Hyve (HYVE) Information

HYVE is a blockchain-based freelancing platform that allows both employers and freelancers to work together in a safe way. We offer the most secure marketplace for people to browse profiles of freelancer candidates and hire them, as the payments are always escrowed, furthermore all the payments are instant. HYVE can also be used by service providers who are looking to offer their services through a marketplace, making it both easy and safe to find new clients. On top of that, HYVE has the lowest fees out of all freelance platforms, more collaboration methods, built-in dispute system and even management tools to make handling employees and contractors an easy feat.