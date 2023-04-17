Pepe (PEPE) tokenomics
Pepe (PEPE) Informasjon
Pepe is tired of watching everyone play hot potato with the endless derivative Shiba,GME,Turbo,Ass,Floki,Moon Inu coins. The Inu’s have had their day. It’s time for the most recognizable meme in the world to take his reign as king of the memes. Pepe is here to make memecoins great again. Launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, $PEPE is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power, let $PEPE show you the way. In Lord Kek we trust.
Pepe (PEPE) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Utforsk viktige tokenomics- og prisdata for Pepe (PEPE), inkludert markedsverdi, tilbudsdetaljer, FDV og prishistorikk. Forstå tokenets nåværende verdi og markedsposisjon med et raskt blikk.
Dybdegående tokenstruktur for Pepe (PEPE)
Dykk dypere inn i hvordan PEPE tokener utstedes, tildeles og låses opp. Denne delen fremhever viktige aspekter ved tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteverdi, insentiver og overdragelse.
Pepe (PEPE) is a meme coin that operates primarily on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token, with bridges to BNB Smart Chain and Arbitrum. Its token economics are characterized by simplicity, transparency, and a strong emphasis on community-driven distribution. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 420,690,000,000,000 PEPE tokens (420.69 trillion).
- Issuance: All tokens were minted at genesis; there is no ongoing or future minting. The contract ownership has been renounced, making further changes impossible.
- No Inflation: The supply is fixed, and there is no mechanism for additional issuance or inflation.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (PEPE)
|% of Total Supply
|Notes
|Uniswap v3 Liquidity Pool
|~391,660,000,000,000
|93.1%
|Provided as initial liquidity for trading on Uniswap v3.
|CEX Listings/Bridges/LPs
|~29,030,000,000,000
|6.9%
|Held in a multi-sig wallet for future centralized exchange listings, bridges, and LPs.
|Team/Insiders
|0
|0%
|No allocation to team, advisors, or insiders.
|Public/Private Sale
|0
|0%
|No tokens sold in public or private sales; no fundraising via token sales.
- Liquidity Provision: 93.1% of the supply was sent directly to Uniswap v3, making it available for public trading from launch.
- Multi-Sig Reserve: 6.9% reserved for ecosystem needs (CEX listings, bridges, liquidity pools), controlled by a multi-sig wallet.
- No Team/Insider Allocation: The project explicitly states no tokens were allocated to the team or insiders.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: PEPE is a meme coin with no intrinsic value, utility, or expectation of financial return. It is designed for entertainment and speculative trading.
- Historical Utility: Previously, holding at least one PEPE granted access to the Pepe Palace Discord server, but this feature has been discontinued.
- No Staking or Yield: There are no staking, farming, or liquidity mining incentives. Tokenholders do not earn fees, rewards, or additional tokens by holding or using PEPE.
- No Governance: PEPE does not confer voting rights, governance power, or claims on project profits or treasury.
- Trading: The main activity is trading on decentralized (Uniswap, PancakeSwap) and centralized exchanges (Binance, Coinbase, OKX, etc.).
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Locking: There is no vesting, time-locked allocations, or scheduled unlocks. All tokens were unlocked at genesis.
- Liquidity Lock: The liquidity provision tokens for Uniswap were burnt, ensuring that the liquidity cannot be withdrawn by the deployer.
- Blacklist Function: The contract included a blacklist function, used once to block a sniper address shortly after launch. The contract was renounced after this, preventing further use of this function.
Unlocking Time
|Unlock Date
|Amount Unlocked (PEPE)
|Cumulative Unlocked
|Remaining to Unlock
|% of Total Unlocked
|Allocation Group
|Unlock Type
|2023-04-17
|420,690,000,000,000
|420,690,000,000,000
|0
|100%
|Community/Incentives
|Cliff
- All tokens were unlocked at launch (April 17, 2023).
- No future unlocks or vesting events are scheduled.
Additional Notes
- No Taxes: There are zero transaction taxes on PEPE transfers or trades.
- No Mint/Burn Mechanism: While the contract includes a manual burn function, there is no programmatic or scheduled burn or buyback mechanism.
- Decentralization: The contract is renounced, and the project is community-driven with no formal team or roadmap.
- Concentration: As of December 2024, the top 10 addresses hold ~41% of the supply, with major centralized exchanges among the largest holders.
Summary Table
|Feature
|Details
|Total Supply
|420,690,000,000,000 PEPE
|Issuance
|All at genesis; no further minting
|Allocation
|93.1% Uniswap v3 LP, 6.9% CEX/bridges/LPs, 0% team/insiders
|Usage
|Meme coin, speculative trading, no utility, no governance, no rewards
|Incentives
|None (no staking, yield, or fee-sharing)
|Locking
|None (all tokens unlocked at launch)
|Unlocking
|100% unlocked at launch (April 17, 2023)
|Taxes
|None
|Burn Mechanism
|Manual only, no programmatic burns
|Contract Ownership
|Renounced
|Liquidity Provision
|LP tokens burnt, liquidity cannot be withdrawn
|Team/Insider Allocation
|None
Implications and Context
- Transparency and Fairness: The immediate and full unlock, lack of team allocation, and burnt LP tokens are designed to maximize transparency and minimize the risk of rug pulls or insider manipulation.
- Speculative Nature: PEPE is explicitly a meme coin with no utility or intrinsic value, relying on community engagement and speculative trading for its popularity.
- No Ongoing Incentives: The absence of staking, rewards, or governance means there are no ongoing incentives for holding beyond speculation.
- Community-Driven: With no formal team or roadmap, the future of PEPE is entirely in the hands of its community and market participants.
In summary: PEPE’s token economics are simple, transparent, and designed for maximal decentralization and community engagement, with all tokens unlocked at launch, no ongoing issuance, no team allocation, and no built-in incentives beyond trading and meme culture participation.
Pepe (PEPE) tokenomics: Forklaring av viktige målinger og brukstilfeller
Å forstå tokenomics bak Pepe (PEPE) er viktig for å analysere dens langsiktige verdi, bærekraft og potensial.
Viktige målinger og hvordan de beregnes:
Total forsyning:
Det maksimale antallet PEPE tokener som har blitt eller noen gang vil bli opprettet.
Sirkulerende forsyning:
Antall tokens som for tiden er tilgjengelige på markedet og i offentlige hender.
Maksimal forsyning:
Den harde grensen for hvor mange PEPE tokens som kan finnes totalt.
FDV (fullstendig utvannet verdivurdering):
Beregnet som nåværende pris × maksimal forsyning, som gir en projeksjon av total markedsverdi hvis alle tokener er i omløp.
Inflasjonsrate:
Reflekterer hvor raskt nye tokens introduseres, noe som påvirker knapphet og langsiktig prisbevegelse.
Hvorfor er disse beregningene viktige for tradere?
Høy sirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrenset maksimal forsyning + lav inflasjon = potensial for langsiktig prisøkning.
Transparent tokendistribusjon = bedre tillit til prosjektet og lavere risiko for sentralisert kontroll.
Høy FDV med lav nåværende markedsverdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nå som du forstår PEPEs tokenomics, kan du utforske PEPE tokenets livepris!
