The live YZY price today is 0.3915 USD. Track real-time YZY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

YZY Price(YZY)

$0.3915
+1.95%1D
USD
YZY (YZY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:50:25 (UTC+8)

YZY (YZY) Price Information (USD)

$ 0.3805
$ 0.3974
$ 0.3805
$ 0.3974
$ 3.1581037257728988
$ 0.19323573050067985
+0.28%

+1.95%

-2.30%

-2.30%

YZY (YZY) real-time price is $ 0.3915. Over the past 24 hours, YZY traded between a low of $ 0.3805 and a high of $ 0.3974, showing active market volatility. YZY's all-time high price is $ 3.1581037257728988, while its all-time low price is $ 0.19323573050067985.

In terms of short-term performance, YZY has changed by +0.28% over the past hour, +1.95% over 24 hours, and -2.30% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

YZY (YZY) Market Information

No.292

$ 117.45M
$ 56.71K
$ 391.50M
300.00M
1,000,000,000
999,999,718.957069
29.99%

SOL

The current Market Cap of YZY is $ 117.45M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.71K. The circulating supply of YZY is 300.00M, with a total supply of 999999718.957069. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 391.50M.

YZY (YZY) Price History USD

Track the price changes of YZY for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.007488+1.95%
30 Days$ -0.0312-7.39%
60 Days$ -0.1457-27.13%
90 Days$ -0.1085-21.70%
YZY Price Change Today

Today, YZY recorded a change of $ +0.007488 (+1.95%), reflecting its latest market activity.

YZY 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0312 (-7.39%), showing the token's short-term performance.

YZY 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, YZY saw a change of $ -0.1457 (-27.13%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

YZY 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.1085 (-21.70%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

What is YZY (YZY)

YZY Money is a concept to put you in control, free from centralized authority.

YZY is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your YZY investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check YZY staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about YZY on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your YZY buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

YZY Price Prediction (USD)

How much will YZY (YZY) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your YZY (YZY) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for YZY.

YZY (YZY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of YZY (YZY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about YZY token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy YZY (YZY)

Looking for how to buy YZY? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase YZY on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

