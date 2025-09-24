Michael Saylor Urges U.S. to Treat Bitcoin as a National Digital Reserve

The post Michael Saylor Urges U.S. to Treat Bitcoin as a National Digital Reserve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Michael Saylor Urges U.S. to Treat Bitcoin as a National Digital Reserve appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Michael Saylor, the executive chairman of MicroStrategy and one of Bitcoin’s strongest supporters, is once again urging the U.S. to think bigger about digital assets. Saylor believes the U.S. should treat Bitcoin not just as an investment, but as a national digital reserve. In a recent CNBC interview, he said Bitcoin could start rising sharply toward the end of 2025 after months of sideways trading. Bitcoin’s Demand Surging Day-by-Day Saylor was among a group of crypto leaders who visited Washington last week to advocate for the proposed “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill.” He told policymakers that Bitcoin is more than an investment; it could be the future of money. “The U.S. should own a large part of cyberspace,” he said. Saylor explained that, despite Bitcoin’s flat performance over the past week, with prices hovering around $112,000 to $115,000, demand from companies and institutions is skyrocketing. While miners generate about 450 BTC per day, businesses are buying around 1,755 BTC daily, and ETFs add another 1,430. This extra demand, he believes, could push Bitcoin higher later this year. Bitcoin as a Corporate Lifeline Saylor says companies adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets are getting stronger financially. Around 180 companies are now accumulating it, with ETFs like BlackRock leading the way. MicroStrategy, for example, holds almost 638,985 BTC, the most of any company. Some companies treat Bitcoin like digital gold, keeping it for the long term. Others use it as a treasury asset instead of cash or stock buybacks. Saylor believes this is like the old gold-backed credit system that powered global finance, but now Bitcoin could play that role in today’s digital world. Bitcoin: Digital Gold for Centuries Saylor often compares Bitcoin…