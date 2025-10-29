The live Tuna Chain price today is 0.0012317 USD. Track real-time TUNACHAIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore TUNACHAIN price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Tuna Chain price today is 0.0012317 USD. Track real-time TUNACHAIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore TUNACHAIN price trend easily at MEXC now.

1 TUNACHAIN to USD Live Price:

$0.0012317
$0.0012317$0.0012317
+1.12%1D
USD
Tuna Chain (TUNACHAIN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:31:25 (UTC+8)

Tuna Chain (TUNACHAIN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0012153
$ 0.0012153$ 0.0012153
24H Low
$ 0.0013611
$ 0.0013611$ 0.0013611
24H High

$ 0.0012153
$ 0.0012153$ 0.0012153

$ 0.0013611
$ 0.0013611$ 0.0013611

--
----

--
----

-0.01%

+1.12%

-14.60%

-14.60%

Tuna Chain (TUNACHAIN) real-time price is $ 0.0012317. Over the past 24 hours, TUNACHAIN traded between a low of $ 0.0012153 and a high of $ 0.0013611, showing active market volatility. TUNACHAIN's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, TUNACHAIN has changed by -0.01% over the past hour, +1.12% over 24 hours, and -14.60% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Tuna Chain (TUNACHAIN) Market Information

--
----

$ 57.54K
$ 57.54K$ 57.54K

$ 258.66K
$ 258.66K$ 258.66K

--
----

210,000,000
210,000,000 210,000,000

ETH

The current Market Cap of Tuna Chain is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.54K. The circulating supply of TUNACHAIN is --, with a total supply of 210000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 258.66K.

Tuna Chain (TUNACHAIN) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Tuna Chain for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000013642+1.12%
30 Days$ +0.0005418+78.53%
60 Days$ +0.0005648+84.69%
90 Days$ +0.000673+120.45%
Tuna Chain Price Change Today

Today, TUNACHAIN recorded a change of $ +0.000013642 (+1.12%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Tuna Chain 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0005418 (+78.53%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Tuna Chain 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, TUNACHAIN saw a change of $ +0.0005648 (+84.69%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Tuna Chain 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.000673 (+120.45%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Tuna Chain (TUNACHAIN)?

Check out the Tuna Chain Price History page now.

What is Tuna Chain (TUNACHAIN)

Tuna Chain, as a breakthrough Layer2 solution on the Bitcoin network, featuring a native stablecoin and a Hybrid ZK-OP solution. It seamlessly fuses Bitcoin's security with Ethereum's versatility and is posied to redefine the boundaries of blockchain functionality.

Tuna Chain is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Tuna Chain investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check TUNACHAIN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Tuna Chain on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Tuna Chain buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Tuna Chain Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Tuna Chain (TUNACHAIN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Tuna Chain (TUNACHAIN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Tuna Chain.

Check the Tuna Chain price prediction now!

Tuna Chain (TUNACHAIN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Tuna Chain (TUNACHAIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TUNACHAIN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Tuna Chain (TUNACHAIN)

Looking for how to buy Tuna Chain? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Tuna Chain on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

TUNACHAIN to Local Currencies

1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to VND
32.4121855
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to AUD
A$0.001872184
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to GBP
0.000923775
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to EUR
0.001059262
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to USD
$0.0012317
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to MYR
RM0.005148506
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to TRY
0.051682132
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to JPY
¥0.1872184
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to ARS
ARS$1.769681926
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to RUB
0.098536
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to INR
0.108808378
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to IDR
Rp20.528325122
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to PHP
0.072325424
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to EGP
￡E.0.058247093
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to BRL
R$0.006589595
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to CAD
C$0.001712063
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to BDT
0.150550691
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to NGN
1.787652429
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to COP
$4.811328125
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to ZAR
R.0.021172923
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to UAH
0.051792985
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to TZS
T.Sh.3.0262869
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to VES
Bs0.2697423
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to CLP
$1.1590297
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to PKR
Rs0.347733544
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to KZT
0.651002718
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to THB
฿0.039882446
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to TWD
NT$0.037751605
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to AED
د.إ0.004520339
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to CHF
Fr0.000973043
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to HKD
HK$0.009570309
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to AMD
֏0.47137159
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to MAD
.د.م0.011356274
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to MXN
$0.022749499
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to SAR
ريال0.004618875
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to ETB
Br0.18832693
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to KES
KSh0.159147957
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to JOD
د.أ0.0008732753
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to PLN
0.004495705
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to RON
лв0.005394846
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to SEK
kr0.01157798
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to BGN
лв0.002069256
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to HUF
Ft0.412213039
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to CZK
0.0258657
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to KWD
د.ك0.0003769002
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to ILS
0.004003025
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to BOB
Bs0.00849873
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to AZN
0.00209389
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to TJS
SM0.01133164
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to GEL
0.003350224
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to AOA
Kz1.128963903
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to BHD
.د.ب0.0004631192
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to BMD
$0.0012317
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to DKK
kr0.007919831
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to HNL
L0.032356759
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to MUR
0.056054667
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to NAD
$0.021074387
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to NOK
kr0.012329317
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to NZD
$0.002130841
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to PAB
B/.0.0012317
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to PGK
K0.005247042
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to QAR
ر.ق0.004483388
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to RSD
дин.0.124450968
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to UZS
soʻm14.839755623
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to ALL
L0.102428172
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to ANG
ƒ0.002204743
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to AWG
ƒ0.002204743
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to BBD
$0.0024634
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to BAM
KM0.002069256
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to BIF
Fr3.6433686
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to BND
$0.001588893
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to BSD
$0.0012317
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to JMD
$0.196813343
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to KHR
4.946581102
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to KMF
Fr0.5210091
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to LAK
26.776086421
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to LKR
රු0.374941797
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to MDL
L0.020889632
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to MGA
Ar5.52331231
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to MOP
P0.0098536
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to MVR
0.01884501
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to MWK
MK2.138366687
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to MZN
MT0.078717947
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to NPR
रु0.173718968
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to PYG
8.7352164
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to RWF
Fr1.7871967
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to SBD
$0.010136891
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to SCR
0.01699746
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to SRD
$0.047592888
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to SVC
$0.010765058
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to SZL
L0.021074387
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to TMT
m0.004323267
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to TND
د.ت0.0036162712
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to TTD
$0.008338609
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to UGX
Sh4.2912428
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to XAF
Fr0.6959105
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to XCD
$0.00332559
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to XOF
Fr0.6959105
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to XPF
Fr0.1256334
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to BWP
P0.016393927
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to BZD
$0.002475717
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to CVE
$0.11676516
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to DJF
Fr0.2180109
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to DOP
$0.079050506
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to DZD
د.ج0.159455882
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to FJD
$0.002783642
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to GNF
Fr10.7096315
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to GTQ
Q0.009422505
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to GYD
$0.25767164
1 Tuna Chain(TUNACHAIN) to ISK
kr0.1527308

