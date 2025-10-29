The live Blubird price today is 0.02178 USD. Track real-time BLU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore BLU price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Blubird price today is 0.02178 USD. Track real-time BLU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore BLU price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About BLU

BLU Price Info

BLU Whitepaper

BLU Official Website

BLU Tokenomics

BLU Price Forecast

BLU History

BLU Buying Guide

BLU-to-Fiat Currency Converter

BLU Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Blubird Logo

Blubird Price(BLU)

1 BLU to USD Live Price:

$0.02178
$0.02178$0.02178
+0.64%1D
USD
Blubird (BLU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:33:41 (UTC+8)

Blubird (BLU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02108
$ 0.02108$ 0.02108
24H Low
$ 0.02404
$ 0.02404$ 0.02404
24H High

$ 0.02108
$ 0.02108$ 0.02108

$ 0.02404
$ 0.02404$ 0.02404

--
----

--
----

-0.19%

+0.64%

-4.48%

-4.48%

Blubird (BLU) real-time price is $ 0.02178. Over the past 24 hours, BLU traded between a low of $ 0.02108 and a high of $ 0.02404, showing active market volatility. BLU's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, BLU has changed by -0.19% over the past hour, +0.64% over 24 hours, and -4.48% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Blubird (BLU) Market Information

--
----

$ 7.94K
$ 7.94K$ 7.94K

$ 2.18M
$ 2.18M$ 2.18M

--
----

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

ETH

The current Market Cap of Blubird is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.94K. The circulating supply of BLU is --, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.18M.

Blubird (BLU) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Blubird for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0001385+0.64%
30 Days$ -0.0063-22.44%
60 Days$ -0.02282-51.17%
90 Days$ -0.02822-56.44%
Blubird Price Change Today

Today, BLU recorded a change of $ +0.0001385 (+0.64%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Blubird 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0063 (-22.44%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Blubird 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BLU saw a change of $ -0.02282 (-51.17%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Blubird 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.02822 (-56.44%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Blubird (BLU)?

Check out the Blubird Price History page now.

What is Blubird (BLU)

This document covers 3 main solutions, along with a breakdown of the Core platform modules.

Blubird is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Blubird investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BLU staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Blubird on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Blubird buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Blubird Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Blubird (BLU) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Blubird (BLU) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Blubird.

Check the Blubird price prediction now!

Blubird (BLU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Blubird (BLU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BLU token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Blubird (BLU)

Looking for how to buy Blubird? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Blubird on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BLU to Local Currencies

