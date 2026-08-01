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The live Jable price today is -- USD.JAB market cap is -- USD. Track real-time JAB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Jable price today is -- USD.JAB market cap is -- USD. Track real-time JAB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Jable Price(JAB)

Unlisted

USD
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:07:39 (UTC+8)

Jable Market Statistics

Jable price today is --, unchanged over the last 24 hours.

Current Price-- USD
24-Hour Range-- - -- USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume--
Circulating Supply--
Fully Diluted Valuation-- USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:07:39

Jable Price Today

The live Jable (JAB) price today is --, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current JAB to USD conversion rate is -- per JAB.

Jable currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- JAB. During the last 24 hours, JAB traded between -- (low) and -- (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, JAB moved -- in the last hour and -- over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Jable (JAB) Market Information

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$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

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The current Market Cap of Jable is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JAB is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

Jable Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
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24H Low
--
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24H High

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What is Jable (JAB)

Football X is a next-generation prediction platform powered by Football AI, seamlessly blending AI-driven performance metrics with fans' intellectual curiosity to redefine the football experience. Football X creates a dynamic foundation for innovative digital interactions by providing advanced insights and engaging predictions. Building on this foundation, the Jable Token (JAB) emerges as a groundbreaking blockchain payment solution exclusively designed for trading digital content generated by Football AI. It facilitates the consumption of Football AI-generated digital football content and empowers fans by recognizing their intellectual property rights on fan-centered, AI-driven platforms (e.g., customizing or remixing predictions, etc.)Additionally, it paves the way for future expansion to leagues, clubs, and media services.

Jable Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Jable, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Jable Website

Everything You Need to Know About Jable (JAB)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:07:39 (UTC+8)

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JAB-to-USD Calculator

Amount

JAB
JAB
USD
USD

1 JAB = -- USD