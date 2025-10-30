Aria Premier Launch (APL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.935929 24H High $ 0.94238 All Time High $ 1.005 Lowest Price $ 0.782058 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -0.18% Price Change (7D) +1.46%

Aria Premier Launch (APL) real-time price is $0.939672. Over the past 24 hours, APL traded between a low of $ 0.935929 and a high of $ 0.94238, showing active market volatility. APL's all-time high price is $ 1.005, while its all-time low price is $ 0.782058.

In terms of short-term performance, APL has changed by -- over the past hour, -0.18% over 24 hours, and +1.46% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Aria Premier Launch (APL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.15M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.15M Circulation Supply 10.80M Total Supply 10,798,041.99797505

The current Market Cap of Aria Premier Launch is $ 10.15M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of APL is 10.80M, with a total supply of 10798041.99797505. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.15M.