Assteroid (ASSTEROID) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00246512 $ 0.00246512 $ 0.00246512 24H Low $ 0.00340324 $ 0.00340324 $ 0.00340324 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00246512$ 0.00246512 $ 0.00246512 24H High $ 0.00340324$ 0.00340324 $ 0.00340324 All Time High $ 0.00437272$ 0.00437272 $ 0.00437272 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.57% Price Change (1D) -1.85% Price Change (7D) +103.19% Price Change (7D) +103.19%

Assteroid (ASSTEROID) real-time price is $0.0027261. Over the past 24 hours, ASSTEROID traded between a low of $ 0.00246512 and a high of $ 0.00340324, showing active market volatility. ASSTEROID's all-time high price is $ 0.00437272, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, ASSTEROID has changed by +0.57% over the past hour, -1.85% over 24 hours, and +103.19% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Assteroid (ASSTEROID) Market Information

Market Cap $ 272.61K$ 272.61K $ 272.61K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 272.61K$ 272.61K $ 272.61K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Assteroid is $ 272.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ASSTEROID is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 272.61K.