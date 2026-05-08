Runner is the first user-deployed token launched through the Clanker launchpad. It pushes the boundaries of token application through partnerships, gaming, and community-driven incentives. The Runner mini-app, available on both Farcaster and The Base App, rewards users for logging their runs. Each week, top runners earn a share of the trading fees generated by the token. With this mini-app, Runner continues to drive innovation on Base, with the ultimate goal of bringing more users on-chain.