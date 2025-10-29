The live Exotic Markets price today is 0.934 USD. Track real-time EXO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore EXO price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Exotic Markets price today is 0.934 USD. Track real-time EXO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore EXO price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About EXO

EXO Price Info

EXO Tokenomics

EXO Price Forecast

EXO History

EXO Buying Guide

EXO-to-Fiat Currency Converter

EXO Spot

EXO USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Exotic Markets Logo

Exotic Markets Price(EXO)

1 EXO to USD Live Price:

$0.943
$0.943$0.943
-0.31%1D
USD
Exotic Markets (EXO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:04:49 (UTC+8)

Exotic Markets (EXO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.908
$ 0.908$ 0.908
24H Low
$ 1.017
$ 1.017$ 1.017
24H High

$ 0.908
$ 0.908$ 0.908

$ 1.017
$ 1.017$ 1.017

--
----

--
----

+0.74%

-0.31%

-34.60%

-34.60%

Exotic Markets (EXO) real-time price is $ 0.934. Over the past 24 hours, EXO traded between a low of $ 0.908 and a high of $ 1.017, showing active market volatility. EXO's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, EXO has changed by +0.74% over the past hour, -0.31% over 24 hours, and -34.60% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Exotic Markets (EXO) Market Information

--
----

$ 58.18K
$ 58.18K$ 58.18K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

--
----

SOL

The current Market Cap of Exotic Markets is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.18K. The circulating supply of EXO is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

Exotic Markets (EXO) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Exotic Markets for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.002932-0.31%
30 Days$ -1.407-60.11%
60 Days$ -4.066-81.32%
90 Days$ -4.066-81.32%
Exotic Markets Price Change Today

Today, EXO recorded a change of $ -0.002932 (-0.31%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Exotic Markets 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -1.407 (-60.11%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Exotic Markets 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, EXO saw a change of $ -4.066 (-81.32%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Exotic Markets 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -4.066 (-81.32%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Exotic Markets (EXO)?

Check out the Exotic Markets Price History page now.

What is Exotic Markets (EXO)

Option and Derivatives infrastructure on Solana.

Exotic Markets is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Exotic Markets investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check EXO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Exotic Markets on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Exotic Markets buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Exotic Markets Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Exotic Markets (EXO) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Exotic Markets (EXO) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Exotic Markets.

Check the Exotic Markets price prediction now!

Exotic Markets (EXO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Exotic Markets (EXO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EXO token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Exotic Markets (EXO)

Looking for how to buy Exotic Markets? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Exotic Markets on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