Tuna Chain Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Tuna Chain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Tuna Chain Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Tuna Chain

What is Tuna Chain (TUNA)?

Tuna Chain is a modular Layer 2 solution that operates on Bitcoin while also integrating with Ethereum, offering a hybrid approach that combines the security of Bitcoin with the versatility of Ethereum. Unlike traditional blockchains, Tuna Chain leverages a ZK-OP hybrid layer to execute smart contracts and facilitate fast, secure transactions.

Who are the founders of Tuna Chain, and what expertise do they bring to the project?

Tuna Chain was established by three individuals known as Tuna Nigiri, Tuna Sushi, and Tuna Sashimi. Each member of the team brings unique experiences and knowledge in blockchain, cryptography, and decentralized finance (DeFi) to drive the project forward.

What is the primary goal of Tuna Chain?

The primary goal of Tuna Chain is to bridge the gap between Bitcoin and Ethereum by offering a hybrid Layer 2 solution. Tuna Chain aims to blend the security features of Bitcoin with the smart contract capabilities of Ethereum, providing a superior user experience and fostering innovation in the blockchain space.

How does Tuna Chain's modular Layer 2 solution work?

Tuna Chain's modular Layer 2 solution is based on three core features: the Toro native stablecoin, Celestia-powered modularity, and a hybrid ZK-OP layer. The Toro stablecoin allows users to purchase new digital assets by overcollateralizing their BTC supply, while Celestia-powered modularity enhances data availability and reduces transaction costs. The ZK-OP layer enables fast and secure execution of smart contracts.

What is the significance of Tuna Chain's Ocean Festival and Ocean Trio events?

Ocean Festival is a grand opening event celebrating Tuna Chain's launch, during which the first round of TUN tokens is distributed. The Ocean Trio experience consists of Calm Waters, Whimsical Tides, and Majestic Depths, offering new community members opportunities to earn rewards and participate in the Tuna Chain ecosystem.

What milestones has Tuna Chain achieved?

Tuna Chain has achieved several milestones, including the launch of the Tuna Testnet, Ocean Festival, and the rollout of the TunaChain Explorer. Moving forward, the project plans to deploy an optimistic rollup-based Mainnet, establish a native bridge from Bitcoin to the Tuna Mainnet, launch a Mainnet decentralized exchange (DEX), and develop a modular data availability layer.

What role do TORO, TUNA, and WOOG tokens play within the Tuna Chain ecosystem?

TORO is Tuna Chain's native stablecoin, facilitating the transformation of BTC into high-yield digital assets. TUNA is the governance token used for revenue generation, funding, incentivizing users, and promoting community engagement. WOOG is a BRC-20 token that serves as a ticket into the Tuna Chain ecosystem.

How can users participate in the Tuna Chain ecosystem?

Users can participate in the Tuna Chain ecosystem by utilizing TORO stablecoins, holding TUNA governance tokens, and acquiring WOOG tokens. By participating, users gain access to high-yield digital assets, governance rights within the ecosystem, and opportunities for community engagement and rewards.

How much is Tuna Chain (TUNACHAIN) worth today?
The live TUNACHAIN price in USD is 0.0012317 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current TUNACHAIN to USD price?
The current price of TUNACHAIN to USD is $ 0.0012317. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Tuna Chain?
The market cap for TUNACHAIN is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of TUNACHAIN?
The circulating supply of TUNACHAIN is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TUNACHAIN?
TUNACHAIN achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TUNACHAIN?
TUNACHAIN saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of TUNACHAIN?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TUNACHAIN is $ 57.54K USD.
Will TUNACHAIN go higher this year?
TUNACHAIN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TUNACHAIN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:31:25 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

