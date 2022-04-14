MVL (MVL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MVL (MVL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MVL (MVL) Information We build a sustainable Web3 mobility ecosystem. MVL, our native token, incentivizes users who participate in our mobility platform(TADA(Taxi), ONiON(E-Vehicle), Clutch(Wallet)) and more utility is being added to MVL within the NFT and Game ecosystem. Official Website: http://mvlchain.io Whitepaper: https://docs.mvlchain.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xa849eaae994fb86afa73382e9bd88c2b6b18dc71 Buy MVL Now!

MVL (MVL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MVL (MVL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 88.86M $ 88.86M $ 88.86M Total Supply: $ 30.00B $ 30.00B $ 30.00B Circulating Supply: $ 26.90B $ 26.90B $ 26.90B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 99.09M $ 99.09M $ 99.09M All-Time High: $ 0.0142 $ 0.0142 $ 0.0142 All-Time Low: $ 0.000161802782004 $ 0.000161802782004 $ 0.000161802782004 Current Price: $ 0.003303 $ 0.003303 $ 0.003303 Learn more about MVL (MVL) price

MVL (MVL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MVL (MVL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MVL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MVL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MVL's tokenomics, explore MVL token's live price!

