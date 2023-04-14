PEPE

Pepe is tired of watching everyone play hot potato with the endless derivative Shiba,GME,Turbo,Ass,Floki,Moon Inu coins. The Inu’s have had their day. It’s time for the most recognizable meme in the world to take his reign as king of the memes. Pepe is here to make memecoins great again. Launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, $PEPE is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power, let $PEPE show you the way. In Lord Kek we trust.

NavnPEPE

RangeringNo.33

Markedsverdi$0.00

Fullt utvannet markedsverdi$0.00

Markedsandel0.001%

Handelsvolum/markedsgrense (24 timer)0.00%

Opplagsforsyning420,689,899,653,542.56

Maksimal forsyning420,690,000,000,000

Total forsyning420,689,899,653,542.56

Opplagsforsyning0.9999%

Utstedelsesdato--

Prisen for aktivaen da den først ble utstedt--

All-time high0.000028247247045764,2024-12-09

Laveste pris0.000000000010627701,2023-04-14

Offentlig blokkjedeETH

Sektor

