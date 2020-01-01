Tokenomika Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS)

Tokenomika Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS)

Odkryj kluczowe informacje o Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS), w tym podaż tokenów, model dystrybucji i dane rynkowe w czasie rzeczywistym.
USD

Informacje o Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS)

KEKIUS MAXIMUS is a frog-themed meme automatically generated by Grok.

Oficjalna strona internetowa:
https://kekiusmaximus.vip
Block Explorer:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x26e550ac11b26f78a04489d5f20f24e3559f7dd9

Tokenomika i analiza cenowa Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS)

Zapoznaj się z kluczowymi danymi o tokenomice i cenach dla Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS), w tym kapitalizacją rynkową, szczegółami podaży, FDV oraz historią cen. Sprawdź aktualną wartość i pozycję rynkową tokenu na pierwszy rzut oka.

Kapitalizacja rynkowa:
$ 15.94M
$ 15.94M$ 15.94M
Całkowita podaż:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Podaż w obiegu:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
FDV (wycena w pełni rozwodniona):
$ 15.94M
$ 15.94M$ 15.94M
Historyczne maksimum:
$ 0.3988
$ 0.3988$ 0.3988
Historyczne minimum:
$ 0.000040926540333548
$ 0.000040926540333548$ 0.000040926540333548
Aktualna cena:
$ 0.015944
$ 0.015944$ 0.015944

Szczegółowa struktura tokenów Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS)

Zanurz się głębiej w to, jak tokeny KEKIUS są wydawane, przydzielane i odblokowywane. W tej sekcji podkreślono kluczowe aspekty struktury ekonomicznej tokena: użyteczność, zachęty i uprawnienia.

Overview

Kekius Maximus is a meme coin project with a strong community focus, operating on both the Solana and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) networks. Its tokenomics are designed to emphasize fairness, transparency, and community engagement, with a simple and deflationary structure. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and mechanisms related to locking and unlocking.

Tokenomics Summary Table

AspectDetails
Total Supply1,000,000,000 (1 Billion)
Issuance MechanismFair launch; all tokens minted at genesis; no ongoing emissions or inflation
Allocation100% to the community via fair launch; no team, investor, or advisor allocations
Tax0% (no buy/sell tax)
Deflationary Mechanism100% of liquidity pool (LP) tokens burnt; no further minting
UsagePurely for trading, holding, and community engagement; no utility or governance
Incentive MechanismCommunity-driven rewards (e.g., meme contests, comics); no staking or yield
Locking MechanismNone; all tokens are liquid and tradable from launch
Unlocking TimeNot applicable; no vesting or lock-up schedules

Detailed Analysis

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • Genesis Mint: All 1 billion tokens are minted at launch, with no further emissions or inflationary mechanisms. This is a classic "fair launch" model, meaning there are no pre-mines, private sales, or reserved allocations for insiders.
  • Deflationary Feature: The project states that 100% of the liquidity pool (LP) tokens are burnt, ensuring that the initial liquidity is locked and cannot be withdrawn by the team or any party. This is a common anti-rug-pull measure in meme coin projects.

2. Allocation Mechanism

  • Community Allocation: All tokens are made available to the public at launch, typically through decentralized exchanges (DEXs) like PancakeSwap (BSC) or Raydium (Solana). There are no explicit allocations for the team, advisors, investors, or ecosystem funds.
  • No Vesting or Lockups: There is no vesting schedule or lock-up for any portion of the supply. All tokens are immediately tradable.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Primary Use: The token is designed for speculative trading, holding, and as a vehicle for community engagement. There is no built-in utility such as governance, staking, or protocol fees.
  • Community Incentives: The project emphasizes community-driven activities, such as meme contests and bi-weekly comics, to foster engagement and loyalty. There are no formalized on-chain incentive programs (e.g., staking rewards, liquidity mining).
  • No Yield or Dividends: Holders do not earn passive income, dividends, or additional tokens by holding or using the token.

4. Locking Mechanism

  • No Locking: There are no mechanisms for locking tokens, either for staking, governance, or vesting. All tokens are liquid from the outset.
  • LP Token Burn: The only "lock" is the burning of LP tokens, which ensures that the initial liquidity cannot be removed, but this does not affect the tradability of the main token.

5. Unlocking Time

  • Not Applicable: Since there are no locked or vested tokens, there is no unlocking schedule. All tokens are in circulation from launch.

