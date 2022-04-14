Moo Deng (MOODENG) tokenomics
Moo Deng (MOODENG) Informasjon
Moo Deng is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
Moo Deng (MOODENG) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Utforsk viktige tokenomics- og prisdata for Moo Deng (MOODENG), inkludert markedsverdi, tilbudsdetaljer, FDV og prishistorikk. Forstå tokenets nåværende verdi og markedsposisjon med et raskt blikk.
Dybdegående tokenstruktur for Moo Deng (MOODENG)
Dykk dypere inn i hvordan MOODENG tokener utstedes, tildeles og låses opp. Denne delen fremhever viktige aspekter ved tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteverdi, insentiver og overdragelse.
Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain: Moo Deng (MOODENG) is a Solana-based meme coin.
- Launch: The token was launched in September 2024, with its initial distribution occurring via the Pump.fun platform, a popular meme token launchpad on Solana.
- Supply: The total supply and detailed emission schedule are not explicitly disclosed in available sources, but the token rapidly reached a large number of holders and significant market capitalization shortly after launch.
Allocation Mechanism
- Community and Rewards: A portion of tokens is allocated for community rewards, liquidity, and marketing. This structure is designed to foster engagement and ensure smooth trading operations.
- Charity: Moo Deng has a unique allocation for charity, pledging trading profits through the Moonshot app to the Khao Kheow Open Zoo, which is home to the real Moo Deng hippo.
- No Explicit Vesting/Team Allocation: There is no public evidence of a formal vesting schedule or team allocation, which is typical for many meme coins.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Speculation and Trading: The primary use of MOODENG is for speculative trading. The token has no defined utility beyond being exchanged or held for potential price appreciation.
- Community Engagement: The project leverages its strong community and cultural appeal, including merchandise sales (T-shirts, plush toys) and social campaigns, to incentivize holding and participation.
- Charitable Incentive: A portion of trading profits is directed to charity, providing a social incentive for participation.
- No Staking or Yield: There is no evidence of staking, yield farming, or other DeFi incentives directly tied to the token.
Locking Mechanism
- No Locking or Vesting: There is no mention of a formal token locking or vesting mechanism for MOODENG. Tokens are freely tradable upon acquisition, and there are no restrictions on transfers or sales.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: All tokens are liquid and tradable immediately after launch. There is no scheduled unlocking or vesting period.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Launched on Solana via Pump.fun in Sep 2024; total supply not publicly detailed
|Allocation
|Community rewards, liquidity, marketing, and charity; no formal team/vesting allocation
|Usage/Incentive
|Speculative trading, community engagement, charity donations; no staking/yield
|Locking
|None; tokens are freely tradable
|Unlocking Time
|Immediate; no vesting or lockup
Additional Context and Implications
- Volatility: As a meme coin, MOODENG is subject to extreme price volatility, with rapid surges and declines driven by social sentiment and speculative trading.
- Liquidity Risks: Large holders may face challenges selling without impacting the market price, a common issue in the meme coin sector.
- No Intrinsic Utility: The token’s value is driven by community hype, cultural relevance, and speculative demand rather than underlying utility or protocol fees.
- Charity and Social Impact: The charitable component distinguishes MOODENG from many other meme coins, potentially enhancing its appeal to socially conscious investors.
- Regulatory and Sustainability Concerns: The lack of formal vesting, utility, or governance mechanisms may expose the project to regulatory scrutiny and questions about long-term sustainability.
In conclusion, Moo Deng (MOODENG) exemplifies the meme coin model: rapid, community-driven growth, immediate liquidity, and a focus on cultural and charitable engagement rather than technical or economic innovation. Investors should be aware of the high risks and speculative nature inherent to such tokens.
Moo Deng (MOODENG) tokenomics: Forklaring av viktige målinger og brukstilfeller
Å forstå tokenomics bak Moo Deng (MOODENG) er viktig for å analysere dens langsiktige verdi, bærekraft og potensial.
Viktige målinger og hvordan de beregnes:
Total forsyning:
Det maksimale antallet MOODENG tokener som har blitt eller noen gang vil bli opprettet.
Sirkulerende forsyning:
Antall tokens som for tiden er tilgjengelige på markedet og i offentlige hender.
Maksimal forsyning:
Den harde grensen for hvor mange MOODENG tokens som kan finnes totalt.
FDV (fullstendig utvannet verdivurdering):
Beregnet som nåværende pris × maksimal forsyning, som gir en projeksjon av total markedsverdi hvis alle tokener er i omløp.
Inflasjonsrate:
Reflekterer hvor raskt nye tokens introduseres, noe som påvirker knapphet og langsiktig prisbevegelse.
Hvorfor er disse beregningene viktige for tradere?
Høy sirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrenset maksimal forsyning + lav inflasjon = potensial for langsiktig prisøkning.
Transparent tokendistribusjon = bedre tillit til prosjektet og lavere risiko for sentralisert kontroll.
Høy FDV med lav nåværende markedsverdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nå som du forstår MOODENGs tokenomics, kan du utforske MOODENG tokenets livepris!
Hvordan kjøpe MOODENG
Interessert i å legge til Moo Deng (MOODENG) i porteføljen din? MEXC støtter ulike metoder for å kjøpe MOODENG, inkludert kredittkort, bankoverføringer og peer-to-peer-handel. Enten du er nybegynner eller proff, gjør MEXC kryptokjøp enkelt og sikkert.
Moo Deng (MOODENG) Prishistorikk
Å analysere prishistorikken til MOODENG hjelper brukerne med å forstå tidligere markedsbevegelser, viktige støtte-/motstandsnivåer og volatilitetsmønstre. Enten du sporer rekordhøye nivåer eller identifiserer trender, er historiske data en viktig del av prisforutsigelse og teknisk analyse.
MOODENG prisforutsigelse
Vil du vite hvor MOODENG kan være på vei? Vår MOODENG prisforutsigelsesside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske trender og tekniske indikatorer for å gi et fremtidsrettet perspektiv.
Hvorfor bør du velge MEXC?
MEXC er en av verdens ledende kryptobørser, og millioner av brukere verden over stoler på den. Enten du er nybegynner eller proff, så er MEXC den enkleste måten å gjøre kryptovaluta på.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-dataene på denne siden er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke nøyaktigheten. Vennligst gjør grundig research før du investerer.
Kjøp Moo Deng (MOODENG)
Beløp
1 MOODENG = 0.16526 USD