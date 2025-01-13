APYSwap Price (APYS)
The live price of APYSwap (APYS) today is 0.00331844 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 32.40K USD. APYS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key APYSwap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.09 USD
- APYSwap price change within the day is +24.80%
- It has a circulating supply of 9.77M USD
Get real-time price updates of the APYS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate APYS price information.
During today, the price change of APYSwap to USD was $ +0.00065942.
In the past 30 days, the price change of APYSwap to USD was $ -0.0015256590.
In the past 60 days, the price change of APYSwap to USD was $ -0.0014199900.
In the past 90 days, the price change of APYSwap to USD was $ -0.0022072714519023185.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00065942
|+24.80%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0015256590
|-45.97%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0014199900
|-42.79%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0022072714519023185
|-39.94%
Discover the latest price analysis of APYSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.12%
+24.80%
-5.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
APYSwap is a protocol for the decentralised exchange of shares of Tokenized Vaults. It achieves this through the creation of a Layer 2 blockchain where users can trustlessly swap accounts & assets from multiple Layer 1 blockchains. Including Ethereum, Polkadot, HECO, and Binance Smart Chain.
