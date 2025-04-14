What is Kalp Network (GINI)

KALP Network is redefining blockchain innovation as the world's first permissioned cross-chain ecosystem, purpose-built as a regulatory-compliant digital public infrastructure (DPI) for governments, enterprises, and institutions, combining the transparency of public blockchains with the flexibility of permissioned networks to ensure compliance, scalability, and security for regulated industries.

How to buy Kalp Network (GINI)

GINI to Local Currencies

Kalp Network Resource

What is the price of Kalp Network (GINI) today? The live price of Kalp Network (GINI) is 0.04987 USD . What is the market cap of Kalp Network (GINI)? The current market cap of Kalp Network is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of GINI by its real-time market price of 0.04987 USD . What is the circulating supply of Kalp Network (GINI)? The current circulating supply of Kalp Network (GINI) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Kalp Network (GINI)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Kalp Network (GINI) is 0.2 USD .

