What is BTRFLY (BTRFLY)

REDACTED Cartel is an initiative using the POL mechanics of OlympusDAO to accumulate as much liquidity as possible from the Curve ecosystem in order to have a majority say over the Curve gauge.$BTRFLY is a meta governance token that is backed by bonded assets, which provides an optimal yield to token holders through community-generated strategies.

BTRFLY Price Prediction

BTRFLY Price History

How to buy BTRFLY (BTRFLY)

BTRFLY to Local Currencies

BTRFLY Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BTRFLY, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

