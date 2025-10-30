0xy (0XY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.02379631 $ 0.02379631 $ 0.02379631 24H Low $ 0.02483532 $ 0.02483532 $ 0.02483532 24H High 24H Low $ 0.02379631$ 0.02379631 $ 0.02379631 24H High $ 0.02483532$ 0.02483532 $ 0.02483532 All Time High $ 0.108905$ 0.108905 $ 0.108905 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +1.33% Price Change (1D) +1.64% Price Change (7D) -8.03% Price Change (7D) -8.03%

0xy (0XY) real-time price is $0.02450667. Over the past 24 hours, 0XY traded between a low of $ 0.02379631 and a high of $ 0.02483532, showing active market volatility. 0XY's all-time high price is $ 0.108905, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, 0XY has changed by +1.33% over the past hour, +1.64% over 24 hours, and -8.03% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

0xy (0XY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 24.50M$ 24.50M $ 24.50M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.50M$ 24.50M $ 24.50M Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,999,997.467258 999,999,997.467258 999,999,997.467258

The current Market Cap of 0xy is $ 24.50M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 0XY is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999997.467258. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.50M.