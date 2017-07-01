Tron (TRX) Tokenomics
Tron (TRX) ຂໍ້ມູນ
Tron (TRX) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບTron (TRX), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ Tron (TRX)
ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ TRXອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.
TRON (TRX) is the native token of the TRON blockchain, which operates as an EVM-compatible Layer-1 network using a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of TRON's token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Issuance: TRX was initially issued as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum and later migrated to the TRON mainnet.
- Deflationary Shift: On April 6, 2021, TRON transitioned from an inflationary to a deflationary model following the implementation of TRON Improvement Proposal 51. This was further refined by subsequent proposals, introducing dynamic energy pricing and transaction fee adjustments.
- No Ongoing Emissions: After the mainnet launch and initial allocations, there are no scheduled ongoing emissions; the supply is now deflationary due to token burns.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial TRX token supply was distributed as follows:
|Allocation Recipient
|Percentage of Total
|Unlock Mechanism
|Unlock Date
|Amount Unlocked (TRX)
|Notes
|ICO Investors
|40%
|Cliff
|2017-09-13
|34,486,822,448
|Public ICO
|Tron Foundation
|34.3%
|Cliff
|2017-09-13
|29,572,450,249
|Incentives and rewards
|Private Sales
|15.75%
|Cliff
|2017-09-13
|13,536,077,811
|Private investors
|Peiwo Huanle Co.
|10%
|Cliff
|2017-09-13
|8,621,705,612
|Team/Advisors
- All allocations were unlocked at the Token Generation Event (TGE) on September 13, 2017.
- No vesting or gradual unlocks: All major allocations were distributed instantly at TGE.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
TRX serves multiple roles within the TRON ecosystem:
- Resource Acquisition: TRX is burned to pay for bandwidth (transaction size) and energy (computation for smart contracts). Users receive a daily quota of free bandwidth, but additional resources require staking TRX.
- Staking and Delegation: Users can stake TRX to participate in network consensus by voting for Super Representatives (block producers). Staking also grants access to network resources and yields staking rewards.
- Medium of Exchange: TRX is used for transaction fees, DEX trading, payments, and as collateral in DeFi protocols.
- Incentives: Super Representatives and voters receive rewards from transaction fees and network incentives, distributed proportionally based on staked TRX.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: When users stake TRX for bandwidth or energy, the tokens are locked for a minimum period (typically 3 days) before they can be unstaked.
- No Vesting Locks: All initial allocations were unlocked at TGE; there are no vesting schedules for team, foundation, or investor tokens post-TGE.
Unlocking Time
- All major allocations were unlocked instantly at TGE (September 13, 2017).
- Staked TRX: Can be unstaked after a minimum lock period (usually 3 days), after which tokens become liquid and transferable.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|One-time, deflationary post-2021, no ongoing emissions
|Allocation
|ICO (40%), Foundation (34.3%), Private Sales (15.75%), Team/Advisors (10%)
|Usage/Incentives
|Resource acquisition, staking, voting, transaction fees, DeFi, DEX, payments
|Locking
|Staking lock (min. 3 days); no vesting for initial allocations
|Unlocking
|All allocations unlocked at TGE; staked TRX unlocks after lock period
Additional Insights
- Deflationary Dynamics: TRON's supply is now deflationary, with periodic token burns (e.g., mainnet launch burn, transaction fee burns).
- Staking Participation: As of Q1 2025, 45-50% of eligible TRX supply is staked, indicating strong community engagement.
- DeFi and TVL Trends: TRON's DeFi TVL has experienced both growth and contraction, reflecting broader market trends and user activity.
References for Further Reading
- TRON Consensus and Resource Model: TRON Developer Docs
- TRON Improvement Proposals: TRON Changelog
- DeFi and TVL Analytics: Messari, DeFiLlama
This overview provides a detailed, up-to-date analysis of TRON's token economics, reflecting its evolution from an inflationary to a deflationary model, the instant unlock of all major allocations, and the central role of staking and resource management in its ecosystem.
Tron (TRX) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Tron (TRX) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງTRX ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນTRX ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈTRX's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງTRXໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
Tron (TRX) ປະຫວັດລາຄາ
ການວິເຄາະລາຄາປະຫວັດສາດຊ່ວຍTRXໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃຈເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລະດັບສະຫນັບສະຫນູນ/ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ຮູບແບບການຜັນຜວນ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານກໍາລັງຕິດຕາມລະດັບສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ ຫຼື ການກໍານົດແນວໂນ້ມຂໍ້ມູນປະຫວັດສາດແມ່ນສ່ວນຫນຶ່ງທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະດ້ານວິຊາການ.
TRX ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ
ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງTRX ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກTRXເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.