EXO to Local Currencies

1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to VND
24,578.21
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to AUD
A$1.41968
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to GBP
0.7005
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to EUR
0.80324
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to USD
$0.934
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to MYR
RM3.90412
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to TRY
39.17196
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to JPY
¥141.968
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to ARS
ARS$1,341.95252
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to RUB
74.72
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to INR
82.5656
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to IDR
Rp15,566.66044
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to PHP
54.94722
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to EGP
￡E.44.1782
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to BRL
R$5.00624
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to CAD
C$1.29826
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to BDT
114.34028
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to NGN
1,357.55032
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to COP
$3,648.4375
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to ZAR
R.16.0648
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to UAH
39.2747
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to TZS
T.Sh.2,294.838
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to VES
Bs204.546
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to CLP
$877.96
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to PKR
Rs262.42598
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to KZT
498.39174
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to THB
฿30.2616
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to TWD
NT$28.60842
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to AED
د.إ3.42778
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to CHF
Fr0.7472
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to HKD
HK$7.25718
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to AMD
֏357.3017
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to MAD
.د.م8.60214
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to MXN
$17.25098
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to SAR
ريال3.5025
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to ETB
Br143.0888
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to KES
KSh120.75686
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to JOD
د.أ0.662206
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to PLN
3.4091
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to RON
лв4.09092
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to SEK
kr8.78894
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to BGN
лв1.55978
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to HUF
Ft312.89
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to CZK
19.62334
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to KWD
د.ك0.285804
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to ILS
3.0355
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to BOB
Bs6.4446
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to AZN
1.5878
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to TJS
SM8.5928
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to GEL
2.54048
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to AOA
Kz856.09506
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to BHD
.د.ب0.351184
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to BMD
$0.934
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to DKK
kr6.00562
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to HNL
L24.53618
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to MUR
42.50634
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to NAD
$15.98074
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to NOK
kr9.34934
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to NZD
$1.61582
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to PAB
B/.0.934
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to PGK
K3.95082
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to QAR
ر.ق3.39976
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to RSD
дин.94.39938
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to UZS
soʻm11,253.00946
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to ALL
L77.41926
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to ANG
ƒ1.67186
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to AWG
ƒ1.67186
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to BBD
$1.868
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to BAM
KM1.56912
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to BIF
Fr2,771.178
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to BND
$1.20486
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to BSD
$0.934
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to JMD
$149.88832
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to KHR
3,751.00004
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to KMF
Fr395.082
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to LAK
20,304.34742
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to LKR
රු284.31894
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to MDL
L15.7846
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to MGA
Ar4,226.23792
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to MOP
P7.472
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to MVR
14.2902
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to MWK
MK1,621.52674
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to MZN
MT59.69194
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to NPR
रु131.73136
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to PYG
6,623.928
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to RWF
Fr1,355.234
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to SBD
$7.68682
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to SCR
12.8892
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to SRD
$36.93036
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to SVC
$8.16316
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to SZL
L15.98074
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to TMT
m3.27834
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to TND
د.ت2.742224
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to TTD
$6.32318
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to UGX
Sh3,254.056
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to XAF
Fr527.71
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to XCD
$2.5218
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to XOF
Fr527.71
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to XPF
Fr95.268
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to BWP
P12.43154
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to BZD
$1.87734
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to CVE
$88.65528
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to DJF
Fr165.318
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to DOP
$59.9628
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to DZD
د.ج120.91564
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to FJD
$2.11084
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to GNF
Fr8,121.13
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to GTQ
Q7.1451
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to GYD
$195.3928
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to ISK
kr115.816

Exotic Markets Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Exotic Markets, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Exotic Markets

How much is Exotic Markets (EXO) worth today?
The live EXO price in USD is 0.934 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current EXO to USD price?
The current price of EXO to USD is $ 0.934. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Exotic Markets?
The market cap for EXO is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of EXO?
The circulating supply of EXO is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of EXO?
EXO achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of EXO?
EXO saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of EXO?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for EXO is $ 58.18K USD.
Will EXO go higher this year?
EXO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out EXO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:04:49 (UTC+8)

Exotic Markets (EXO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC AMA Recap: How the X402 Open Payment Standard Is Transforming Crypto and AI-Payments

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

EXO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

EXO
EXO
USD
USD

1 EXO = 0.934 USD

Trade EXO

EXO/USDT
$0.943
$0.943$0.943
+0.21%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,489.45
$111,489.45$111,489.45

-0.01%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,941.66
$3,941.66$3,941.66

-0.25%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02803
$0.02803$0.02803

-23.81%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$195.41
$195.41$195.41

-0.68%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$3.0407
$3.0407$3.0407

+16.14%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,941.66
$3,941.66$3,941.66

-0.25%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,489.45
$111,489.45$111,489.45

-0.01%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$195.41
$195.41$195.41

-0.68%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5914
$2.5914$2.5914

-1.32%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19591
$0.19591$0.19591

+2.51%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Lit Protocol Logo

Lit Protocol

LITKEY

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Revive Finance Logo

Revive Finance

REVIVE

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.7877
$0.7877$0.7877

+3,050.80%

Monr Logo

Monr

MONR

$0.00000000000031999
$0.00000000000031999$0.00000000000031999

+460.99%

AEGIS Logo

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.00720
$0.00720$0.00720

+260.00%

Jump Tom Logo

Jump Tom

JUMP

$0.00001800
$0.00001800$0.00001800

+257.85%

DramaBits Logo

DramaBits

DRAMA

$0.008172
$0.008172$0.008172

+162.51%