1 Blubird(BLU) to VND
573.1407
1 Blubird(BLU) to AUD
A$0.0331056
1 Blubird(BLU) to GBP
0.016335
1 Blubird(BLU) to EUR
0.0187308
1 Blubird(BLU) to USD
$0.02178
1 Blubird(BLU) to MYR
RM0.0910404
1 Blubird(BLU) to TRY
0.9134532
1 Blubird(BLU) to JPY
¥3.31056
1 Blubird(BLU) to ARS
ARS$31.2930684
1 Blubird(BLU) to RUB
1.7421822
1 Blubird(BLU) to INR
1.9255698
1 Blubird(BLU) to IDR
Rp362.9998548
1 Blubird(BLU) to PHP
1.2797928
1 Blubird(BLU) to EGP
￡E.1.0299762
1 Blubird(BLU) to BRL
R$0.1167408
1 Blubird(BLU) to CAD
C$0.0302742
1 Blubird(BLU) to BDT
2.6663076
1 Blubird(BLU) to NGN
31.6567944
1 Blubird(BLU) to COP
$84.4184088
1 Blubird(BLU) to ZAR
R.0.3743982
1 Blubird(BLU) to UAH
0.915849
1 Blubird(BLU) to TZS
T.Sh.53.51346
1 Blubird(BLU) to VES
Bs4.76982
1 Blubird(BLU) to CLP
$20.4732
1 Blubird(BLU) to PKR
Rs6.1195266
1 Blubird(BLU) to KZT
11.6220258
1 Blubird(BLU) to THB
฿0.7052364
1 Blubird(BLU) to TWD
NT$0.667557
1 Blubird(BLU) to AED
د.إ0.0799326
1 Blubird(BLU) to CHF
Fr0.017424
1 Blubird(BLU) to HKD
HK$0.1692306
1 Blubird(BLU) to AMD
֏8.331939
1 Blubird(BLU) to MAD
.د.م0.2005938
1 Blubird(BLU) to MXN
$0.4022766
1 Blubird(BLU) to SAR
ريال0.081675
1 Blubird(BLU) to ETB
Br3.336696
1 Blubird(BLU) to KES
KSh2.8159362
1 Blubird(BLU) to JOD
د.أ0.01544202
1 Blubird(BLU) to PLN
0.079497
1 Blubird(BLU) to RON
лв0.0953964
1 Blubird(BLU) to SEK
kr0.2049498
1 Blubird(BLU) to BGN
лв0.0363726
1 Blubird(BLU) to HUF
Ft7.2989136
1 Blubird(BLU) to CZK
0.45738
1 Blubird(BLU) to KWD
د.ك0.00666468
1 Blubird(BLU) to ILS
0.070785
1 Blubird(BLU) to BOB
Bs0.150282
1 Blubird(BLU) to AZN
0.037026
1 Blubird(BLU) to TJS
SM0.200376
1 Blubird(BLU) to GEL
0.0592416
1 Blubird(BLU) to AOA
Kz19.9633302
1 Blubird(BLU) to BHD
.د.ب0.00818928
1 Blubird(BLU) to BMD
$0.02178
1 Blubird(BLU) to DKK
kr0.1400454
1 Blubird(BLU) to HNL
L0.5721606
1 Blubird(BLU) to MUR
0.9912078
1 Blubird(BLU) to NAD
$0.3726558
1 Blubird(BLU) to NOK
kr0.2182356
1 Blubird(BLU) to NZD
$0.0376794
1 Blubird(BLU) to PAB
B/.0.02178
1 Blubird(BLU) to PGK
K0.0921294
1 Blubird(BLU) to QAR
ر.ق0.0792792
1 Blubird(BLU) to RSD
дин.2.2021758
1 Blubird(BLU) to UZS
soʻm262.4095782
1 Blubird(BLU) to ALL
L1.8053442
1 Blubird(BLU) to ANG
ƒ0.0389862
1 Blubird(BLU) to AWG
ƒ0.0389862
1 Blubird(BLU) to BBD
$0.04356
1 Blubird(BLU) to BAM
KM0.0365904
1 Blubird(BLU) to BIF
Fr64.62126
1 Blubird(BLU) to BND
$0.0280962
1 Blubird(BLU) to BSD
$0.02178
1 Blubird(BLU) to JMD
$3.4952544
1 Blubird(BLU) to KHR
87.4697868
1 Blubird(BLU) to KMF
Fr9.21294
1 Blubird(BLU) to LAK
473.4782514
1 Blubird(BLU) to LKR
රු6.6300498
1 Blubird(BLU) to MDL
L0.368082
1 Blubird(BLU) to MGA
Ar98.5518864
1 Blubird(BLU) to MOP
P0.17424
1 Blubird(BLU) to MVR
0.333234
1 Blubird(BLU) to MWK
MK37.8124758
1 Blubird(BLU) to MZN
MT1.3919598
1 Blubird(BLU) to NPR
रु3.0718512
1 Blubird(BLU) to PYG
154.46376
1 Blubird(BLU) to RWF
Fr31.60278
1 Blubird(BLU) to SBD
$0.1792494
1 Blubird(BLU) to SCR
0.300564
1 Blubird(BLU) to SRD
$0.8611812
1 Blubird(BLU) to SVC
$0.1903572
1 Blubird(BLU) to SZL
L0.3726558
1 Blubird(BLU) to TMT
m0.0764478
1 Blubird(BLU) to TND
د.ت0.06394608
1 Blubird(BLU) to TTD
$0.1474506
1 Blubird(BLU) to UGX
Sh75.88152
1 Blubird(BLU) to XAF
Fr12.3057
1 Blubird(BLU) to XCD
$0.058806
1 Blubird(BLU) to XOF
Fr12.3057
1 Blubird(BLU) to XPF
Fr2.22156
1 Blubird(BLU) to BWP
P0.2898918
1 Blubird(BLU) to BZD
$0.0437778
1 Blubird(BLU) to CVE
$2.0673576
1 Blubird(BLU) to DJF
Fr3.85506
1 Blubird(BLU) to DOP
$1.398276
1 Blubird(BLU) to DZD
د.ج2.8196388
1 Blubird(BLU) to FJD
$0.0492228
1 Blubird(BLU) to GNF
Fr189.3771
1 Blubird(BLU) to GTQ
Q0.166617
1 Blubird(BLU) to GYD
$4.556376
1 Blubird(BLU) to ISK
kr2.70072

Blubird Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Blubird, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Blubird Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Blubird

How much is Blubird (BLU) worth today?
The live BLU price in USD is 0.02178 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current BLU to USD price?
The current price of BLU to USD is $ 0.02178. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Blubird?
The market cap for BLU is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of BLU?
The circulating supply of BLU is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BLU?
BLU achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BLU?
BLU saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of BLU?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BLU is $ 7.94K USD.
Will BLU go higher this year?
BLU might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BLU price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:33:41 (UTC+8)

Blubird (BLU) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025

MEXC AMA Recap: How the X402 Open Payment Standard Is Transforming Crypto and AI-Payments

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BLU-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BLU
BLU
USD
USD

1 BLU = 0.02178 USD

Trade BLU

BLU/USDT
$0.02178
$0.02178$0.02178
+0.64%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,199.95
$111,199.95$111,199.95

-0.27%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,933.27
$3,933.27$3,933.27

-0.47%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02863
$0.02863$0.02863

-22.17%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$195.35
$195.35$195.35

-0.71%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$2.9910
$2.9910$2.9910

+14.24%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,933.27
$3,933.27$3,933.27

-0.47%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,199.95
$111,199.95$111,199.95

-0.27%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$195.35
$195.35$195.35

-0.71%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5919
$2.5919$2.5919

-1.30%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19565
$0.19565$0.19565

+2.37%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Lit Protocol Logo

Lit Protocol

LITKEY

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Revive Finance Logo

Revive Finance

REVIVE

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.7616
$0.7616$0.7616

+2,946.40%

Monr Logo

Monr

MONR

$0.00000000000025599
$0.00000000000025599$0.00000000000025599

+348.79%

Jump Tom Logo

Jump Tom

JUMP

$0.00001489
$0.00001489$0.00001489

+196.02%

AEGIS Logo

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.00599
$0.00599$0.00599

+199.50%

Dogelink Logo

Dogelink

DOGEBSC

$0.00000000000000014
$0.00000000000000014$0.00000000000000014

+180.00%