Anoncoin Price Today

The live Anoncoin (ANONCOIN) price today is $ 0.00197779, with a 3.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current ANONCOIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00197779 per ANONCOIN.

Anoncoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,927,391, with a circulating supply of 974.49M ANONCOIN. During the last 24 hours, ANONCOIN traded between $ 0.00176471 (low) and $ 0.0022585 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00271507, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ANONCOIN moved -0.06% in the last hour and +204.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 37.76K.

Anoncoin (ANONCOIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.93M$ 1.93M $ 1.93M Volume (24H) $ 37.76K$ 37.76K $ 37.76K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.93M$ 1.93M $ 1.93M Circulation Supply 974.49M 974.49M 974.49M Total Supply 974,486,242.9408286 974,486,242.9408286 974,486,242.9408286

The current Market Cap of Anoncoin is $ 1.93M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 37.76K. The circulating supply of ANONCOIN is 974.49M, with a total supply of 974486242.9408286. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.93M.