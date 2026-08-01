2016 Price Today

The live 2016 (2016) price today is $ 0, with a 6.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current 2016 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 2016.

2016 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 18,657.89, with a circulating supply of 999.06M 2016. During the last 24 hours, 2016 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00457346, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 2016 moved -- in the last hour and +34.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

2016 (2016) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.66K$ 18.66K $ 18.66K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.66K$ 18.66K $ 18.66K Circulation Supply 999.06M 999.06M 999.06M Total Supply 999,063,869.297335 999,063,869.297335 999,063,869.297335

The current Market Cap of 2016 is $ 18.66K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 2016 is 999.06M, with a total supply of 999063869.297335. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.66K.