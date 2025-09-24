2025-09-24 Wednesday

Ethereum Co-Founder Warns Against Centralized Control of Critical Systems

In a recent blog post, the Ethereum co-founder argued that critical systems – from hospitals to financial institutions to election […] The post Ethereum Co-Founder Warns Against Centralized Control of Critical Systems appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/24 20:33
U.S. Treasury Secretary: Powell should have signaled a 100-150 basis point rate cut

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Jinshi, US Treasury Secretary Benson said that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell should have signaled a 100 to 150 basis point interest rate cut.
PANews2025/09/24 20:12
Pudgy Pandas presale races past $3M as Asian meme token shows no sign of slowing down

The post Pudgy Pandas presale races past $3M as Asian meme token shows no sign of slowing down appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. B HODL buys 100 BTC for £8.4M, entering the top 100 public bitcoin treasury holders. Pudgy Pandas raises $3.19M in presale, gaining strong traction across Asia. PANDA plans global campaigns, token burns, and conservation funding. Cryptomarkets are still reeling in the aftermath of Monday’s massive liquidation. Bitcoin was trading at $113,102.47, up by 0.17% in the last 24 hours, consolidating at current levels. Ethereum remains mostly unchanged from the previous day at $4,191.57. Even in this backdrop, UK-listed investment firm B HODL Plc has entered the ranks of public companies holding bitcoin, while a new meme coin project, Pudgy Pandas, is rapidly gaining traction across Asia. B HODL acquires 100 BTC to launch treasury strategy On Wednesday, B HODL Plc announced the purchase of 100 BTC at an average price of £83,872 ($113,227) per coin, representing a total investment of roughly £8.4 million ($11.3 million). The move positions the company at rank 98 on Bitcoin Treasuries’ global leaderboard of public firms holding bitcoin, though it remains far behind Smarter Web, the UK’s largest public bitcoin treasury, which holds 2,525 BTC valued at $284.4 million. Globally, MicroStrategy continues to dominate with 639,835 BTC worth $72 billion following an additional 850 BTC purchase last week. B HODL, which is listed on London’s Aquis Stock Exchange on Monday under the ticker “HODL,” raised £15.3 million ($20.7 million) to fund its strategy. The company aims to build a long-term bitcoin reserve while leveraging its holdings to operate Lightning Network nodes, providing scalable liquidity and generating routing fees. The firm is led by Freddie New, co-founder of Bitcoin Policy UK, and backed by exchange CoinCorner, which holds 14.3% of its shares. CoinCorner CEO Danny Scott serves as Chief Bitcoin Officer and director, while Blockstream CEO Adam Back owns over 25.5% of shares. Shares in B…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 20:11
Valour Unveils 13 New Offerings Including PEPE

The post Valour Unveils 13 New Offerings Including PEPE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary Crypto ETPs: Valour Unveils 13 New Offerings Including PEPE Skip to content Home Crypto News Revolutionary Crypto ETPs: Valour Unveils 13 New Offerings Including PEPE Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/valour-revolutionary-crypto-etps/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 20:08
Stock Market News Today: In Crypto News, Analysts Give The Latest XRP Price Predictions

XRP holds $2.85 support with targets up to $7.90, but risks deeper pullbacks. Remittix, with $26.4M raised, CertiK #1 rank, and live wallet, is tipped as the higher-growth play.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/24 19:50
S&P 500 avoids 2% drop for 107 straight days, longest stretch since July 2024

The S&P 500 just broke a ridiculous streak: 107 straight trading days without falling 2% or more. That’s the longest run without that kind of drop since July 2024. Not even April’s tariff circus dented the rally. Since then, the index has jumped 34% and tacked on nearly $16 trillion in market value, based on […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 19:47
PUMP Finds Support, But Outflows Hint at Decline Ahead

The post PUMP Finds Support, But Outflows Hint at Decline Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pump.fun is struggling to maintain momentum after forming a new all-time high earlier this month. The altcoin has entered a corrective phase, with prices sliding consistently over recent sessions.  While PUMP appears to be holding steady for now, on-chain indicators suggest that further pain could be coming. Pump.fun Loses Users Network growth provides a key signal for any cryptocurrency’s long-term sustainability, and PUMP is flashing concerning signs. Data shows that the token’s network growth has dropped to a three-month low. This decline reflects a slowing pace of new investor participation in the Pump.fun ecosystem. Sponsored Sponsored Without fresh inflows of participants, market confidence tends to weaken, leaving PUMP exposed. The lack of appeal among new investors is tied directly to the ongoing price decline. With limited incentive to enter at current levels, the token risks remaining under pressure in the near term. PUMP Network Growth. Source: Santiment The broader momentum picture also points to weakness for PUMP. The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF), which tracks capital inflows and outflows, is currently trending downward. This shows that investors are pulling money out of the asset, intensifying the selling pressure. The absence of inflows compounds the problem. As new investors shy away and existing holders reduce exposure, the negative cycle grows stronger. For PUMP to stage a recovery, a clear shift in capital movement will be required, but for now, momentum remains bearish. PUMP CMF. Source: TradingView PUMP Price Appears Vulnerable At the time of writing, PUMP is trading at $0.0058, sitting just above critical support at $0.0056. Holding this level will be essential for any short-term rebound. Losing this foothold could confirm further downside. Given the prevailing sentiment, the token appears vulnerable to a drop. The next key support sits at $0.0047, and a decline toward this zone looks likely if selling pressure continues.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 19:47
CFTC Greenlights Stablecoins As Collateral For Derivatives, Says Tokenized Markets ‘The Future’

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse married dietitian Tara Milsti over the weekend, with Coldplay’s Chris Martin performing “Yellow” for the couple’s first dance. The lavish event [...]
Insidebitcoins2025/09/24 18:00
Here’s Why 13% of XRP Supply May Get Locked, Triggering a Supply Shock

Digital Asset Investor (DAI), an XRP community figure, believes XRP could face a major supply crunch soon amid the ambitions from mXRP and FXRP. Notably, his warning came on the back of the launch of mXRP, a yield-bearing project from Axelar Network.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/24 16:57
XRP Could Soar to $9.6 or $33 Depending on How This Pattern Plays Out

A prominent analyst expects XRP to witness an impressive run to new highs, but the extent of this run depends on the path it takes from here. Currently, XRP has again come under selling pressure, moving in step with the broader crypto market.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/24 13:36
