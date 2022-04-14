Galvan (IZE) tokenomics
What is Galvan?
Galvan is a gamified Web3 health and wellness platform founded by healthcare and blockchain experts with the mission to “galvanize” humanity to invest in wellness.
This mission is being accomplished through an ecosystem that rewards you for making healthy choices, informs you about ways to care for yourself and others, and empowers you to own and control your health data. By leveraging blockchain technology and a unique Proof of Action distribution algorithm, Galvan is turning self-care into a reward-generating activity and reintroducing personal accountability.
What is IZE?
Put Galvan and IZE together and you get galvanize: to shock or excite someone into taking action. IZE is the native utility token of the Galvan Blockchain and incentivizes all the right actions in the ecosystem, from running a node to going on a run.
IZE is used for:
- Fees for processing transactions
- Staking for new voting proposals
- Rewarding active Node Owners
- Rewarding healthy decisions in the Galvan Wellness App (coming soon)
- Purchasing health and wellness products in the Galvan Marketplace (coming soon)
You can get a deeper dive of IZE in Galvan’s Litepaper: https://www.galvan.health/litepaper
What is the Galvan Blockchain?
The Galvan Blockchain is a layer-2 of Ethereum focused specifically on empowering wellness. It is unique for three reasons:
- The “Proof of Action” distribution algorithm that follows Swiss utility token standards
- Scalable blockchain-rewards system for healthy actions
- Easy participation through Node Software
The long-term vision of the Galvan Blockchain is to become the foundation for health and wellness data and transactions. Imagine a world where you can store and manage a decentralized health record, earn rewards and subsidize healthcare costs through healthy actions, and participate in peer-to-peer research studies—all powered by the Galvan Blockchain.
Galvan (IZE) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Utforsk viktige tokenomics- og prisdata for Galvan (IZE), inkludert markedsverdi, tilbudsdetaljer, FDV og prishistorikk. Forstå tokenets nåværende verdi og markedsposisjon med et raskt blikk.
Galvan (IZE) tokenomics: Forklaring av viktige målinger og brukstilfeller
Å forstå tokenomics bak Galvan (IZE) er viktig for å analysere dens langsiktige verdi, bærekraft og potensial.
Viktige målinger og hvordan de beregnes:
Total forsyning:
Det maksimale antallet IZE tokener som har blitt eller noen gang vil bli opprettet.
Sirkulerende forsyning:
Antall tokens som for tiden er tilgjengelige på markedet og i offentlige hender.
Maksimal forsyning:
Den harde grensen for hvor mange IZE tokens som kan finnes totalt.
FDV (fullstendig utvannet verdivurdering):
Beregnet som nåværende pris × maksimal forsyning, som gir en projeksjon av total markedsverdi hvis alle tokener er i omløp.
Inflasjonsrate:
Reflekterer hvor raskt nye tokens introduseres, noe som påvirker knapphet og langsiktig prisbevegelse.
Hvorfor er disse beregningene viktige for tradere?
Høy sirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrenset maksimal forsyning + lav inflasjon = potensial for langsiktig prisøkning.
Transparent tokendistribusjon = bedre tillit til prosjektet og lavere risiko for sentralisert kontroll.
Høy FDV med lav nåværende markedsverdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nå som du forstår IZEs tokenomics, kan du utforske IZE tokenets livepris!