Tokenomics Table Example

MetricValue/Description
Total Supply1,000,000,000
Circulating Supply1,000,000,000 (immediately at launch)
Team Allocation0%
Investor Allocation0%
Community Allocation100%
Tax0%
LP Burn100%
Locking/VestingNone
IncentivesCommunity-driven (memes, comics, contests)
UtilityNone (pure meme coin, no governance or staking)

Nuances, Implications, and Limitations

  • Simplicity and Transparency: The tokenomics are intentionally simple, with no complex vesting, inflation, or utility mechanisms. This appeals to meme coin traders seeking transparency and fairness.
  • No Long-Term Incentives: The lack of staking, yield, or governance may limit long-term holder incentives, making the token highly speculative and driven by community sentiment and viral events.
  • Deflationary Security: Burning LP tokens is a strong anti-rug-pull measure, but it also means no future liquidity can be added or removed by the team, which could impact market depth.
  • Market Volatility: As with most meme coins, price action is highly volatile and subject to social media trends, influencer activity, and speculative trading, as evidenced by dramatic price swings following events like Elon Musk's social media activity.
  • No Unlocking Risks: Since there are no vesting or lock-up schedules, there is no risk of large token unlocks flooding the market in the future.

Conclusion

Kekius Maximus exemplifies the meme coin ethos: a fair launch, no team or investor allocations, no taxes, and a focus on community engagement. Its tokenomics are straightforward, with all tokens in circulation from day one and no ongoing emissions or lock-ups. While this simplicity can foster trust and rapid community growth, it also means the token's value is almost entirely driven by speculative interest and social momentum, with no underlying utility or yield mechanisms to support long-term holding.

For further details and the latest updates, always refer to the official project channels and documentation.

Tokenomika Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS): Wyjaśnienie kluczowych wskaźników i przypadki użycia

Zrozumienie tokenomiki Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) jest niezbędne do analizy długoterminowej wartości, trwałości i potencjału.

Kluczowe wskaźniki i sposób ich obliczania:

Całkowita podaż:

Maksymalna liczba tokenów KEKIUS, które zostały lub kiedykolwiek zostaną utworzone.

Podaż w obiegu:

Liczba tokenów dostępnych obecnie na rynku i w rękach publicznych.

Maksymalna podaż:

Twardy limit całkowitej liczby tokenów KEKIUS.

FDV (wycena w pełni rozwodniona):

Obliczona jako bieżąca cena × maksymalna podaż, dająca prognozę całkowitej kapitalizacji rynkowej, jeśli wszystkie tokeny są w obiegu.

Stopa inflacji:

Odzwierciedla szybkość wprowadzania nowych tokenów, wpływając na niedobór i długoterminowe zmiany cen.

Dlaczego te wskaźniki mają znaczenie dla traderów?

Wysoka podaż w obiegu = większa płynność.

Ograniczona maksymalna podaż + niska inflacja = potencjał długoterminowej aprecjacji cen.

Przejrzysta dystrybucja tokenów = większe zaufanie do projektu i mniejsze ryzyko scentralizowanej kontroli.

Wysokie FDV przy niskiej bieżącej kapitalizacji rynkowej = możliwe sygnały przewartościowania.

Teraz, gdy już rozumieszKEKIUS tokenomikę, poznaj cenę tokena KEKIUSna żywo!

Jak kupić KEKIUS

Chcesz dodać Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) do swojego portfolio? MEXC obsługuje różne metody zakupu KEKIUS, w tym karty kredytowe, przelewy bankowe i handel peer-to-peer. Niezależnie od tego, czy jesteś początkującym, czy profesjonalistą, MEXC sprawia, że kupowanie kryptowalut jest łatwe i bezpieczne.

Historia ceny Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS)

Analiza historii ceny KEKIUS pomaga użytkownikom zrozumieć wcześniejsze ruchy rynkowe, kluczowe poziomy wsparcia/oporu i wzorce zmienności. Niezależnie od tego, czy śledzisz historyczne maksima, czy identyfikujesz trendy, dane historyczne są kluczową częścią przewidywania cen i analizy technicznej.

Prognoza ceny KEKIUS

Chcesz wiedzieć, dokąd może zmierzać KEKIUS? Nasza strona z prognozami cen KEKIUS łączy nastroje rynkowe, trendy historyczne oraz wskaźniki techniczne, aby zapewnić perspektywiczny widok.

Dlaczego warto wybrać MEXC?

MEXC to jedna z najlepszych giełd kryptowalut na świecie, której zaufały miliony użytkowników na całym świecie. Niezależnie od tego, czy jesteś początkującym, czy profesjonalistą, MEXC to najłatwiejsza droga do kryptowalut.

Ponad 4,000 par handlowych na rynkach spot i futures
Najszybsze notowania tokenów wśród giełd CEX
Najlepsza płynność w całej branży
Najniższe opłaty, obsługa klienta 24/7
100%+ przejrzystości rezerwy tokenów dla środków użytkowników
Bardzo niskie bariery wejścia: kup kryptowalutę za zaledwie 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Kup kryptowalutę za 1 USDT: Najprostsza droga do krypto!

Zastrzeżenie

Dane tokenomiki na tej stronie pochodzą ze źródeł zewnętrznych. MEXC nie gwarantuje jej dokładności. Przed zainwestowaniem przeprowadź dokładne badania.