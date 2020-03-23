Išsamiau aptarkite, kaip išduodami, paskirstomi ir atrakinami SOL tokenai. Šiame skyriuje pabrėžiami pagrindiniai tokeno ekonominės struktūros aspektai: naudingumas, paskatos ir teisių įgijimas.

Solana (SOL) is the native token of the Solana blockchain, a high-throughput, low-latency Layer-1 network. Its tokenomics are designed to incentivize network security, decentralization, and ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of Solana’s token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Solana employs a disinflationary inflation schedule for SOL issuance:

Initial Inflation Rate: 8%

8% Disinflation Rate: -15% per year (the inflation rate decreases by 15% annually)

-15% per year (the inflation rate decreases by 15% annually) Long-term Inflation Rate: 1.5% (the rate stabilizes at this level)

Mechanism:

New SOL tokens are minted according to this schedule and distributed primarily as staking rewards to validators and delegators.

The inflation rate can only decrease over time, never increase.

The protocol also burns 50% of each transaction fee, with the remainder going to the validator that processes the transaction, further reducing net supply growth.

Table: Solana Inflation Schedule Parameters

Parameter Value Initial Inflation Rate 8% Disinflation Rate -15%/year Long-term Inflation Rate 1.5%

Allocation Mechanism

At genesis, Solana’s initial token allocation was as follows:

Allocation Category Percentage of Initial Supply Public Sale <2% Insiders (Team, Investors, Advisors) ~50% Foundation & Community ~48%

Public Sale: Less than 2% of tokens were distributed via public sale.

Less than 2% of tokens were distributed via public sale. Insiders: The majority of tokens were allocated to the founding team, early investors, and advisors.

The majority of tokens were allocated to the founding team, early investors, and advisors. Foundation & Community: A significant portion was reserved for the Solana Foundation and community initiatives.

Note: Over time, the distribution has become more decentralized as tokens unlock and are distributed through staking and ecosystem incentives.

Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

SOL serves multiple roles within the Solana ecosystem:

Staking: SOL holders can delegate tokens to validators to secure the network and earn staking rewards, which are funded by inflationary issuance.

SOL holders can delegate tokens to validators to secure the network and earn staking rewards, which are funded by inflationary issuance. Transaction Fees: All network transactions require SOL to pay fees. 50% of each fee is burned, and 50% is paid to the validator.

All network transactions require SOL to pay fees. 50% of each fee is burned, and 50% is paid to the validator. Governance: While on-chain governance is limited, SOL holders can participate in community discussions and off-chain governance processes.

While on-chain governance is limited, SOL holders can participate in community discussions and off-chain governance processes. Ecosystem Utility: SOL is used as collateral, for DeFi applications, NFT minting, and as a base asset for various protocols.

Incentive Mechanisms:

Staking Rewards: Validators and delegators receive a proportional share of newly issued SOL.

Validators and delegators receive a proportional share of newly issued SOL. Slashing: Validators can be penalized (slashed) for malicious behavior, losing a portion of their staked SOL, which incentivizes honest participation.

Validators can be penalized (slashed) for malicious behavior, losing a portion of their staked SOL, which incentivizes honest participation. Burning: The burning of transaction fees creates a deflationary pressure, benefiting long-term holders.

Locking and Vesting Mechanisms

Insider Allocations: Tokens allocated to the team, investors, and advisors were subject to multi-year vesting schedules and lockups to prevent immediate market dumping and align long-term incentives.

Tokens allocated to the team, investors, and advisors were subject to multi-year vesting schedules and lockups to prevent immediate market dumping and align long-term incentives. Staking Lockup: SOL staked to validators is locked for the duration of the staking period (an epoch), and cannot be transferred until unstaked.

SOL staked to validators is locked for the duration of the staking period (an epoch), and cannot be transferred until unstaked. Token Extensions: Solana’s SPL token standard supports advanced locking, transfer restrictions, and compliance features via token extensions, enabling custom vesting and lockup logic for new tokens issued on Solana.

Unlocking Schedule

Linear Unlocks: Solana unlocks approximately $14 million worth of tokens daily, following a linear schedule. This steady release of tokens helps avoid large supply shocks and supports market stability.

Solana unlocks approximately $14 million worth of tokens daily, following a linear schedule. This steady release of tokens helps avoid large supply shocks and supports market stability. Vesting Completion: Most early allocations to insiders and the foundation have completed or are nearing the end of their vesting schedules, further decentralizing token ownership.

Summary Table: Solana Tokenomics Overview

Aspect Details Issuance Disinflationary inflation: 8% initial, -15%/year, 1.5% long-term Allocation <2% public, ~50% insiders, ~48% foundation/community Usage Staking, transaction fees, DeFi, NFTs, governance Incentives Staking rewards, slashing, fee burning Locking Multi-year vesting for insiders, staking lockups, SPL token extensions for custom locks Unlocking Linear daily unlocks (~$14M/day), vesting schedules for early allocations

Additional Notes and Implications

Security and Decentralization: The inflation schedule and staking incentives are designed to maximize network security and encourage broad participation among validators and delegators.

The inflation schedule and staking incentives are designed to maximize network security and encourage broad participation among validators and delegators. Economic Sustainability: The combination of inflation, fee burning, and slashing aims to balance network growth, security, and long-term value for SOL holders.

The combination of inflation, fee burning, and slashing aims to balance network growth, security, and long-term value for SOL holders. Evolving Governance: Proposals such as SIMD-0228 are under discussion to introduce market-based emission mechanisms, allowing dynamic adjustment of inflation based on network staking participation.

Proposals such as SIMD-0228 are under discussion to introduce market-based emission mechanisms, allowing dynamic adjustment of inflation based on network staking participation. Token Extensions: Solana’s SPL token standard allows for advanced compliance, transfer restrictions, and programmable token behavior, supporting a wide range of use cases.

References for Further Reading

Solana Economics Overview

Inflation Schedule

Staking and Incentives

Token Extensions

SIMD-0228 Proposal

In summary: Solana’s tokenomics are built around a disinflationary issuance model, robust staking incentives, and mechanisms to ensure long-term network security and decentralization. The system is designed to evolve, with ongoing governance discussions and technical upgrades supporting the network’s growth and adaptability.