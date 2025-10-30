Andromeda (ANDR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00109448 $ 0.00109448 $ 0.00109448 24H Low $ 0.00125999 $ 0.00125999 $ 0.00125999 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00109448$ 0.00109448 $ 0.00109448 24H High $ 0.00125999$ 0.00125999 $ 0.00125999 All Time High $ 1.85$ 1.85 $ 1.85 Lowest Price $ 0.00090433$ 0.00090433 $ 0.00090433 Price Change (1H) +0.25% Price Change (1D) -11.48% Price Change (7D) -13.15% Price Change (7D) -13.15%

Andromeda (ANDR) real-time price is $0.00110721. Over the past 24 hours, ANDR traded between a low of $ 0.00109448 and a high of $ 0.00125999, showing active market volatility. ANDR's all-time high price is $ 1.85, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00090433.

In terms of short-term performance, ANDR has changed by +0.25% over the past hour, -11.48% over 24 hours, and -13.15% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Andromeda (ANDR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 253.70K$ 253.70K $ 253.70K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.11M$ 1.11M $ 1.11M Circulation Supply 229.55M 229.55M 229.55M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Andromeda is $ 253.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ANDR is 229.55M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.11M.