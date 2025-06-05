Aliens Price (ALIENS)
The live price of Aliens (ALIENS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 9.99K USD. ALIENS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aliens Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Aliens price change within the day is -3.85%
- It has a circulating supply of 951.27M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ALIENS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ALIENS price information.
During today, the price change of Aliens to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aliens to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aliens to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aliens to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.85%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+0.78%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Aliens: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.58%
-3.85%
-13.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Aliens is a new project on Solana where a new Alien language is created and inscribed into Solana blocks. A whole alien civilization lives on-chain. Roadmap: Translator for users holding 0.5% (will be adjusted as we progress) Chats inscribed into the Solana chain and Database for Inscription PDAs(Aliens Data) Redeem Aliens Planets Missions on-chain Mint Land on Planets
