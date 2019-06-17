Išsamiau aptarkite, kaip išduodami, paskirstomi ir atrakinami ALGO tokenai. Šiame skyriuje pabrėžiami pagrindiniai tokeno ekonominės struktūros aspektai: naudingumas, paskatos ir teisių įgijimas.

Overview

Algorand’s native token, ALGO, is central to the protocol’s operation, governance, and incentive structure. The token economics are designed to support decentralization, incentivize participation, and fund ecosystem growth, with mechanisms evolving over time to adapt to community and market needs.

1. Issuance Mechanism

Maximum Supply: 10 billion ALGO.

10 billion ALGO. Initial Mint: All tokens were minted at genesis; there is no ongoing inflation.

All tokens were minted at genesis; there is no ongoing inflation. Distribution: Tokens are distributed through a combination of ecosystem incentives, governance rewards, and allocations to the Algorand Foundation and Algorand, Inc.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Initial and Ongoing Allocations

Allocation Category Initial Allocation (ALGO) % of Max Supply Vesting/Unlocking Details Algorand, Inc. 2,000,000,000 20% Subject to vesting Algorand Foundation 500,000,000 5% Subject to vesting Community Incentives 6,200,000,000 62% Distributed via incentives, rewards, etc. Participation Rewards (Past) 2,500,000,000 25% Vesting over ~10 years (2019–2028) Relay Nodes 2,500,000,000 25% Vesting per EIP-11252019AF Contingent Incentives 1,200,000,000 12% Vesting per EIP-11252019AF Ecosystem Support 1,250,000,000 12.5% Locked, distributed over 10 years

Note: Some categories overlap in function and timing; allocations have evolved, and current values may differ from initial plans.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Primary Uses of ALGO

Transaction Fees: ALGO is required to pay network transaction fees (minimum 0.001 ALGO per transaction).

ALGO is required to pay network transaction fees (minimum 0.001 ALGO per transaction). Consensus Participation: ALGO is used in the Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS) consensus, where holders can participate in block validation.

ALGO is used in the Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS) consensus, where holders can participate in block validation. Governance: ALGO holders can commit tokens to governance cycles (3 months each) to vote on protocol proposals and receive rewards.

ALGO holders can commit tokens to governance cycles (3 months each) to vote on protocol proposals and receive rewards. DeFi and Ecosystem: ALGO is used in DeFi protocols, liquidity mining, and as collateral in various dApps.

Incentive Programs

Governance Rewards (Current): Users commit ALGO for 3-month cycles, vote on proposals, and receive rewards. Rewards are proportional to the amount staked and participation in voting. Sourced from a dedicated pool (~1.75 billion ALGO, ~17.5% of supply). Historical APY: 10.02%–14.05% (variable by cycle).

Staking Rewards (2024 Onward): Real-time block rewards for validators, paid without slashing or lockups. No punitive measures; rewards are distributed to those proposing blocks.

Past Programs: Participation Rewards: Automatic rewards for holding ALGO in eligible wallets (replaced by governance in 2022). Liquidity Mining: Short-term programs (e.g., Algofi partnership) to incentivize DeFi activity.



4. Locking Mechanism

Governance Locking: ALGO committed to governance must remain above the committed balance for the full 3-month cycle to earn rewards.

ALGO committed to governance must remain above the committed balance for the full 3-month cycle to earn rewards. No Protocol-Level Locking for Staking: Staking for consensus does not require tokens to be locked or delegated.

Staking for consensus does not require tokens to be locked or delegated. xGov Program: Extended governance with 12-month terms, requiring continued participation and vote allocation; failure to fulfill duties results in forfeiture of deposits.

5. Unlocking Time and Vesting

Participation Rewards Vesting Example

Allocation Recipient Unlock Start Unlock End Amount Unlocked (ALGO) % of Total Allocation % Unlock Completed Participation Rewards 2019-06-16 2028-06-16 527,395 (per event) 0.01% 99.99%+ (ongoing)

Participation Rewards are vesting linearly over ~10 years (2019–2028), with regular unlocks.

are vesting linearly over ~10 years (2019–2028), with regular unlocks. Ecosystem Support : 12.5% of supply, locked and distributed over 10 years at ~10% per year.

: 12.5% of supply, locked and distributed over 10 years at ~10% per year. Relay Nodes & Contingent Incentives: Vesting schedules detailed in EIP-11252019AF.

6. Token Distribution and Concentration

Top 10 Addresses: Hold ~21.5% of total supply.

Hold ~21.5% of total supply. Major Holders: Include Binance (exchange wallets), Algorand Foundation (ecosystem and governance), and other institutional or protocol-related addresses.

7. Summary Table: Algorand Tokenomics

Mechanism Details Issuance 10B ALGO minted at genesis; no ongoing inflation Allocation Foundation, Inc., Community Incentives, Rewards, Ecosystem Support, Relay Nodes, etc. Usage Fees, consensus, governance, DeFi, dApps Incentives Governance rewards (3-month cycles), real-time staking rewards, past liquidity mining Locking Governance: 3-month commitment; xGov: 12-month term; no lock for consensus participation Unlocking Linear vesting for rewards and ecosystem support; most major unlocks end by 2028–2029 Distribution Top 10 addresses hold ~21.5%; major holders are exchanges and the Foundation

8. Recent Trends and Ecosystem Context

DeFi TVL: Peaked at ~$268M in Q1 2024, with Folks Finance consistently dominating TVL share. TVL has since declined, reflecting broader market trends and protocol-specific events.

Peaked at ~$268M in Q1 2024, with Folks Finance consistently dominating TVL share. TVL has since declined, reflecting broader market trends and protocol-specific events. Ecosystem Growth: Despite TVL fluctuations, Algorand continues to see adoption in real-world use cases, partnerships, and protocol upgrades.

Despite TVL fluctuations, Algorand continues to see adoption in real-world use cases, partnerships, and protocol upgrades. Governance Evolution: The xGov program and ARC proposal process aim to further decentralize and diversify protocol development and community engagement.

9. References and Further Reading

Algorand Foundation Governance Portal

Algorand Staking Rewards

Algorand Developer Portal

Algo Explorer (for address and unlock details)

Algorand Forum

10. Key Takeaways

Algorand’s tokenomics are designed for long-term sustainability, decentralization, and active community participation.

The transition from automatic participation rewards to active governance rewards marks a shift toward more engaged and accountable tokenholder involvement.

Vesting and unlocking schedules are transparent, with most major allocations set to be fully unlocked by 2028–2029.

The ecosystem is robust, with a diverse set of DeFi protocols, though TVL is concentrated in a few leading projects.

For the most up-to-date details on allocations, vesting, and governance, consult the Algorand Foundation and official documentation.