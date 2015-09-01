Cardano (ADA) tokenomics
Cardano (ADA) Informasjon
Cardano is a decentralised public blockchain and cryptocurrency project and is fully open source.
Cardano (ADA) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Utforsk viktige tokenomics- og prisdata for Cardano (ADA), inkludert markedsverdi, tilbudsdetaljer, FDV og prishistorikk. Forstå tokenets nåværende verdi og markedsposisjon med et raskt blikk.
Dybdegående tokenstruktur for Cardano (ADA)
Dykk dypere inn i hvordan ADA tokener utstedes, tildeles og låses opp. Denne delen fremhever viktige aspekter ved tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteverdi, insentiver og overdragelse.
Cardano’s ADA token economics are designed to support a decentralized, secure, and sustainable blockchain ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, and locking mechanisms, as well as unlocking schedules, with detailed tables and explanations.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Coin Offering (ICO): Cardano was funded through a multi-stage ICO in Asia from September 2015 to February 2017. ADA was distributed via vouchers redeemable in the Daedalus wallet at mainnet launch (September 2017).
- Maximum Supply: 45 billion ADA.
- Ongoing Issuance: After the ICO, new ADA is issued as staking rewards, drawn from a reserve pool and transaction fees. Each five-day epoch, 0.30% of the remaining reserve is distributed as rewards.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Genesis and Ongoing Allocation Table
|Allocation Category
|ADA Amount (B)
|% of Max Supply
|Notes
|ICO/Public Sale
|~25.93
|~57.6%
|Multi-stage ICO (2015–2017)
|Staking Rewards Reserve
|~13.90
|~30.9%
|For ongoing staking rewards
|Team & Founding Entities
|~5.19
|~11.5%
|Cardano Foundation, EMURGO, IOG (with vesting, see below)
|Total
|45.00
|100%
- Team Vesting: Of the team allocation, one-third was immediately available at launch; the remaining two-thirds vested over two years (June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019).
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
Primary ADA Functions
|Functionality
|Description
|Network Fees
|ADA is the only token used to pay transaction and smart contract fees.
|Staking & Delegation
|ADA holders can run stake pools or delegate to pools to secure the network and earn rewards.
|Governance
|ADA is used for on-chain voting (e.g., Project Catalyst, CIP-1694, Chang upgrade).
|Project Funding
|ADA funds are distributed to community projects via treasury and governance votes.
|Collateral
|ADA is used as collateral for smart contract execution (only lost if contract fails).
|Native Token Operations
|ADA is required for minting and transacting with native tokens on Cardano.
Incentive Mechanisms
- Staking Rewards: Distributed every five-day epoch from a pool of transaction fees and reserve inflation.
- Delegation: No minimum ADA required, no slashing, and no lock-up period; users retain full liquidity.
- Soft Cap (k parameter): Limits rewards for oversaturated pools, incentivizing decentralization.
- Governance Rewards: Voting and reviewing in Project Catalyst and on-chain governance can earn ADA rewards.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Staking: ADA delegated for staking remains fully liquid; there is no lock-up or slashing.
- Token Locking (Smart Contracts & Governance): Introduced in the Allegra upgrade, ADA can be locked for:
- Voting: To prevent double voting and ensure fair governance.
- Smart Contracts: For deal settlement, multi-asset creation, and other advanced use cases.
- Collateral: For smart contract execution, only at risk if the contract fails.
Locking Table
|Mechanism
|Locking Required
|Lock Duration
|Unlocking Condition
|Notes
|Staking
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|ADA always liquid
|Governance Voting
|Yes
|Voting period
|End of voting period
|For Voltaire/Catalyst/Chang governance
|Smart Contracts
|Yes
|Contractual
|Contract completion or failure
|Collateral only lost if contract fails
|Collateral
|Yes (if needed)
|Transaction
|Transaction success/failure
|Only for phase-2 (Plutus) contracts
5. Unlocking Time
- Staking: ADA can be withdrawn or redelegated at any time; rewards are distributed at the end of each epoch.
