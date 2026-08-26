AMC Price Today

The live AMC (AMC) price today is $ 0, with a 4.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current AMC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AMC.

AMC currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 258,842, with a circulating supply of 1.00B AMC. During the last 24 hours, AMC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02844162, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AMC moved +0.12% in the last hour and +18.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.88K.

AMC (AMC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 258.84K$ 258.84K $ 258.84K Volume (24H) $ 2.88K$ 2.88K $ 2.88K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 258.84K$ 258.84K $ 258.84K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of AMC is $ 258.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.88K. The circulating supply of AMC is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 258.84K.