Ripple is the base currency of the Ripple network, which can be circulated throughout the ripple network. It has a total supply of 100 billion, and is gradually decreasing as the number of transactions increases. Ripple's operating company is Ripple Labs (formerly OpenCoin). Ripple currency is the only common currency in the ripple system. It is different from other currencies in the system. For example, CNY and USD cannot be cashed out across gateways. In other words, the CNY issued by the A gateway can only be cashed out at the A gateway, not the B gateway. Otherwise, you have to convert it into CNY of B gateway via pending-order of ripple system. However, Ripple has no such restrictions at all. It is universal in the ripple system. Ripple (XRP), same as Bitcoin, is a digital currency based on math and cryptography. But what different from the no-real-use Bitcoin is that XRP plays the role of connection and boasts security guarantee function in the Ripple system. Security-guarantee is indispensable, which requires that the gateway participating in this protocol must hold a small amount of XRP.
XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger (XRPL), a blockchain protocol designed for fast, energy-efficient cross-border payments and digital asset management. The token economics of XRP are defined by its unique issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, and locking mechanisms, as well as a transparent unlocking schedule.
Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Supply: XRP was created with a fixed total supply of 100 billion tokens at the inception of the XRPL in June 2012. No new XRP will ever be created, making it a deflationary asset over time due to its burn mechanism.
- Consensus Model: The XRPL uses a consensus protocol based on Byzantine Fault Tolerance, not Proof-of-Work or Proof-of-Stake, so there is no mining or staking-based issuance.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Amount (XRP)
|% of Total Supply
|Unlock Mechanism
|Unlock Start
|Unlock Frequency
|Founders
|Chris Larsen (9.5B), Jed McCaleb (9.5B), Arthur Britto (1B)
|20,000,000,000
|20%
|Instant
|2012-06-01
|One-time
|Ripple (initial)
|Allocated to Ripple Labs for ecosystem and company use
|24,800,000,000
|24.8%
|Instant
|2012-06-01
|One-time
|Ripple (escrow)
|Placed in escrow in Dec 2017, released monthly
|55,000,000,000
|55%
|Monthly
|2017-12-01
|1B/month
|Airdrop
|Distributed to early users
|200,000,000
|0.2%
|Instant
|2012-06-01
|One-time
- Founders: 20% of the supply was allocated to the three founders, with instant unlock at network launch.
- Ripple Labs: 80% of the supply was allocated to Ripple Labs, with 55 billion XRP placed in escrow in December 2017. The remaining 24.8 billion XRP was distributed, sold, or held by Ripple.
- Airdrop: 0.2% was distributed via airdrop at launch.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Transaction Fees: All transactions on the XRPL require a small fee paid in XRP. These fees are burned, reducing the total supply over time.
- Reserves: Accounts must hold a minimum of 10 XRP to interact with the network, with additional reserves required for certain features (e.g., trust lines).
- Escrow and Payment Channels: The XRPL supports conditional payments (escrow) and payment channels for asynchronous, near-instant transactions.
- No Staking Rewards: XRP holders and network participants do not earn rewards, fees, or additional tokens simply by holding or using XRP.
- Acquisition: XRP can be acquired via centralized exchanges; there was no ICO or public sale.
Locking Mechanism
- Escrow Contracts: In December 2017, Ripple Labs locked 55 billion XRP in on-chain escrow contracts. Each month, 1 billion XRP is released for Ripple’s use. Unused XRP is re-escrowed for future release, ensuring a predictable and gradual increase in circulating supply.
- User Escrow: The XRPL allows any user to lock XRP in escrow, releasing it only when specific conditions are met.
Unlocking Time
- Ripple Escrow Unlocks: 1 billion XRP is unlocked each month for Ripple’s use. Any unused XRP is returned to escrow and scheduled for release in the next available month without a scheduled unlock.
- Founders and Airdrop: These allocations were unlocked instantly at network launch in June 2012.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|100B XRP created at genesis; no further issuance
|Allocation
|20% founders (instant), 80% Ripple (24.8% instant, 55% escrowed), 0.2% airdrop
|Usage
|Transaction fees (burned), network reserves, escrow, payment channels, no staking rewards
|Incentives
|No direct incentives for holding or using XRP
|Locking
|55B XRP in Ripple escrow (monthly unlocks), user-initiated escrow available
|Unlocking
|1B XRP/month from Ripple escrow since Dec 2017; instant for founders/airdrop
Additional Notes
- Deflationary Pressure: The burn mechanism for transaction fees means the total supply of XRP will decrease over time.
- Market Impact: The structured monthly unlock from escrow is designed to prevent sudden large increases in circulating supply, supporting market stability.
- Ecosystem Grants: Ripple Labs has used part of its allocation to fund ecosystem development, including grants to projects building on XRPL.
This comprehensive structure ensures transparency, gradual supply release, and a focus on long-term ecosystem growth, while minimizing risks of sudden market shocks or inflation.
XRP (XRP) Tokenomika: Pagrindinių rodiklių paaiškinimas ir naudojimo atvejai
Norint analizuoti ilgalaikę vertę, tvarumą ir potencialą, būtina suprasti XRP (XRP) tokenomiką.
Pagrindiniai rodikliai ir kaip jie apskaičiuojami:
Bendras tiekimas:
Didžiausias jau sukurtų arba kada nors sukurtų XRP tokenų skaičius.
Cirkuliacinis tiekimas:
Šiuo metu rinkoje ir viešai prieinamų tokenų skaičius.
Maksimalus tiekimas:
Griežtas apribojimas, kiek XRP tokenų gali egzistuoti iš viso.
FDV (visiškai atskiestas vertinimas):
Apskaičiuojama kaip dabartinė kaina × maksimali pasiūla, pateikiant bendros rinkos kapitalizacijos prognozę, jei visi tokenai yra apyvartoje.
Infliacijos lygis:
Atspindi, kaip greitai įvedami nauji tokenai, darantys įtaką jų trūkumui ir ilgalaikiam kainų judėjimui.
Kodėl šie rodikliai svarbūs prekiautojams?
Didelis cirkuliuojantis kiekis = didesnis likvidumas.
Ribota maksimal pasiūla + maža infliacija = ilgalaikio kainų kilimo potencialas.
Skaidrus tokenų paskirstymas = didesnis pasitikėjimas projektu ir mažesnė centralizuotos kontrolės rizika.
Didelė FDV su maža dabartine rinkos kapitalizacija = galimi pervertinimo signalai.
Dabar, kai suprantate XRP tokenomiką, galite peržiūrėti XRP tokeno kainą realiuoju laiku!
