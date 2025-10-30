APX (APX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 1.18, 24H High $ 1.21, All Time High $ 2.42, Lowest Price $ 0, Price Change (1H) -0.76%, Price Change (1D) -0.14%, Price Change (7D) +3.34%

APX (APX) real-time price is $1.19. Over the past 24 hours, APX traded between a low of $ 1.18 and a high of $ 1.21, showing active market volatility. APX's all-time high price is $ 2.42, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, APX has changed by -0.76% over the past hour, -0.14% over 24 hours, and +3.34% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

APX (APX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 44.77M, Volume (24H) --, Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.75B, Circulation Supply 37.47M, Total Supply 3,975,255,603.427746

The current Market Cap of APX is $ 44.77M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of APX is 37.47M, with a total supply of 3975255603.427746. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.75B.