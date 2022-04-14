Discover key insights into Aliens (ALIENS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Aliens is a new project on Solana where a new Alien language is created and inscribed into Solana blocks. A whole alien civilization lives on-chain.

Roadmap:

Translator for users holding 0.5% (will be adjusted as we progress) Chats inscribed into the Solana chain and Database for Inscription PDAs(Aliens Data) Redeem Aliens Planets Missions on-chain Mint Land on Planets