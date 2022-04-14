QANplatform (QANX) tokenomics
What Is QANplatform (QANX)?
QANplatform, the quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly build software applications like DApps or DeFi and run business processes on blockchain. A blockchain platform, like QANplatform is the basic infrastructure of all blockchain projects and applications. It is like the operating system on a computer. The whole ecosystem can only build and work on top of it. Connect it with real-world data, run automated smart contracts, build decentralized applications (DApps). According to HFS Research excerpt for IBM: Enterprise blockchain adoption is going through a “90-9-1” adoption challenge. 90% of companies are still trying to internalize the concept and its relevant impact. 9% of enterprises that identified relevant use cases are struggling to start with their PoCs and pilots. The 1% of enterprises that have successful pilots are challenged with scalability to a production-grade environment. To achieve blockchain mass adoption Qanplatform focused on these challenges. They built a lot of automation and integration to help freelance developers, blockchain development companies and enterprises start their blockchain PoCs (Proof-of-Concept) as fast as possible. It takes less than 5 minutes to deploy the QAN private blockchain to a preferred cloud platform and start building on it.
Who Are the Founders of QANplatform ?
Johann Polecsak, QAN's Chief Technology Officer is also an economist. He along with the Business Development team pursues the way to make QAN as appealing as possible. In the end all what matters is market share. His laser focus lights in the single direction of eliminating any obstacles which could come up as a reason not to implement Blockchain technology, making QAN the only sane choice to work with. Endre Abraham (Silur), QAN's Head of Cryptology contributed to several blockchain projects like Ethereum, Zcash, or Monero. Gaining such an extensive experience could only lead him in one direction: Building a blockchain which solves the pain points of the existing mainstream ones.
What Makes QANplatform Unique?
QANplatform solves the problems enterprises and developers face when using currently available blockchain by building a platform from scratch that does not require them to make compromises:
- Hybrid blockchain platform
- 80% faster implementation than other blockchains
- Lowest hardware and energy requirements on the market
- Predictable data transaction prices for public blockchains
- Enterprise-ready transaction speed
- Quantum-resistant security
The experienced team behind QANplatform worked in companies and projects like IBM, Telekom, Uber, Bitcoin.com, Ethereum, Monero, Zcash...
QANplatform (QANX) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Utforsk viktige tokenomics- og prisdata for QANplatform (QANX), inkludert markedsverdi, tilbudsdetaljer, FDV og prishistorikk. Forstå tokenets nåværende verdi og markedsposisjon med et raskt blikk.
QANplatform (QANX) tokenomics: Forklaring av viktige målinger og brukstilfeller
Å forstå tokenomics bak QANplatform (QANX) er viktig for å analysere dens langsiktige verdi, bærekraft og potensial.
Viktige målinger og hvordan de beregnes:
Total forsyning:
Det maksimale antallet QANX tokener som har blitt eller noen gang vil bli opprettet.
Sirkulerende forsyning:
Antall tokens som for tiden er tilgjengelige på markedet og i offentlige hender.
Maksimal forsyning:
Den harde grensen for hvor mange QANX tokens som kan finnes totalt.
FDV (fullstendig utvannet verdivurdering):
Beregnet som nåværende pris × maksimal forsyning, som gir en projeksjon av total markedsverdi hvis alle tokener er i omløp.
Inflasjonsrate:
Reflekterer hvor raskt nye tokens introduseres, noe som påvirker knapphet og langsiktig prisbevegelse.
Hvorfor er disse beregningene viktige for tradere?
Høy sirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrenset maksimal forsyning + lav inflasjon = potensial for langsiktig prisøkning.
Transparent tokendistribusjon = bedre tillit til prosjektet og lavere risiko for sentralisert kontroll.
Høy FDV med lav nåværende markedsverdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nå som du forstår QANXs tokenomics, kan du utforske QANX tokenets livepris!