- Team/Entity Allocations: Two-thirds of the founding entity allocations vested over two years post-launch.
- Governance/Smart Contract Locking: Unlocking is event-driven (e.g., end of voting, contract execution).
6. Additional Tokenomics Features
- No Superuser Privileges: ADA is fully decentralized; no entity can pause, freeze, or forcibly transfer tokens.
- Native Token Support: Cardano supports custom tokens natively, but only ADA is used for fees and rewards.
- Decentralized Governance: With the Chang hard fork and CIP-1694, Cardano is transitioning to fully on-chain, community-driven governance.
7. Historical and Future Implications
- Staking Participation: As of Q1 2024, over 50% of ADA supply is staked, with ~2,900 active pools and 1.34M delegators.
- DeFi Growth: Cardano’s DeFi TVL reached an all-time high of $506M in March 2024, driven by stablecoin and DApp adoption.
- Governance Evolution: The Voltaire and Chang upgrades are shifting control of treasury and protocol upgrades to ADA holders.
Summary Table: Cardano ADA Tokenomics
|Aspect
|Details
|Max Supply
|45,000,000,000 ADA
|Initial Distribution
|~57.6% ICO, ~30.9% Staking Reserve, ~11.5% Team/Entities
|Issuance
|ICO + Ongoing epoch-based rewards (0.30% of reserve per epoch)
|Staking
|Liquid, no lock-up, no slashing, rewards every 5 days
|Usage
|Fees, staking, governance, project funding, collateral, native token operations
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, governance rewards, decentralization via k parameter
|Locking
|Only for governance, smart contracts, and collateral; not for staking
|Unlocking
|Event-driven (voting end, contract completion); team vesting over 2 years post-launch
|Governance
|On-chain, liquid democracy, DReps, constitutional committee (Chang/CIP-1694)
References for Further Reading
- Cardano Docs: Token Locking Use Cases
- Cardano Docs: Staking and Delegation
- Cardano Docs: Native Tokens
- Cardano Docs: Governance
- Cardano Docs: Hard Forks and Upgrades
Conclusion
Cardano’s ADA tokenomics are characterized by a capped supply, transparent and diversified initial allocation, liquid staking, robust incentive structures, and a progressive move toward decentralized, on-chain governance. The absence of staking lock-ups and slashing, combined with advanced governance and smart contract features, positions Cardano as a uniquely user-friendly and resilient blockchain ecosystem.
Cardano (ADA) tokenomics: Forklaring av viktige målinger og brukstilfeller
Å forstå tokenomics bak Cardano (ADA) er viktig for å analysere dens langsiktige verdi, bærekraft og potensial.
Viktige målinger og hvordan de beregnes:
Total forsyning:
Det maksimale antallet ADA tokener som har blitt eller noen gang vil bli opprettet.
Sirkulerende forsyning:
Antall tokens som for tiden er tilgjengelige på markedet og i offentlige hender.
Maksimal forsyning:
Den harde grensen for hvor mange ADA tokens som kan finnes totalt.
FDV (fullstendig utvannet verdivurdering):
Beregnet som nåværende pris × maksimal forsyning, som gir en projeksjon av total markedsverdi hvis alle tokener er i omløp.
Inflasjonsrate:
Reflekterer hvor raskt nye tokens introduseres, noe som påvirker knapphet og langsiktig prisbevegelse.
Hvorfor er disse beregningene viktige for tradere?
Høy sirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrenset maksimal forsyning + lav inflasjon = potensial for langsiktig prisøkning.
Transparent tokendistribusjon = bedre tillit til prosjektet og lavere risiko for sentralisert kontroll.
Høy FDV med lav nåværende markedsverdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nå som du forstår ADAs tokenomics, kan du utforske ADA tokenets livepris!
Tokenomics-dataene på denne siden er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke nøyaktigheten. Vennligst gjør grundig research før du investerer.