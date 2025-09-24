2025-09-24 Wednesday

Solana Treasury DeFi Development Announces Approval for $100 Million in Share Buybacks

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Globenewswire, Solana treasury company DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) announced that its board of directors has approved the expansion of the company's existing stock repurchase plan. The authorization amount has been increased from US$1 million to up to US$100 million of the company's common stock. The company pointed out that this repurchase authorization gives the company the flexibility to repurchase up to US$100 million of common stock and sets an initial threshold of US$10 million, which means that management needs to update the board of directors before executing additional purchases. All repurchased shares will be cancelled and restored to the status of authorized but unissued shares, or held as treasury stock. The timing, method and amount of repurchase will be determined by management based on a comprehensive assessment of market conditions and other factors.
PANews2025/09/24 20:37
Dogecoin (DOGE) Drops Over 5% – Is This the Start of a Bigger Crash and What Is the Best Crypto to Buy?

The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Drops Over 5% – Is This the Start of a Bigger Crash and What Is the Best Crypto to Buy? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin has been shedding value again, slipping over 5% in recent trading. The cryptocurrency has fallen below $0.2620 and is currently trading around $0.250, raising new concerns of a more significant crypto meltdown. Technical indicators support the pessimistic perspective by confirming a negative trendline at $0.2550.  If DOGE fails to hold above the $0.2450 level, analysts warn it could dip toward $0.2320 or even lower. This correction is part of a wider shift across crypto prices today, sparking questions on what crypto to buy now. Dogecoin Price Facing Pressure Dogecoin has already closed under $0.2720, mimicking weakness in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The token slid past $0.2620 and $0.2550 supports before touching $0.2451. Since then, it has been consolidating but still trades beneath the 100-hourly moving average.  Resistance remains heavy near $0.2520 and then at $0.2720. Unless a breakout occurs above those levels, downward movement could resume. Major support sits at $0.2250, and a break beneath it may send DOGE sliding toward $0.2120.  Therefore, short-term investors remain cautious. Consequently, many are now exploring alternative crypto coins with more upside potential. Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as one of the best cryptos to buy now. The project is currently in Phase 6 of its presale, which is 45% filled and moving quickly. Since the presale began, $16,200,000 has been raised, and the token has gained 16,520 holders.  The current price in this phase is $0.035, which is a 250% rise from the opening phase price of $0.01. Phase 6 is selling out fast, and once it closes, Phase 7 will open at $0.04, reflecting a 14.3% price hike. At launch, MUTM will be listed at $0.06, and buyers at today’s level stand to see a return of around 380%. Moreover, Mutuum Finance has recently finalized its Certik…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 20:09
AI Has Machines, Crypto Brings the Network, Says Ben Horowitz

TLDR: Horowitz says AI has compute but lacks a network layer that crypto can supply with identity and value structures. Crypto creates provenance for content, defending AI from deepfakes and trust collapse. AI needs a decentralized registry of truth; crypto provides means to verify origin and authenticity. According to a16z, crypto is the connective layer [...] The post AI Has Machines, Crypto Brings the Network, Says Ben Horowitz appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/24 19:58
Whale Scoops $50M in Aster as Price Hits New ATH of $2.26

