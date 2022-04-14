First Digital USD (FDUSD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into First Digital USD (FDUSD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

First Digital USD (FDUSD) Information First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a 1:1 USD-backed stablecoin issued by First Digital Labs, the brand name of FD121 Limited. The FDUSD stablecoin is backed on a 1:1 basis by one U.S. Dollar or asset of equivalent fair value, held in accounts of regulated financial institutions in Asia. Independent reserve audits are published monthly. FDUSD is currently available on Ethereum, BNB Chain,and Sui. Official Website: https://firstdigitallabs.com/ Whitepaper: https://resources.cryptocompare.com/asset-management/3242/1693209082602.pdf Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/9zNQRsGLjNKwCUU5Gq5LR8beUCPzQMVMqKAi3SSZh54u Buy FDUSD Now!

First Digital USD (FDUSD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for First Digital USD (FDUSD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.45B $ 1.45B $ 1.45B Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 1.45B $ 1.45B $ 1.45B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 1.0147 $ 1.0147 $ 1.0147 All-Time Low: $ 0.8811103424050479 $ 0.8811103424050479 $ 0.8811103424050479 Current Price: $ 0.9977 $ 0.9977 $ 0.9977 Learn more about First Digital USD (FDUSD) price

First Digital USD (FDUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of First Digital USD (FDUSD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FDUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FDUSD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FDUSD's tokenomics, explore FDUSD token's live price!

How to Buy FDUSD Interested in adding First Digital USD (FDUSD) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy FDUSD, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy FDUSD on MEXC now!

First Digital USD (FDUSD) Price History Analyzing the price history of FDUSD helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore FDUSD Price History now!

FDUSD Price Prediction Want to know where FDUSD might be heading? Our FDUSD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FDUSD token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!