Hyve (HYVE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Hyve (HYVE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Hyve (HYVE) Information

HYVE is a blockchain-based freelancing platform that allows both employers and freelancers to work together in a safe way. We offer the most secure marketplace for people to browse profiles of freelancer candidates and hire them, as the payments are always escrowed, furthermore all the payments are instant. HYVE can also be used by service providers who are looking to offer their services through a marketplace, making it both easy and safe to find new clients. On top of that, HYVE has the lowest fees out of all freelance platforms, more collaboration methods, built-in dispute system and even management tools to make handling employees and contractors an easy feat.

Official Website:
https://hyve.works
Whitepaper:
https://hyve.works/static/media/whitepaper.cf4ae242.pdf
Block Explorer:
https://etherscan.io/token/0xd794DD1CAda4cf79C9EebaAb8327a1B0507ef7d4

Hyve (HYVE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hyve (HYVE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 144.90K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 25.65M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 565.00K
All-Time High:
$ 0.4274
All-Time Low:
$ 0.005477870837533801
Current Price:
$ 0.00565
Hyve (HYVE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Hyve (HYVE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of HYVE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many HYVE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand HYVE's tokenomics, explore HYVE token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.