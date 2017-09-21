Zanurz się głębiej w to, jak tokeny LINK są wydawane, przydzielane i odblokowywane. W tej sekcji podkreślono kluczowe aspekty struktury ekonomicznej tokena: użyteczność, zachęty i uprawnienia.

Chainlink's token economics are designed to secure its decentralized oracle network, incentivize honest behavior, and support sustainable network growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the key components: issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Token Standard & Supply: LINK is an ERC-677 token deployed on Ethereum, with a fixed maximum supply. There is no ongoing inflation; all tokens were minted at genesis.

LINK is an ERC-677 token deployed on Ethereum, with a fixed maximum supply. There is no ongoing inflation; all tokens were minted at genesis. Bridging: LINK has been bridged to several other networks, but the total supply remains fixed, with tokens locked and minted/burned as needed for cross-chain transfers.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category Amount (LINK) % of Max Supply Notes Public Token Sale 350,000,000 35% Sold in September 2017, raising $32M Node Operators & Ecosystem 350,000,000 35% For node incentives, ecosystem growth, and subsidies Company (Chainlink Labs) 300,000,000 30% Controlled by Chainlink Labs, subject to vesting and internal use

Vesting: Node Operator & Ecosystem allocation was subject to a cliff ending in Q4 2019. No further public vesting schedules are disclosed for company-held tokens.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

1. Medium of Exchange

LINK is used to pay for oracle services, including data feeds, automation, and cross-chain transfers.

Payments can be made in LINK or, via payment abstraction, in other assets that are converted to LINK and added to the Chainlink reserve.

2. Staking

Purpose: Staking secures oracle services by requiring node operators and community members to lock LINK as collateral.

Staking secures oracle services by requiring node operators and community members to lock LINK as collateral. Rewards: Stakers earn LINK rewards (from the non-circulating supply) and, increasingly, a share of user fees and partner tokens (e.g., SXT from Space and Time).

Stakers earn LINK rewards (from the non-circulating supply) and, increasingly, a share of user fees and partner tokens (e.g., SXT from Space and Time). Slashing: Node operators can be penalized (slashed) for poor performance or malicious behavior, losing a portion of their staked LINK.

Node operators can be penalized (slashed) for poor performance or malicious behavior, losing a portion of their staked LINK. Alerting: Stakers can submit alerts if critical data feeds are not updated, earning additional LINK for valid alerts.

3. Node Subsidies

Chainlink Labs may subsidize node operators with LINK to bootstrap and maintain high-quality oracle services, especially in the network's early stages.

4. BUILD and SCALE Programs

Projects can commit a portion of their token supply to Chainlink in exchange for enhanced services, with rewards distributed to stakers.

5. Reserve Mechanism

Chainlink maintains an onchain reserve funded by service fees and offchain enterprise deals, acting as a buyback program to support LINK's value and network sustainability.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Staking v0.2 (as of 2024):

Staker Type Min Stake Max Stake Pool Cap Withdrawal Cooldown Reward Vesting Community Staker 1 LINK 15,000 40.88M LINK 28 days 50% after 45 days, 100% after 90 days Node Operator Staker 1,000 75,000 4.13M LINK 28 days 50% after 45 days, 100% after 90 days

Unbonding: After initiating withdrawal, staked LINK and rewards can be claimed during a 7-day window following the 28-day cooldown.

After initiating withdrawal, staked LINK and rewards can be claimed during a 7-day window following the 28-day cooldown. Delegation: All staked tokens are automatically delegated equally to all Chainlink nodes in the pool.

All staked tokens are automatically delegated equally to all Chainlink nodes in the pool. Slashing: Node operators can be slashed (e.g., 700 LINK) for failing to meet service requirements.

Token Usage Table

Function Description Payment for Services LINK is used to pay node operators for oracle jobs and protocol services Staking Secures oracle services; stakers earn rewards and can be slashed for misbehavior Node Subsidies LINK distributed to node operators to bootstrap and maintain network quality BUILD/SCALE Rewards Stakers receive partner project tokens and additional incentives Reserve Mechanism Service fees and offchain revenue are converted to LINK and added to the reserve Governance (future) Potential for decentralized governance via Decentralized Oracle Networks (DONs)

Incentive and Sustainability Model

Virtuous Cycle: Increased usage of Chainlink services drives demand for LINK, which in turn incentivizes node operators and stakers to secure the network.

Increased usage of Chainlink services drives demand for LINK, which in turn incentivizes node operators and stakers to secure the network. Fee Sharing: As the network matures, a greater share of user fees and partner incentives will be distributed to stakers, reducing reliance on the initial token supply.

As the network matures, a greater share of user fees and partner incentives will be distributed to stakers, reducing reliance on the initial token supply. Sustainability: The reserve and payment abstraction mechanisms are designed to ensure long-term economic sustainability and value accrual for LINK holders.

Summary Table: Chainlink Token Economics

Mechanism Details Issuance Fixed supply, ERC-677 on Ethereum, bridged to other networks Allocation 35% Public Sale, 35% Node/Ecosystem, 30% Company Usage Payments, staking, node subsidies, BUILD/SCALE rewards, reserve mechanism Incentives Staking rewards, alerting rewards, partner token distributions, fee sharing Locking 28-day cooldown, 7-day claim window, 90-day reward vesting, slashing for node misbehavior Unlocking After cooldown and claim window, with reward vesting schedule

Example: LINK Demand from Chainlink Functions

Yearly Requests Cost per 1M Requests Yearly LINK Demand ($) 10B $0.20 $2,000 10B $0.30 $3,000 100B $0.20 $20,000 100B $0.30 $30,000 1T $0.20 $200,000 1T $0.30 $300,000

Additional Notes

No Proof-of-Stake Consensus: Staking in Chainlink is for service-level guarantees, not for blockchain consensus.

Staking in Chainlink is for service-level guarantees, not for blockchain consensus. No Onchain Governance (as of 2024): Chainlink Labs controls development, but future plans may include decentralized governance via DONs.

Chainlink Labs controls development, but future plans may include decentralized governance via DONs. Security: LINK transactions are secured by Ethereum and, when bridged, by the respective network and bridge security.

This comprehensive overview reflects the current state of Chainlink's token economics, including all major mechanisms and their implications for network security, sustainability, and value accrual.