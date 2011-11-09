Tokenomika Litecoin (LTC)
Informacje o Litecoin (LTC)
Litecoin to waluta internetowa typu peer-to-peer, która umożliwia natychmiastowe transakcje o prawie zerowych kosztach dla każdego na świecie. Litecoin to zdecentralizowana globalna sieć płatności oparta na otwartym kodzie źródłowym, bez żadnych centralnych władz.
Tokenomika i analiza cenowa Litecoin (LTC)
Zapoznaj się z kluczowymi danymi o tokenomice i cenach dla Litecoin (LTC), w tym kapitalizacją rynkową, szczegółami podaży, FDV oraz historią cen. Sprawdź aktualną wartość i pozycję rynkową tokenu na pierwszy rzut oka.
Szczegółowa struktura tokenów Litecoin (LTC)
Zanurz się głębiej w to, jak tokeny LTC są wydawane, przydzielane i odblokowywane. W tej sekcji podkreślono kluczowe aspekty struktury ekonomicznej tokena: użyteczność, zachęty i uprawnienia.
Litecoin (LTC) is one of the most established cryptocurrencies, with a transparent and predictable token economic model. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and mechanisms related to locking and unlocking.
Issuance Mechanism
- Consensus & Supply Cap: Litecoin operates on a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism using the Scrypt hashing algorithm. The total supply is capped at 84 million LTC.
- Block Rewards: New LTC are issued as block rewards to miners. The initial reward was 50 LTC per block, with a new block produced approximately every 2.5 minutes.
- Halving Schedule: The block reward halves every 840,000 blocks (roughly every 4 years). This process will continue until the maximum supply is reached, estimated around the year 2142.
- Current Status: As of June 2024, about 74.61 million LTC (~88.83% of the total supply) are in circulation. The most recent halving occurred on August 2, 2023, reducing the block reward to 6.25 LTC. The next halving is expected in July 2027, reducing the reward to 3.125 LTC.
|Event
|Block Height
|Date
|Block Reward (LTC)
|Genesis
|0
|Oct 2011
|50
|1st Halving
|840,000
|Aug 25, 2015
|25
|2nd Halving
|1,680,000
|Aug 5, 2019
|12.5
|3rd Halving
|2,520,000
|Aug 2, 2023
|6.25
|4th Halving (est.)
|3,360,000
|Jul 2027
|3.125
Allocation Mechanism
- No Pre-mine or ICO: All LTC in circulation have been or will be distributed through mining. There was no pre-mine, ICO, or special allocation to founders or early investors.
- Distribution: LTC is distributed to miners as block rewards and transaction fees. There are no special vesting or allocation schedules for team, investors, or ecosystem funds.
- Concentration: As of June 2024, the top 10 wallet addresses hold about 11.36 million LTC (~15.22% of circulating supply), with the largest single address holding ~3.36%.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use Cases:
- Peer-to-Peer Payments: LTC is used as a medium of exchange for fast, low-cost transactions globally.
- Value Storage: LTC is also used as a store of value, similar to Bitcoin.
- Incentives:
- Mining Rewards: Miners are incentivized through block rewards and transaction fees.
- Transaction Fees: Users pay transaction fees (in LTC) to incentivize miners to include their transactions in blocks. Fees are based on transaction size and network congestion.
- No Staking: Litecoin does not have a staking or liquidity provision mechanism. All network security and consensus are achieved through PoW mining.
Locking Mechanism
- No Protocol-Level Locking: Litecoin does not implement protocol-level token locking or vesting schedules. All LTC are liquid upon mining.
- Optional User Locking: Users can voluntarily lock LTC in multi-signature wallets, time-locked contracts, or third-party services, but this is not enforced by the protocol.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Unlock: All newly mined LTC are immediately available to miners. There are no vesting cliffs, schedules, or delayed unlocks at the protocol level.
- No Scheduled Unlocks: There are no future unlock events or vesting periods for any allocation category.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|PoW mining, block rewards halved every 840,000 blocks, capped at 84M LTC
|Allocation
|100% via mining; no pre-mine, ICO, or team/investor allocations
|Usage
|Peer-to-peer payments, value storage, miner incentives, transaction fees
|Incentives
|Block rewards, transaction fees
|Locking
|No protocol-level locking; all LTC liquid upon mining
|Unlocking
|Immediate upon mining; no vesting or scheduled unlocks
Additional Notes
- Governance: Litecoin does not have formal on-chain governance. Changes are proposed via Litecoin Improvement Proposals (LIPs) and adopted by consensus among developers, miners, and node operators.
- No Superusers: There are no privileged accounts or superusers; all changes require broad network consensus.
- Decentralization: The network is maintained by a distributed set of miners, nodes, and developers, with no central authority.
Conclusion
Litecoin’s token economics are among the most transparent and straightforward in the crypto space. Its issuance and distribution are entirely mining-based, with no vesting, locking, or special allocations. The halving mechanism ensures a predictable, deflationary supply schedule, and all incentives are aligned with network security and utility. This simplicity and predictability have contributed to Litecoin’s longevity and trust within the crypto ecosystem.
Tokenomika Litecoin (LTC): Wyjaśnienie kluczowych wskaźników i przypadki użycia
Zrozumienie tokenomiki Litecoin (LTC) jest niezbędne do analizy długoterminowej wartości, trwałości i potencjału.
Kluczowe wskaźniki i sposób ich obliczania:
Całkowita podaż:
Maksymalna liczba tokenów LTC, które zostały lub kiedykolwiek zostaną utworzone.
Podaż w obiegu:
Liczba tokenów dostępnych obecnie na rynku i w rękach publicznych.
Maksymalna podaż:
Twardy limit całkowitej liczby tokenów LTC.
FDV (wycena w pełni rozwodniona):
Obliczona jako bieżąca cena × maksymalna podaż, dająca prognozę całkowitej kapitalizacji rynkowej, jeśli wszystkie tokeny są w obiegu.
Stopa inflacji:
Odzwierciedla szybkość wprowadzania nowych tokenów, wpływając na niedobór i długoterminowe zmiany cen.
Dlaczego te wskaźniki mają znaczenie dla traderów?
Wysoka podaż w obiegu = większa płynność.
Ograniczona maksymalna podaż + niska inflacja = potencjał długoterminowej aprecjacji cen.
Przejrzysta dystrybucja tokenów = większe zaufanie do projektu i mniejsze ryzyko scentralizowanej kontroli.
Wysokie FDV przy niskiej bieżącej kapitalizacji rynkowej = możliwe sygnały przewartościowania.
Teraz, gdy już rozumieszLTC tokenomikę, poznaj cenę tokena LTCna żywo!
Zastrzeżenie
Dane tokenomiki na tej stronie pochodzą ze źródeł zewnętrznych. MEXC nie gwarantuje jej dokładności. Przed zainwestowaniem przeprowadź dokładne badania.