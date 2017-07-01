ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ TRXອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.

TRON (TRX) is the native token of the TRON blockchain, which operates as an EVM-compatible Layer-1 network using a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of TRON's token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Initial Issuance : TRX was initially issued as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum and later migrated to the TRON mainnet.

: TRX was initially issued as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum and later migrated to the TRON mainnet. Deflationary Shift : On April 6, 2021, TRON transitioned from an inflationary to a deflationary model following the implementation of TRON Improvement Proposal 51. This was further refined by subsequent proposals, introducing dynamic energy pricing and transaction fee adjustments.

: On April 6, 2021, TRON transitioned from an inflationary to a deflationary model following the implementation of TRON Improvement Proposal 51. This was further refined by subsequent proposals, introducing dynamic energy pricing and transaction fee adjustments. No Ongoing Emissions: After the mainnet launch and initial allocations, there are no scheduled ongoing emissions; the supply is now deflationary due to token burns.

Allocation Mechanism

The initial TRX token supply was distributed as follows:

Allocation Recipient Percentage of Total Unlock Mechanism Unlock Date Amount Unlocked (TRX) Notes ICO Investors 40% Cliff 2017-09-13 34,486,822,448 Public ICO Tron Foundation 34.3% Cliff 2017-09-13 29,572,450,249 Incentives and rewards Private Sales 15.75% Cliff 2017-09-13 13,536,077,811 Private investors Peiwo Huanle Co. 10% Cliff 2017-09-13 8,621,705,612 Team/Advisors

All allocations were unlocked at the Token Generation Event (TGE) on September 13, 2017.

No vesting or gradual unlocks: All major allocations were distributed instantly at TGE.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

TRX serves multiple roles within the TRON ecosystem:

Resource Acquisition : TRX is burned to pay for bandwidth (transaction size) and energy (computation for smart contracts). Users receive a daily quota of free bandwidth, but additional resources require staking TRX.

: TRX is burned to pay for bandwidth (transaction size) and energy (computation for smart contracts). Users receive a daily quota of free bandwidth, but additional resources require staking TRX. Staking and Delegation : Users can stake TRX to participate in network consensus by voting for Super Representatives (block producers). Staking also grants access to network resources and yields staking rewards.

: Users can stake TRX to participate in network consensus by voting for Super Representatives (block producers). Staking also grants access to network resources and yields staking rewards. Medium of Exchange : TRX is used for transaction fees, DEX trading, payments, and as collateral in DeFi protocols.

: TRX is used for transaction fees, DEX trading, payments, and as collateral in DeFi protocols. Incentives: Super Representatives and voters receive rewards from transaction fees and network incentives, distributed proportionally based on staked TRX.

Locking Mechanism

Staking Lock : When users stake TRX for bandwidth or energy, the tokens are locked for a minimum period (typically 3 days) before they can be unstaked.

: When users stake TRX for bandwidth or energy, the tokens are locked for a minimum period (typically 3 days) before they can be unstaked. No Vesting Locks: All initial allocations were unlocked at TGE; there are no vesting schedules for team, foundation, or investor tokens post-TGE.

Unlocking Time

All major allocations were unlocked instantly at TGE (September 13, 2017).

Staked TRX: Can be unstaked after a minimum lock period (usually 3 days), after which tokens become liquid and transferable.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance One-time, deflationary post-2021, no ongoing emissions Allocation ICO (40%), Foundation (34.3%), Private Sales (15.75%), Team/Advisors (10%) Usage/Incentives Resource acquisition, staking, voting, transaction fees, DeFi, DEX, payments Locking Staking lock (min. 3 days); no vesting for initial allocations Unlocking All allocations unlocked at TGE; staked TRX unlocks after lock period

Additional Insights

Deflationary Dynamics : TRON's supply is now deflationary, with periodic token burns (e.g., mainnet launch burn, transaction fee burns).

: TRON's supply is now deflationary, with periodic token burns (e.g., mainnet launch burn, transaction fee burns). Staking Participation : As of Q1 2025, 45-50% of eligible TRX supply is staked, indicating strong community engagement.

: As of Q1 2025, 45-50% of eligible TRX supply is staked, indicating strong community engagement. DeFi and TVL Trends: TRON's DeFi TVL has experienced both growth and contraction, reflecting broader market trends and user activity.

References for Further Reading

TRON Consensus and Resource Model: TRON Developer Docs

TRON Improvement Proposals: TRON Changelog

DeFi and TVL Analytics: Messari, DeFiLlama

This overview provides a detailed, up-to-date analysis of TRON's token economics, reflecting its evolution from an inflationary to a deflationary model, the instant unlock of all major allocations, and the central role of staking and resource management in its ecosystem.