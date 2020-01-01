Tokenomika Jupiter (JUP)
Informacje o Jupiter (JUP)
Jupiter is the leading DeFi dApp on Solana, serves as Solana’s primary liquidity infrastructure, driving more than 80% of the total retail liquidity movement and seamlessly integrating with the majority of protocols within the Solana network.
Tokenomika i analiza cenowa Jupiter (JUP)
Zapoznaj się z kluczowymi danymi o tokenomice i cenach dla Jupiter (JUP), w tym kapitalizacją rynkową, szczegółami podaży, FDV oraz historią cen. Sprawdź aktualną wartość i pozycję rynkową tokenu na pierwszy rzut oka.
Szczegółowa struktura tokenów Jupiter (JUP)
Zanurz się głębiej w to, jak tokeny JUP są wydawane, przydzielane i odblokowywane. W tej sekcji podkreślono kluczowe aspekty struktury ekonomicznej tokena: użyteczność, zachęty i uprawnienia.
Overview
Jupiter (JUP) is the governance token for the Jupiter ecosystem, a leading DeFi protocol and DEX aggregator on Solana. The tokenomics are designed to emphasize decentralization, community engagement, and long-term sustainability, with a total supply of 10 billion JUP and no venture capital (VC) allocation.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Mint: 10 billion JUP tokens were minted at genesis.
- Distribution: The entire supply was split equally between team and community wallets (50% each).
- Launch Mechanism: A portion of tokens was distributed via a seven-day open market sale using a single-sided USDC-JUP Dynamic Liquidity Market Maker (DLMM) pool on Meteora, with a starting price of $0.40 per token. The pool was locked for seven days to provide price support and initial liquidity.
Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Allocation (JUP)
|% of Total Supply
|Notes
|Team
|5,000,000,000
|50%
|Includes team members, strategic reserve, and liquidity provision
|- Team Members
|2,000,000,000
|20%
|2-year vesting, 1-year cliff
|- Strategic Reserve
|2,000,000,000
|20%
|Locked for at least 1 year, 6 months' notice before any liquidity event
|- Liquidity Provision
|1,000,000,000
|10%
|For market making and liquidity needs
|Community
|5,000,000,000
|50%
|Includes airdrops, grants, and community needs
|- Airdrop #1
|1,000,000,000
|10%
|Distributed to early users
|- Airdrop #2
|700,000,000
|7%
|Jupuary 2025 airdrop
|- Community Needs
|500,000,000
|5%
|For ongoing community initiatives
|- ApePro Airdrop
|5,000,000
|0.05%
|Special airdrop event
|- Contributors/Grants
|1,000,000,000
|10%
|For community contributors and grants
|- Other Liquidity/Fees
|950,000,000
|9.5%
|Includes LP needs, MM loans, launchpad fees, launch pool, etc.
Note: The above table is based on the most recent and detailed breakdowns available as of July 2025.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: JUP is intended as a governance token, allowing holders to vote on ecosystem decisions (e.g., launchpad projects, disputes, grants). However, as of early 2024, the governance functionality was not fully operational.
- Airdrops: Regular airdrops (notably the annual "Jupuary" event) incentivize user engagement and reward active participants.
- Staking and Rewards: Users can lock JUP tokens to receive voting power and participate in Active Staking Rewards (ASR), which are distributed quarterly. Rewards are sourced from launchpad fees and other ecosystem revenues.
- Liquidity Provision: JUP is used to bootstrap liquidity pools and support market stability.
- No Protocol Fees: Jupiter does not charge protocol fees, but integrators can set their own platform fees on swaps.
Locking Mechanism
- Jupiter Lock: Jupiter provides an open-source, audited tool called "Jupiter Lock" for locking and vesting tokens. This tool allows project teams to implement cliffs and vesting schedules transparently.
- Team Vesting: Team allocations are subject to a 2-year vesting period with a 1-year cliff.
- Strategic Reserve: Locked for at least one year, with a minimum of six months' notice before any liquidity event.
Unlocking Time
- Launch Pool: The initial launch pool was locked for seven days post-launch.
- Team Tokens: Begin unlocking after a 1-year cliff, then vest linearly over the following year.
- Strategic Reserve: Locked for at least one year; any unlocking requires six months' advance notice to the community.
- Community Allocations: Airdrops and grants are distributed according to event schedules (e.g., Jupuary airdrops).
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|10B minted at genesis, split 50/50 between team and community
|Allocation
|See detailed table above
|Usage
|Governance, staking rewards, airdrops, liquidity, no protocol fees
|Locking
|Jupiter Lock tool, team vesting (2 years, 1-year cliff), strategic reserve (1+ year lock)
|Unlocking
|Launch pool (7 days), team (after 1-year cliff), strategic reserve (6 months' notice)
Additional Notes
- No VC Allocation: Jupiter emphasizes decentralization by excluding venture capital allocations.
- Community-Centric: Over one-third of the supply is distributed via airdrops, with ongoing community engagement.
- Transparency: All locking and vesting mechanisms are designed to be transparent and auditable via open-source tools.
This structure supports a fair, decentralized, and sustainable ecosystem, with mechanisms in place to incentivize long-term participation and community governance.
Tokenomika Jupiter (JUP): Wyjaśnienie kluczowych wskaźników i przypadki użycia
Zrozumienie tokenomiki Jupiter (JUP) jest niezbędne do analizy długoterminowej wartości, trwałości i potencjału.
Kluczowe wskaźniki i sposób ich obliczania:
Całkowita podaż:
Maksymalna liczba tokenów JUP, które zostały lub kiedykolwiek zostaną utworzone.
Podaż w obiegu:
Liczba tokenów dostępnych obecnie na rynku i w rękach publicznych.
Maksymalna podaż:
Twardy limit całkowitej liczby tokenów JUP.
FDV (wycena w pełni rozwodniona):
Obliczona jako bieżąca cena × maksymalna podaż, dająca prognozę całkowitej kapitalizacji rynkowej, jeśli wszystkie tokeny są w obiegu.
Stopa inflacji:
Odzwierciedla szybkość wprowadzania nowych tokenów, wpływając na niedobór i długoterminowe zmiany cen.
Dlaczego te wskaźniki mają znaczenie dla traderów?
Wysoka podaż w obiegu = większa płynność.
Ograniczona maksymalna podaż + niska inflacja = potencjał długoterminowej aprecjacji cen.
Przejrzysta dystrybucja tokenów = większe zaufanie do projektu i mniejsze ryzyko scentralizowanej kontroli.
Wysokie FDV przy niskiej bieżącej kapitalizacji rynkowej = możliwe sygnały przewartościowania.
Teraz, gdy już rozumieszJUP tokenomikę, poznaj cenę tokena JUPna żywo!
