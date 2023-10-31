Dykk dypere inn i hvordan TIA tokener utstedes, tildeles og låses opp. Denne delen fremhever viktige aspekter ved tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteverdi, insentiver og overdragelse.

Celestia’s token economics are designed to support its modular blockchain architecture, incentivize network security, and fund ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms for the TIA token.

Issuance Mechanism

Inflationary Model : TIA is an inflationary token. The initial supply at mainnet launch (Oct 31, 2023) was 1 billion TIA, with no maximum supply.

: TIA is an inflationary token. The initial supply at mainnet launch (Oct 31, 2023) was 1 billion TIA, with no maximum supply. Annual Inflation : Starts at 8% in the first year, decreasing by 10% each subsequent year until it stabilizes at 1.5% annually from Oct 31, 2039, onwards.

: Starts at 8% in the first year, decreasing by 10% each subsequent year until it stabilizes at 1.5% annually from Oct 31, 2039, onwards. Distribution of Inflation : 98% of new tokens go to validators as staking rewards; 2% to the Community Pool for ecosystem initiatives.

: 98% of new tokens go to validators as staking rewards; 2% to the Community Pool for ecosystem initiatives. Block Issuance: Inflation is calculated based on the total supply at the start of each year and distributed per block using block timestamps.

Allocation Mechanism

Genesis Allocation Table

Category Description % of Genesis Supply Unlock Details Public Allocation Genesis Drop & Incentivized Testnet (7.41%), Future Initiatives (12.59%) 20.00% Fully unlocked at launch R&D & Ecosystem Foundation & core devs for R&D, protocol, ecosystem, node ops, etc. 26.79% 25% unlocked at launch, 75% linear over 4 years Early Backers: Series A&B Early supporters (Series A & B) 19.67% Vesting schedule (details below) Early Backers: Seed Early supporters (Seed round) 15.90% Vesting schedule (details below) Initial Core Contributors Celestia Labs team members 17.64% Vesting schedule (details below)

Community Airdrop : 6% of supply was distributed via a Genesis Airdrop to developers and onchain addresses across multiple ecosystems.

: 6% of supply was distributed via a Genesis Airdrop to developers and onchain addresses across multiple ecosystems. Future Development: 39.4% of tokens are reserved for ongoing research, development, and ecosystem expansion.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Staking & Security : TIA is used to secure the network via proof-of-stake. Validators and delegators earn rewards from inflation and transaction fees.

: TIA is used to secure the network via proof-of-stake. Validators and delegators earn rewards from inflation and transaction fees. Transaction Fees : All network fees (including “PayForBlobs” for data availability) are paid in TIA. Fees are variable, based on transaction size and user input.

: All network fees (including “PayForBlobs” for data availability) are paid in TIA. Fees are variable, based on transaction size and user input. Governance : TIA holders can propose and vote on governance proposals, including network upgrades and Community Pool spending.

: TIA holders can propose and vote on governance proposals, including network upgrades and Community Pool spending. Ecosystem Incentives: The Community Pool and R&D allocations fund ecosystem initiatives, developer grants, and public goods.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Unlock Schedule Table

Allocation Category Unlock Mechanism Start Date End Date Unlock Type Details Public Allocation Cliff (fully unlocked at launch) 2023-10-31 2023-10-31 Instant 200,000,000 TIA unlocked immediately R&D & Ecosystem 25% cliff, 75% linear daily over 4 years 2023-10-31 2027-10-30 Linear 67,000,000 TIA at launch, ~183,562 TIA unlocked daily thereafter Early Backers/Contrib Vesting (details not fully disclosed) 2023-10-31 Varies Linear Subject to multi-year vesting, with a major cliff unlock at launch

Cliff Unlock : On Oct 31, 2023, a major unlock of 175 million TIA occurred, increasing circulating supply by 83%.

: On Oct 31, 2023, a major unlock of 175 million TIA occurred, increasing circulating supply by 83%. Linear Vesting : After the cliff, approximately 30 million TIA are released monthly across categories, continuing for several years.

: After the cliff, approximately 30 million TIA are released monthly across categories, continuing for several years. Staking Rewards: All tokens, whether locked or unlocked, can be staked. Staking rewards are unlocked upon receipt and add to circulating supply.

Circulating and Available Supply

Circulating Supply : As of August 24, 2025, the circulating supply is approximately 755.5 million TIA.

: As of August 24, 2025, the circulating supply is approximately 755.5 million TIA. Available Supply: Includes circulating tokens plus those unlocked but subject to governance allocation (e.g., R&D & Ecosystem, Future Initiatives).

Implications and Analysis

Supply Dynamics : The initial cliff unlock and subsequent linear vesting create predictable supply-side inflation, which can impact price and liquidity.

: The initial cliff unlock and subsequent linear vesting create predictable supply-side inflation, which can impact price and liquidity. Incentive Alignment : The majority of inflationary rewards go to validators, aligning incentives for network security.

: The majority of inflationary rewards go to validators, aligning incentives for network security. Ecosystem Growth : Significant allocations to R&D and the Community Pool support long-term ecosystem development.

: Significant allocations to R&D and the Community Pool support long-term ecosystem development. Governance Flexibility: TIA holders have substantial influence over network parameters and fund allocation, fostering decentralized governance.

Summary Table: Celestia Tokenomics Overview

Mechanism Details Issuance Inflationary, 8% first year, decaying to 1.5% by 2039, no max supply Allocation Public (20%), R&D & Ecosystem (26.79%), Early Backers (35.57%), Core Contributors (17.64%) Usage Staking, transaction fees, governance, ecosystem incentives Incentives 98% of inflation to validators, 2% to Community Pool Locking/Unlocking Cliff unlock at launch, linear vesting over 4 years for most allocations Circulating Supply ~755.5 million TIA (as of Aug 24, 2025)

Additional Notes

All tokens, locked or unlocked, are eligible for staking.

Staking rewards are always unlocked and immediately liquid.

Vesting schedules and unlocks are designed to balance early liquidity with long-term commitment.

Governance can adjust certain parameters, including inflation distribution and Community Pool spending.

Celestia’s token economics are structured to incentivize network participation, fund ongoing development, and ensure a gradual, transparent release of tokens to stakeholders and the community.