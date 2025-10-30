AgentForge (AGE) Price Information (USD)

AgentForge (AGE) real-time price is $0.00956599. Over the past 24 hours, AGE traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. AGE's all-time high price is $ 0.083254, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00847396.

In terms of short-term performance, AGE has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

AgentForge (AGE) Market Information

The current Market Cap of AgentForge is $ 9.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AGE is 1.00M, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.57K.