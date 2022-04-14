ULTIMA (ULTIMA) tokenomics
ULTIMA (ULTIMA) Informasjon
ULTIMA is a powerful cryptocurrency ecosystem centered on the ULTIMA token. Our ecosystem unites a range of innovative products: modern crypto wallets, a unique crypto debit card, a crowdfunding platform, its own marketplace and more. A lot of our products are unique in the crypto market.
ULTIMA (ULTIMA) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Utforsk viktige tokenomics- og prisdata for ULTIMA (ULTIMA), inkludert markedsverdi, tilbudsdetaljer, FDV og prishistorikk. Forstå tokenets nåværende verdi og markedsposisjon med et raskt blikk.
Dybdegående tokenstruktur for ULTIMA (ULTIMA)
Dykk dypere inn i hvordan ULTIMA tokener utstedes, tildeles og låses opp. Denne delen fremhever viktige aspekter ved tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteverdi, insentiver og overdragelse.
Ultima (ULTIMA) is a deflationary cryptocurrency at the core of a broad financial ecosystem, including wallets, a debit card, a crowdfunding platform, and a marketplace. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Deflationary Model: ULTIMA employs a deflationary issuance strategy, with a total supply capped at 100,000 tokens.
- Halving Events: The protocol features scheduled halving events, periodically reducing the number of tokens issued. The daily distribution is projected to decline to just one token by 2028, ensuring a decreasing emission rate over time.
- Minting via Smart Contracts: New tokens are minted through the Ultima Farm application, where users freeze (lock) their ULTIMA tokens in smart contracts to earn rewards over a fixed period. This process is facilitated by "Farming Units," which operate over a three-year term.
Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table is not available, the following mechanisms are confirmed:
- Liquidity Pools: Rewards are distributed proportionally to SPLIT token holders, incentivizing liquidity provision within the ecosystem.
- Minting Rewards: When users participate in minting, the rewards are split:
- 60% Available Balance: Immediately usable for transactions or purchases.
- 40% Upgrade Balance: Reserved for reinvestment within the ecosystem, promoting continued engagement and growth.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
ULTIMA is designed for broad utility and user engagement:
- Payments: Used for instant cross-border transactions and everyday purchases, including integration with the Ultima debit card (usable in 100+ countries).
- Crowdfunding & Marketplace: Supports crowdfunding initiatives and e-commerce within the Ultima ecosystem.
- Minting Incentives: Users are incentivized to lock tokens in the Ultima Farm app, earning monthly rewards over 12–24 months.
- Community Engagement: The ecosystem encourages holding and using ULTIMA for various financial activities, with additional benefits for active participants.
Locking Mechanism
- Token Freezing: Users must freeze (lock) their ULTIMA tokens in the Ultima Farm app to participate in minting. This is executed via smart contracts, ensuring security and transparency.
- Farming Units: Each unit operates for a fixed period (typically three years), during which the locked tokens generate rewards.
- Reinvestment: A portion of the rewards (40%) is locked as "Upgrade Balance," which can only be used within the ecosystem, further reinforcing long-term engagement.
Unlocking Time
- Monthly Unlocks: Minted tokens are released to users' wallets in equal monthly installments over the course of the minting period (12–24 months).
- Immediate and Delayed Access: 60% of rewards are available immediately, while 40% are reserved for ecosystem reinvestment, effectively creating a staggered unlocking schedule.
- No Public Vesting Table: There is no detailed public vesting or unlock schedule for team, investors, or other stakeholders, as the primary focus is on user-driven minting and ecosystem participation.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Deflationary, capped at 100,000 tokens, halving events, minting via smart contracts
|Allocation
|Rewards to liquidity providers, 60% immediate, 40% reinvestment, no public vesting data
|Usage
|Payments, crowdfunding, e-commerce, debit card, minting incentives
|Incentives
|Minting rewards, liquidity pool rewards, community engagement
|Locking
|Tokens frozen in smart contracts (Ultima Farm), 3-year farming units
|Unlocking
|Monthly over 12–24 months, 60% immediate, 40% upgrade balance (locked for reinvestment)
Ecosystem and Future Roadmap
- Ecosystem Expansion: Ultima is expanding to include NFT products, desktop wallets, and advanced DeFi applications.
- Security: Wallets are fully decentralized, with users maintaining exclusive control over private keys.
- Global Reach: The Ultima Card and ecosystem tools are available in over 100 countries, supporting a user base of over 2.8 million.
Key Takeaways
- Ultima’s tokenomics are designed to ensure long-term value through deflation, user incentives, and ecosystem reinvestment.
- The locking and unlocking mechanisms are tightly integrated with the minting process, promoting sustained engagement and gradual token release.
- The absence of a public vesting schedule for team or investor allocations suggests a focus on user-driven growth and decentralized participation.
For further details, you may refer to the Ultima official website, Ultima Farm, and the Ultima whitepaper.
ULTIMA (ULTIMA) tokenomics: Forklaring av viktige målinger og brukstilfeller
Å forstå tokenomics bak ULTIMA (ULTIMA) er viktig for å analysere dens langsiktige verdi, bærekraft og potensial.
Viktige målinger og hvordan de beregnes:
Total forsyning:
Det maksimale antallet ULTIMA tokener som har blitt eller noen gang vil bli opprettet.
Sirkulerende forsyning:
Antall tokens som for tiden er tilgjengelige på markedet og i offentlige hender.
Maksimal forsyning:
Den harde grensen for hvor mange ULTIMA tokens som kan finnes totalt.
FDV (fullstendig utvannet verdivurdering):
Beregnet som nåværende pris × maksimal forsyning, som gir en projeksjon av total markedsverdi hvis alle tokener er i omløp.
Inflasjonsrate:
Reflekterer hvor raskt nye tokens introduseres, noe som påvirker knapphet og langsiktig prisbevegelse.
Hvorfor er disse beregningene viktige for tradere?
Høy sirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrenset maksimal forsyning + lav inflasjon = potensial for langsiktig prisøkning.
Transparent tokendistribusjon = bedre tillit til prosjektet og lavere risiko for sentralisert kontroll.
Høy FDV med lav nåværende markedsverdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nå som du forstår ULTIMAs tokenomics, kan du utforske ULTIMA tokenets livepris!
Hvordan kjøpe ULTIMA
Interessert i å legge til ULTIMA (ULTIMA) i porteføljen din? MEXC støtter ulike metoder for å kjøpe ULTIMA, inkludert kredittkort, bankoverføringer og peer-to-peer-handel. Enten du er nybegynner eller proff, gjør MEXC kryptokjøp enkelt og sikkert.
ULTIMA (ULTIMA) Prishistorikk
Å analysere prishistorikken til ULTIMA hjelper brukerne med å forstå tidligere markedsbevegelser, viktige støtte-/motstandsnivåer og volatilitetsmønstre. Enten du sporer rekordhøye nivåer eller identifiserer trender, er historiske data en viktig del av prisforutsigelse og teknisk analyse.
ULTIMA prisforutsigelse
Vil du vite hvor ULTIMA kan være på vei? Vår ULTIMA prisforutsigelsesside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske trender og tekniske indikatorer for å gi et fremtidsrettet perspektiv.
Hvorfor bør du velge MEXC?
MEXC er en av verdens ledende kryptobørser, og millioner av brukere verden over stoler på den. Enten du er nybegynner eller proff, så er MEXC den enkleste måten å gjøre kryptovaluta på.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-dataene på denne siden er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke nøyaktigheten. Vennligst gjør grundig research før du investerer.
Kjøp ULTIMA (ULTIMA)
Beløp
1 ULTIMA = 6,189.33 USD