YZY to Local Currencies

1 YZY(YZY) to VND
10,302.3225
1 YZY(YZY) to AUD
A$0.59508
1 YZY(YZY) to GBP
0.293625
1 YZY(YZY) to EUR
0.33669
1 YZY(YZY) to USD
$0.3915
1 YZY(YZY) to MYR
RM1.63647
1 YZY(YZY) to TRY
16.41951
1 YZY(YZY) to JPY
¥59.508
1 YZY(YZY) to ARS
ARS$562.49937
1 YZY(YZY) to RUB
31.32
1 YZY(YZY) to INR
34.612515
1 YZY(YZY) to IDR
Rp6,524.99739
1 YZY(YZY) to PHP
23.031945
1 YZY(YZY) to EGP
￡E.18.514035
1 YZY(YZY) to BRL
R$2.09844
1 YZY(YZY) to CAD
C$0.544185
1 YZY(YZY) to BDT
47.92743
1 YZY(YZY) to NGN
569.03742
1 YZY(YZY) to COP
$1,529.296875
1 YZY(YZY) to ZAR
R.6.72597
1 YZY(YZY) to UAH
16.462575
1 YZY(YZY) to TZS
T.Sh.961.9155
1 YZY(YZY) to VES
Bs85.7385
1 YZY(YZY) to CLP
$368.01
1 YZY(YZY) to PKR
Rs109.999755
1 YZY(YZY) to KZT
208.908315
1 YZY(YZY) to THB
฿12.680685
1 YZY(YZY) to TWD
NT$11.98773
1 YZY(YZY) to AED
د.إ1.436805
1 YZY(YZY) to CHF
Fr0.3132
1 YZY(YZY) to HKD
HK$3.041955
1 YZY(YZY) to AMD
֏149.768325
1 YZY(YZY) to MAD
.د.م3.605715
1 YZY(YZY) to MXN
$7.231005
1 YZY(YZY) to SAR
ريال1.468125
1 YZY(YZY) to ETB
Br59.9778
1 YZY(YZY) to KES
KSh50.617035
1 YZY(YZY) to JOD
د.أ0.2775735
1 YZY(YZY) to PLN
1.428975
1 YZY(YZY) to RON
лв1.71477
1 YZY(YZY) to SEK
kr3.684015
1 YZY(YZY) to BGN
лв0.653805
1 YZY(YZY) to HUF
Ft131.109435
1 YZY(YZY) to CZK
8.2215
1 YZY(YZY) to KWD
د.ك0.119799
1 YZY(YZY) to ILS
1.272375
1 YZY(YZY) to BOB
Bs2.70135
1 YZY(YZY) to AZN
0.66555
1 YZY(YZY) to TJS
SM3.6018
1 YZY(YZY) to GEL
1.06488
1 YZY(YZY) to AOA
Kz358.844985
1 YZY(YZY) to BHD
.د.ب0.147204
1 YZY(YZY) to BMD
$0.3915
1 YZY(YZY) to DKK
kr2.517345
1 YZY(YZY) to HNL
L10.284705
1 YZY(YZY) to MUR
17.817165
1 YZY(YZY) to NAD
$6.698565
1 YZY(YZY) to NOK
kr3.92283
1 YZY(YZY) to NZD
$0.677295
1 YZY(YZY) to PAB
B/.0.3915
1 YZY(YZY) to PGK
K1.656045
1 YZY(YZY) to QAR
ر.ق1.42506
1 YZY(YZY) to RSD
дин.39.56499
1 YZY(YZY) to UZS
soʻm4,716.866385
1 YZY(YZY) to ALL
L32.451435
1 YZY(YZY) to ANG
ƒ0.700785
1 YZY(YZY) to AWG
ƒ0.700785
1 YZY(YZY) to BBD
$0.783
1 YZY(YZY) to BAM
KM0.65772
1 YZY(YZY) to BIF
Fr1,161.5805
1 YZY(YZY) to BND
$0.505035
1 YZY(YZY) to BSD
$0.3915
1 YZY(YZY) to JMD
$62.82792
1 YZY(YZY) to KHR
1,572.28749
1 YZY(YZY) to KMF
Fr165.6045
1 YZY(YZY) to LAK
8,510.869395
1 YZY(YZY) to LKR
රු119.176515
1 YZY(YZY) to MDL
L6.61635
1 YZY(YZY) to MGA
Ar1,771.49052
1 YZY(YZY) to MOP
P3.132
1 YZY(YZY) to MVR
5.98995
1 YZY(YZY) to MWK
MK679.687065
1 YZY(YZY) to MZN
MT25.020765
1 YZY(YZY) to NPR
रु55.21716
1 YZY(YZY) to PYG
2,776.518
1 YZY(YZY) to RWF
Fr568.0665
1 YZY(YZY) to SBD
$3.222045
1 YZY(YZY) to SCR
5.4027
1 YZY(YZY) to SRD
$15.47991
1 YZY(YZY) to SVC
$3.42171
1 YZY(YZY) to SZL
L6.698565
1 YZY(YZY) to TMT
m1.374165
1 YZY(YZY) to TND
د.ت1.149444
1 YZY(YZY) to TTD
$2.650455
1 YZY(YZY) to UGX
Sh1,363.986
1 YZY(YZY) to XAF
Fr221.1975
1 YZY(YZY) to XCD
$1.05705
1 YZY(YZY) to XOF
Fr221.1975
1 YZY(YZY) to XPF
Fr39.933
1 YZY(YZY) to BWP
P5.210865
1 YZY(YZY) to BZD
$0.786915
1 YZY(YZY) to CVE
$37.16118
1 YZY(YZY) to DJF
Fr69.2955
1 YZY(YZY) to DOP
$25.1343
1 YZY(YZY) to DZD
د.ج50.68359
1 YZY(YZY) to FJD
$0.88479
1 YZY(YZY) to GNF
Fr3,404.0925
1 YZY(YZY) to GTQ
Q2.994975
1 YZY(YZY) to GYD
$81.9018
1 YZY(YZY) to ISK
kr48.546

For a more in-depth understanding of YZY, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official YZY Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About YZY

How much is YZY (YZY) worth today?
The live YZY price in USD is 0.3915 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current YZY to USD price?
The current price of YZY to USD is $ 0.3915. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of YZY?
The market cap for YZY is $ 117.45M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of YZY?
The circulating supply of YZY is 300.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of YZY?
YZY achieved an ATH price of 3.1581037257728988 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of YZY?
YZY saw an ATL price of 0.19323573050067985 USD.
What is the trading volume of YZY?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for YZY is $ 56.71K USD.
Will YZY go higher this year?
YZY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out YZY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:50:25 (UTC+8)

YZY (YZY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

