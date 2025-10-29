What is StarHeroes (STARHEROES)

Introducing StarHeroes by STAR Studio, a pioneering web3 gaming experience that transcends conventional space-shooters. With the backing from GameSwift, a Microsoft grant, and top industry leaders from Cyberpunk2077, The Witcher, and Ubisoft, StarHeroes emerges as the first-ever multiplayer space shooter designed for esports.

StarHeroes Price Prediction (USD)

How much will StarHeroes (STARHEROES) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your StarHeroes (STARHEROES) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for StarHeroes.

Check the StarHeroes price prediction now!

StarHeroes (STARHEROES) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of StarHeroes (STARHEROES) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STARHEROES token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy StarHeroes (STARHEROES)

STARHEROES to Local Currencies

Try Converter

StarHeroes Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of StarHeroes, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About StarHeroes What is StarHeroes (STAR)? StarHeroes (STAR) is a blockchain gaming project that offers dynamic storytelling, complex gameplay, and exciting competitions. It combines traditional gaming design with blockchain technology to create an engaging and profitable world for players. The game is free-to-play and allows users to compete in a multiplayer, third-person environment to earn STAR tokens. Who is behind the creation of StarHeroes? Maverick Milkowski is the mastermind behind the creation of StarHeroes, a blockchain gaming project that aims to revolutionize the gaming industry by combining competitive gameplay with web3 design. Notable partnerships that StarHeroes has secured include a grant from Microsoft, which made it the first blockchain game to receive such support. Additionally, StarHeroes has joined forces with Immutable X, a carbon-neutral NFT scaling solution known for hosting gaming powerhouse Animoca Brands. With the backing of Immutable X and Microsoft's resources, StarHeroes has assembled a team of developers with experience from top studios like Ubisoft, CD PROJEKT RED®, and Microsoft Studios. What problems in the gaming industry do StarHeroes aim to solve? StarHeroes aims to solve several problems in the gaming industry, including bland storylines, expensive games, lack of ownership over assets, lack of incentives, poor community engagement, and bland design. How does StarHeroes work? StarHeroes is a blockchain gaming project that offers dynamic storytelling, complex gameplay, and exciting competitions. Players can compete in a multiplayer, third-person environment and earn STAR tokens. The game is free-to-play and offers multiple game modes, including StarPush mode for ranked online multiplayer games, Training mode for offline play with bots, and Custom mode for playing with other players or bots without affecting rankings. What are the features of StarHeroes? StarHeroes is a blockchain gaming project that offers dynamic storytelling, complex gameplay, and exciting competitions. StarHeroes is providing an immersive storyline, free-to-own gameplay, true ownership over assets, a carefully designed deflationary and stable token (STAR), a vibrant community, and an appealing third-person design. Furthermore, it features NFTs for Heroes and Lands, staking options for passive income, and plans for token-swapping capabilities in the future. Can players earn STAR tokens in the game? Players can earn STAR tokens in the game by participating in multiplayer battles and completing in-game challenges. These tokens can be used to purchase NFTs of weapons and skins, as well as trade them as an investment. STAR tokens are the in-game and out-of-game currency for StarHeroes, allowing players to enhance their gameplay experience and customize their characters. Additionally, players can stake their STAR tokens to earn passive income, further incentivizing active participation in the game. The concept of Proof of Play ensures that STAR tokens can only be minted through gameplay, creating a unique ecosystem where players are rewarded for their engagement. What is the StarHeroes Airdrop Campaign? The StarHeroes Airdrop Campaign is a promotional event launched by the StarHeroes blockchain gaming project in January 2024. Unlike traditional airdrops, participants cannot simply receive STAR tokens by investing or holding a certain amount of cryptocurrency. Instead, players can only earn STAR tokens by actively participating in the game itself. The campaign ended on March 8, 2024, and players had the opportunity to earn tokens through gameplay. To participate in the StarHeroes Airdrop Campaign, players need to join the game, engage in various activities, and earn rewards in the form of STAR tokens. How much is StarHeroes (STARHEROES) worth today? The live STARHEROES price in USD is 0.004682 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current STARHEROES to USD price? $ 0.004682 . Check out The current price of STARHEROES to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of StarHeroes? The market cap for STARHEROES is $ 1.03M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of STARHEROES? The circulating supply of STARHEROES is 220.41M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of STARHEROES? STARHEROES achieved an ATH price of 1.3053024632863512 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of STARHEROES? STARHEROES saw an ATL price of 0.00283335761097623 USD . What is the trading volume of STARHEROES? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for STARHEROES is $ 80.29K USD . Will STARHEROES go higher this year? STARHEROES might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out STARHEROES price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

StarHeroes (STARHEROES) Important Industry Updates

