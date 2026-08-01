Mancer Price Today

The live Mancer (MANCER) price today is $ 0.001325, with a 5.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current MANCER to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001325 per MANCER.

Mancer currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- MANCER. During the last 24 hours, MANCER traded between $ 0.001305 (low) and $ 0.001711 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, MANCER moved +0.60% in the last hour and -8.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.20K.

Mancer (MANCER) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 55.20K$ 55.20K $ 55.20K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.31M$ 3.31M $ 3.31M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 2,500,000,000 2,500,000,000 2,500,000,000 Public Blockchain ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of Mancer is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.20K. The circulating supply of MANCER is --, with a total supply of 2500000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.31M.