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/whale-scoops-50m-in-aster-as-price-hits/
Coinstats2025/09/24 19:54
Best Altcoins in Q4 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Set to Lead With Bigger Gains Than Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) remains a key player as Q4 2025 approaches. It maintains its name as a top smart contract platform with steady network updates and an enormous fan base fueling long-term growth. However, its ceiling for growth may be limited compared to newer altcoins still in their early stages.  Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently preselling at $0.035, is gaining traction due to its DeFi lending-and-borrowing platform designed to deliver real utility. MUTM’s lower market price and early-stage nature will be able to generate significantly higher returns compared to ADA in the next several months, making it a token to watch this quarter. Cardano (ADA) Hits Resistance Amidst Market Consolidation Cardano (ADA) is at $0.851. The coin has dipped by a modest 0.05% in the last 24 hours, hitting an intraday high of $0.903 and an intraday low of $0.850. The price action suggests that ADA is finding resistance at the $0.90–$0.92 region, which it has failed to breach in the past few days. Analysts are hoping to view whether ADA will break this resistance to initiate a potential rally with some forecasts indicating a potential rise to $1.25.  However, if the resistance holds, ADA may continue trading within its existing range. In the meantime, new tokens like Mutuum Finance (MUTM) are gaining popularity for offering new solutions in the DeFi market. Mutuum Finance’s Rise Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has started its presale, now at Stage 6, and the tokens are selling at $0.035. The venture has already gained over 16,550 investors and raised over $16.2 million in capital. These are indicative of the demand for MUTM in the market and the world anticipation of it going live. Mutuum Finance protocol will dynamically hedge liquidity and volatility. It will short illiquid positions when convenient, avoiding extremely low liquidation points. Risk levels are also managed by hedging positions against stablecoins and ETH, and LTV ratios are secured by less volatile assets. A reserve factor, allocated proportionately across asset classes, also contributes to the security of the protocol and optimizes reserve management. Mutuum Finance uses Chainlink oracles to manage collateral, lending, swaps, and settlements in USD-denominated tokens and assets like ETH, MATIC, and AVAX. The infrastructure is backed by fallback oracle modes, composite data feeds, and decentralized exchange time-weighted averages. The layered infrastructure delivers highly precise price data even in stressful market situations. Early Adopter Rewards to the Community As a gesture of gratitude to its early backers, Mutuum Finance has come up with a $100,000 giveaway campaign. Ten participants will receive $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens each, generating community backing in the presale phase. Market volatility is an important factor in Mutuum Finance’s collateral management system. Asset stability is used to determine LTV ratios and liquidation levels, where risk classes are split between upper and lower categories. Reserve multipliers are proportionally applied, ranging from 10% for low-risk assets to as much as 35% for riskier tokens. There is room for a buffer of protection while avoiding portfolio diversification compromise. Forward-looking, Mutuum Finance is building an active capital-backed, passive lending and borrowing protocol. It will enable users to lend against securitized collateral and will be predicated on two core mechanisms: a stability algorithm and an interest rate optimization algorithm. Together, they will generate efficiency, resilience, and sustainable long-term capital utilization throughout the network. Why MUTM Leads ADA This Cycle Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as the greatest altcoin heading into Q4 2025, passing Cardano (ADA) in development potential. Stage 6 tokens trade at $0.035, with over 16,550 investors putting in $16.2M+, reflecting rising traction. Backed by a $100K community giveaway, Chainlink oracle integration, and advanced risk management tools, MUTM delivers innovation and scalability for real DeFi use. While ADA resists at $0.90–$0.92 with limited upside potential, MUTM’s prestage positioning has the potential to unleash much bigger gains. Get Stage 6 tokens now before prices increase in the subsequent presale stage. For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links: Website: https://mutuum.com/ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance
Coinstats2025/09/24 19:45
Here’s Dogecoin Price Target For Cup and Handle Pattern on Weekly chart

Dogecoin could rally to a new all-time high upon breaking out of a developing classical cup and handle pattern on the weekly chart. The broader market correction did not spare Dogecoin (DOGE), which has declined by over 10% in the past seven days.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/24 18:16
Dogecoin Tests Crucial Support — Analysts Predict Next Steps

Dogecoin now rests on a crucial support area, with analysis projecting its next price action if it continues to hold the current level. Market analyst DeGRAM, who claims to have a 90% accuracy in his Telegram channel, identified this current trend in a TradingView analysis on Monday.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/24 17:04
Shiba Inu to $1? The Hard Math Behind SHIB $1 Price Dream

While many investors hope to see Shiba Inu (SHIB) reach the ambitious $1 mark, the mathematical reality paints a much different picture. Several community members and industry commentators have issued ambitious price predictions for SHIB.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/24 15:35
Cardano Foundation to Provide Eight-Figure ADA to Boost Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity

The Cardano Foundation has unveiled the next phase of its roadmap to boost the mainstream adoption of the Cardano (ADA) ecosystem. The Foundation shared in a Tuesday tweet that its next focus would be on a variety of new initiatives that could enhance the appeal of Cardano.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/24 15:29
CFTC Launches Initiative to Enable Stablecoins as Collateral in Derivatives Markets

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has announced a landmark initiative allowing stablecoins to be used as tokenized collateral in derivatives markets.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/24 14:36
