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The live Mancer price today is 0.001325 USD.MANCER market cap is -- USD. Track real-time MANCER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Mancer price today is 0.001325 USD.MANCER market cap is -- USD. Track real-time MANCER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About MANCER

MANCER Price Info

What is MANCER

MANCER Whitepaper

MANCER Official Website

MANCER Tokenomics

MANCER Price Forecast

MANCER History

MANCER Buying Guide

MANCER-to-Fiat Currency Converter

MANCER Spot

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Mancer Price(MANCER)

1 MANCER to USD Live Price:

$0.001325
$0.001325$0.001325
-5.55%1D
USD
Mancer (MANCER) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:41:22 (UTC+8)

Mancer Market Statistics

Mancer price today is $ 0.001325, down 5.55% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.001325 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.001305 - $ 0.001711 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 55.20K
Circulating Supply-- MANCER of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 3.31M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:41:22

Mancer Price Today

The live Mancer (MANCER) price today is $ 0.001325, with a 5.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current MANCER to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001325 per MANCER.

Mancer currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- MANCER. During the last 24 hours, MANCER traded between $ 0.001305 (low) and $ 0.001711 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, MANCER moved +0.60% in the last hour and -8.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.20K.

Mancer (MANCER) Market Information

--
----

$ 55.20K
$ 55.20K$ 55.20K

$ 3.31M
$ 3.31M$ 3.31M

--
----

2,500,000,000
2,500,000,000 2,500,000,000

ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of Mancer is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.20K. The circulating supply of MANCER is --, with a total supply of 2500000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.31M.

Mancer Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.001305
$ 0.001305$ 0.001305
24H Low
$ 0.001711
$ 0.001711$ 0.001711
24H High

$ 0.001305
$ 0.001305$ 0.001305

$ 0.001711
$ 0.001711$ 0.001711

--
----

--
----

+0.60%

-5.55%

-8.12%

-8.12%

Trade Mancer (MANCER) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live MANCER spot and futures markets, compare Mancer trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MANCER/USD1
$0.001345
$0.001345$0.001345
-5.01%
37.09M (USDT)
MANCER/USDT
$0.001324
$0.001324$0.001324
-6.16%
37.99M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Mancer: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Mancer (MANCER)

Mancer is a decentralized exchange on Robinhood Chain offering swaps, limit orders, and recurring buys.

Mancer Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Mancer, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Mancer Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Mancer (MANCER)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:41:22 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Mancer

MANCERUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on MANCER with leverage. Explore MANCERUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

MANCER-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MANCER
MANCER
USD
USD

1 MANCER = 0.001325 USD