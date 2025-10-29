What is Tuna Chain (TUNACHAIN)

Tuna Chain, as a breakthrough Layer2 solution on the Bitcoin network, featuring a native stablecoin and a Hybrid ZK-OP solution. It seamlessly fuses Bitcoin's security with Ethereum's versatility and is posied to redefine the boundaries of blockchain functionality.

Tuna Chain Price Prediction (USD)

Tuna Chain (TUNACHAIN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Tuna Chain (TUNACHAIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TUNACHAIN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Tuna Chain (TUNACHAIN)

TUNACHAIN to Local Currencies

Tuna Chain Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Tuna Chain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Tuna Chain What is Tuna Chain (TUNA)? Tuna Chain is a modular Layer 2 solution that operates on Bitcoin while also integrating with Ethereum, offering a hybrid approach that combines the security of Bitcoin with the versatility of Ethereum. Unlike traditional blockchains, Tuna Chain leverages a ZK-OP hybrid layer to execute smart contracts and facilitate fast, secure transactions. Who are the founders of Tuna Chain, and what expertise do they bring to the project? Tuna Chain was established by three individuals known as Tuna Nigiri, Tuna Sushi, and Tuna Sashimi. Each member of the team brings unique experiences and knowledge in blockchain, cryptography, and decentralized finance (DeFi) to drive the project forward. What is the primary goal of Tuna Chain? The primary goal of Tuna Chain is to bridge the gap between Bitcoin and Ethereum by offering a hybrid Layer 2 solution. Tuna Chain aims to blend the security features of Bitcoin with the smart contract capabilities of Ethereum, providing a superior user experience and fostering innovation in the blockchain space. How does Tuna Chain's modular Layer 2 solution work? Tuna Chain's modular Layer 2 solution is based on three core features: the Toro native stablecoin, Celestia-powered modularity, and a hybrid ZK-OP layer. The Toro stablecoin allows users to purchase new digital assets by overcollateralizing their BTC supply, while Celestia-powered modularity enhances data availability and reduces transaction costs. The ZK-OP layer enables fast and secure execution of smart contracts. What is the significance of Tuna Chain's Ocean Festival and Ocean Trio events? Ocean Festival is a grand opening event celebrating Tuna Chain's launch, during which the first round of TUN tokens is distributed. The Ocean Trio experience consists of Calm Waters, Whimsical Tides, and Majestic Depths, offering new community members opportunities to earn rewards and participate in the Tuna Chain ecosystem. What milestones has Tuna Chain achieved? Tuna Chain has achieved several milestones, including the launch of the Tuna Testnet, Ocean Festival, and the rollout of the TunaChain Explorer. Moving forward, the project plans to deploy an optimistic rollup-based Mainnet, establish a native bridge from Bitcoin to the Tuna Mainnet, launch a Mainnet decentralized exchange (DEX), and develop a modular data availability layer. What role do TORO, TUNA, and WOOG tokens play within the Tuna Chain ecosystem? TORO is Tuna Chain's native stablecoin, facilitating the transformation of BTC into high-yield digital assets. TUNA is the governance token used for revenue generation, funding, incentivizing users, and promoting community engagement. WOOG is a BRC-20 token that serves as a ticket into the Tuna Chain ecosystem. How can users participate in the Tuna Chain ecosystem? Users can participate in the Tuna Chain ecosystem by utilizing TORO stablecoins, holding TUNA governance tokens, and acquiring WOOG tokens. By participating, users gain access to high-yield digital assets, governance rights within the ecosystem, and opportunities for community engagement and rewards. How much is Tuna Chain (TUNACHAIN) worth today? The live TUNACHAIN price in USD is 0.0012317 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current TUNACHAIN to USD price? $ 0.0012317 . Check out The current price of TUNACHAIN to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Tuna Chain? The market cap for TUNACHAIN is -- USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of TUNACHAIN? The circulating supply of TUNACHAIN is -- USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TUNACHAIN? TUNACHAIN achieved an ATH price of -- USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TUNACHAIN? TUNACHAIN saw an ATL price of -- USD . What is the trading volume of TUNACHAIN? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TUNACHAIN is $ 57.54K USD . Will TUNACHAIN go higher this year? TUNACHAIN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TUNACHAIN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Tuna Chain (TUNACHAIN) Important Industry Updates

