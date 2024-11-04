What is Neuron (NRN)

ArenaX Labs – the makers of AI Arena – is on a mission to foster AI intuition, literacy for all, through a fun and competitive gaming experience. With 2 proprietary tech platforms ARC and SAI, ArenaX is leading the way in molding the future of competitive gaming. AI Arena is the proof of concept built on the ARC infrastructure that is ushering in a new era of gaming. It is a competitive game where players design, train, and battle powerful AI characters in a PvP arena game. The objective for players is to climb atop a global leaderboard.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Neuron What is Neuron (NRN)? Neuron (NRN) is the native utility token of the AI Arena gaming ecosystem. It serves as the primary currency for in-game purchases, rewards, incentives, and staking. NRN enables players to buy items, upgrades, NFTs, and earn rewards for their achievements and contributions. How can I acquire NRN tokens? You can acquire NRN tokens by participating in the AI Arena game and its competitions, where you earn NRN as rewards. Additionally, NRN can be purchased on the MEXC exchange as a Spot pair (NRN/USDT). What are the main uses of NRN tokens in AI Arena? NRN tokens are used for in-game purchases, such as items, upgrades, and NFTs. They are also awarded as rewards for player achievements, victories, and community contributions. Players can stake NRN tokens in Ranked Battles and the Merging Pool for higher rewards and better-quality NFTs. How does the AI Arena gameplay work? AI Arena's gameplay revolves around an NFT-powered fighting game where players train AI-powered characters to compete in Ranked Battles. Players use NFTs to enhance their characters' abilities and aim to climb the global leaderboard to earn rewards in the form of NRN tokens and additional NFTs. What are the different types of AI Arena NFTs? AI Arena features two main types of NFTs: AR-X (Arena X) Bots and Dendroids. AR-X Bots are AI-powered primary characters with unique attributes and abilities, categorized into lightweight Striker, middleweight Scrapper, and heavyweight Slugger classes. Dendroids are specialized NFTs that can incorporate external NFTs from other projects into the Arena. What is the BOOST rewards program? The BOOST rewards program in AI Arena generates a Mint Pass and stacks NRN tokens quickly. The Mint Pass is an exclusive NFT that grants holders early access to releases, special events, and NRN airdrops, incentivizing early adoption and active participation in the AI Arena ecosystem. What is the Merging Pool in AI Arena? The Merging Pool is a mechanism to manage NFT inflation by generating new NFTs through a genetic algorithm. These NFTs are different from primary drops and contribute to stronger NFTs, enhancing rewards for players. How is NRN distributed in the AI Arena ecosystem? NRN has a total supply of one billion tokens. Of these, 8% (80 million NRN) are allocated for community airdrops, 14% for investors, 36% for contributors, 30% for the community, and 12% for the CortX Foundation supporting the AI Arena ecosystem. What is the CortX Foundation's role in AI Arena? The CortX Foundation, set up by AI Arena, manages the growth and development of the AI Arena ecosystem. It supports various initiatives, including the gaming and research competitions, and helps ensure the project's sustainability and success.

