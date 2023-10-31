TIA (TIA) tokenomics
Celestia is a modular blockchain network whose goal is to build a scalable data availability layer, enabling the next generation of scalable blockchain architectures - modular blockchains.
Celestia’s token economics are designed to support its modular blockchain architecture, incentivize network security, and fund ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms for the TIA token.
Issuance Mechanism
- Inflationary Model: TIA is an inflationary token. The initial supply at mainnet launch (Oct 31, 2023) was 1 billion TIA, with no maximum supply.
- Annual Inflation: Starts at 8% in the first year, decreasing by 10% each subsequent year until it stabilizes at 1.5% annually from Oct 31, 2039, onwards.
- Distribution of Inflation: 98% of new tokens go to validators as staking rewards; 2% to the Community Pool for ecosystem initiatives.
- Block Issuance: Inflation is calculated based on the total supply at the start of each year and distributed per block using block timestamps.
Allocation Mechanism
Genesis Allocation Table
|Category
|Description
|% of Genesis Supply
|Unlock Details
|Public Allocation
|Genesis Drop & Incentivized Testnet (7.41%), Future Initiatives (12.59%)
|20.00%
|Fully unlocked at launch
|R&D & Ecosystem
|Foundation & core devs for R&D, protocol, ecosystem, node ops, etc.
|26.79%
|25% unlocked at launch, 75% linear over 4 years
|Early Backers: Series A&B
|Early supporters (Series A & B)
|19.67%
|Vesting schedule (details below)
|Early Backers: Seed
|Early supporters (Seed round)
|15.90%
|Vesting schedule (details below)
|Initial Core Contributors
|Celestia Labs team members
|17.64%
|Vesting schedule (details below)
- Community Airdrop: 6% of supply was distributed via a Genesis Airdrop to developers and onchain addresses across multiple ecosystems.
- Future Development: 39.4% of tokens are reserved for ongoing research, development, and ecosystem expansion.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking & Security: TIA is used to secure the network via proof-of-stake. Validators and delegators earn rewards from inflation and transaction fees.
- Transaction Fees: All network fees (including “PayForBlobs” for data availability) are paid in TIA. Fees are variable, based on transaction size and user input.
- Governance: TIA holders can propose and vote on governance proposals, including network upgrades and Community Pool spending.
- Ecosystem Incentives: The Community Pool and R&D allocations fund ecosystem initiatives, developer grants, and public goods.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
Unlock Schedule Table
|Allocation Category
|Unlock Mechanism
|Start Date
|End Date
|Unlock Type
|Details
|Public Allocation
|Cliff (fully unlocked at launch)
|2023-10-31
|2023-10-31
|Instant
|200,000,000 TIA unlocked immediately
|R&D & Ecosystem
|25% cliff, 75% linear daily over 4 years
|2023-10-31
|2027-10-30
|Linear
|67,000,000 TIA at launch, ~183,562 TIA unlocked daily thereafter
|Early Backers/Contrib
|Vesting (details not fully disclosed)
|2023-10-31
|Varies
|Linear
|Subject to multi-year vesting, with a major cliff unlock at launch
- Cliff Unlock: On Oct 31, 2023, a major unlock of 175 million TIA occurred, increasing circulating supply by 83%.
- Linear Vesting: After the cliff, approximately 30 million TIA are released monthly across categories, continuing for several years.
- Staking Rewards: All tokens, whether locked or unlocked, can be staked. Staking rewards are unlocked upon receipt and add to circulating supply.
Circulating and Available Supply
- Circulating Supply: As of August 24, 2025, the circulating supply is approximately 755.5 million TIA.
- Available Supply: Includes circulating tokens plus those unlocked but subject to governance allocation (e.g., R&D & Ecosystem, Future Initiatives).
Implications and Analysis
- Supply Dynamics: The initial cliff unlock and subsequent linear vesting create predictable supply-side inflation, which can impact price and liquidity.
- Incentive Alignment: The majority of inflationary rewards go to validators, aligning incentives for network security.
- Ecosystem Growth: Significant allocations to R&D and the Community Pool support long-term ecosystem development.
- Governance Flexibility: TIA holders have substantial influence over network parameters and fund allocation, fostering decentralized governance.
Summary Table: Celestia Tokenomics Overview
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Inflationary, 8% first year, decaying to 1.5% by 2039, no max supply
|Allocation
|Public (20%), R&D & Ecosystem (26.79%), Early Backers (35.57%), Core Contributors (17.64%)
|Usage
|Staking, transaction fees, governance, ecosystem incentives
|Incentives
|98% of inflation to validators, 2% to Community Pool
|Locking/Unlocking
|Cliff unlock at launch, linear vesting over 4 years for most allocations
|Circulating Supply
|~755.5 million TIA (as of Aug 24, 2025)
Additional Notes
- All tokens, locked or unlocked, are eligible for staking.
- Staking rewards are always unlocked and immediately liquid.
- Vesting schedules and unlocks are designed to balance early liquidity with long-term commitment.
- Governance can adjust certain parameters, including inflation distribution and Community Pool spending.
Celestia’s token economics are structured to incentivize network participation, fund ongoing development, and ensure a gradual, transparent release of tokens to stakeholders and the community.
TIA (TIA) Prishistorikk
