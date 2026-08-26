ApeBond Price Today

The live ApeBond (ABOND) price today is $ 0, with a 0.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current ABOND to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ABOND.

ApeBond currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 168,199, with a circulating supply of 338.06M ABOND. During the last 24 hours, ABOND traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.054057, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ABOND moved -0.19% in the last hour and +13.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 313.17.

ApeBond (ABOND) Market Information

Market Cap $ 168.20K$ 168.20K $ 168.20K Volume (24H) $ 313.17$ 313.17 $ 313.17 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 173.98K$ 173.98K $ 173.98K Circulation Supply 338.06M 338.06M 338.06M Total Supply 349,679,542.60207677 349,679,542.60207677 349,679,542.60207677

The current Market Cap of ApeBond is $ 168.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 313.17. The circulating supply of ABOND is 338.06M, with a total supply of 349679542.60207677. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 173.98K.