ASSDAQ (ASSDAQ) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00129944 $ 0.00129944 $ 0.00129944 24H Low $ 0.00152904 $ 0.00152904 $ 0.00152904 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00129944$ 0.00129944 $ 0.00129944 24H High $ 0.00152904$ 0.00152904 $ 0.00152904 All Time High $ 0.01013732$ 0.01013732 $ 0.01013732 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -1.86% Price Change (1D) +8.68% Price Change (7D) +49.39% Price Change (7D) +49.39%

ASSDAQ (ASSDAQ) real-time price is $0.00141965. Over the past 24 hours, ASSDAQ traded between a low of $ 0.00129944 and a high of $ 0.00152904, showing active market volatility. ASSDAQ's all-time high price is $ 0.01013732, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, ASSDAQ has changed by -1.86% over the past hour, +8.68% over 24 hours, and +49.39% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ASSDAQ (ASSDAQ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.42M$ 1.42M $ 1.42M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.42M$ 1.42M $ 1.42M Circulation Supply 999.94M 999.94M 999.94M Total Supply 999,939,702.550262 999,939,702.550262 999,939,702.550262

The current Market Cap of ASSDAQ is $ 1.42M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ASSDAQ is 999.94M, with a total supply of 999939702.550262. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.42M.