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The live 2016 price today is 0 USD.2016 market cap is 18,657.89 USD. Track real-time 2016 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live 2016 price today is 0 USD.2016 market cap is 18,657.89 USD. Track real-time 2016 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About 2016

2016 Price Info

What is 2016

2016 Official Website

2016 Tokenomics

2016 Price Forecast

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News

Blog

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2016 Logo

2016 Price (2016)

Unlisted

1 2016 to USD Live Price:

$0.00001868
$0.00001868$0.00001868
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
2016 (2016) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:35:56 (UTC+8)

2016 Price Today

The live 2016 (2016) price today is $ 0, with a 6.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current 2016 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 2016.

2016 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 18,657.89, with a circulating supply of 999.06M 2016. During the last 24 hours, 2016 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00457346, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 2016 moved -- in the last hour and +34.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

2016 (2016) Market Information

$ 18.66K
$ 18.66K$ 18.66K

--
----

$ 18.66K
$ 18.66K$ 18.66K

999.06M
999.06M 999.06M

999,063,869.297335
999,063,869.297335 999,063,869.297335

The current Market Cap of 2016 is $ 18.66K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 2016 is 999.06M, with a total supply of 999063869.297335. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.66K.

2016 Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00457346
$ 0.00457346$ 0.00457346

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

+6.38%

+34.59%

+34.59%

Price Prediction for 2016

2016 (2016) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of 2016 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
2016 (2016) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of 2016 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price 2016 will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for 2016 price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking 2016 Price Prediction.

What is 2016 (2016)

2016 ($2016) is a meme coin on the Solana network dedicated to the golden era of internet culture. The project serves as a digital time capsule for the year 2016, a time famous for Harambe, Pokémon GO, and unmatched viral energy. Launched fairly on Pump.fun, the project focuses on community building and nostalgia rather than complex technical utility. The project is designed to be self-sustaining through a specific management of creator rewards. Instead of holding these rewards, 40% are actively used to buy back and burn $2016 tokens, creating a deflationary pressure on the supply. Additionally, 30% of rewards are allocated directly to a marketing wallet to fund exposure and community events. $2016 connects people through shared memories of the last great year of the internet.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

2016 (2016) Resource

Official Website

About 2016

What is the current live price of 2016?

2016 is priced at $, showing a price movement of 6.38% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of $-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the 2016 market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between $ and $ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is 2016's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7489, supported by a market capitalization of $18657.89.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 999063869.297335 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence 2016's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About 2016

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:35:56 (UTC+8)

2016 (2016) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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