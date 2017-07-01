Tron (TRX) Tokenomics

ຄົ້ນພົບຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈທີ່ສໍາຄັນກ່ຽວກັບ Tron (TRX), ລວມທັງການສະຫນອງໂທເຄັນ, ຮູບແບບການແຜ່ກະຈາຍ ແລະ ຂໍ້ມູນຕະຫຼາດໃນເວລາທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ.
USD

Tron (TRX) ຂໍ້ມູນ

TRON: ການສ້າງ TRON ໄດ້ເປັນບາດກ້າວທີ່ສໍາຄັນຕໍ່ການພັດທະນາເວທີດຽວສໍາລັບ Internet of Things ໃນໂລກ. TRON ເປັນ cryptocurrency, ເຊິ່ງມີຈຸດປະສົງເພື່ອສ້າງລະບົບນິເວດທົ່ວໂລກສໍາລັບອິນເຕີເນັດຂອງສິ່ງຕ່າງໆ. ມັນຈະເປັນຮູບແບບການຄ້າສໍາລັບ HTC, ເຊິ່ງຈະເປັນຄັ້ງທໍາອິດທີ່ຈະເປີດຕົວການແລກປ່ຽນ cryptocurrency. ໃນວັນທີ 24 ກຸມພາ 2018, TRON ໄດ້ຊື້ BitTorrent Inc., ເຊິ່ງເປັນຜູ້ຫຼິ້ນຫຼັກໃນຊ່ອງ cryptocurrency. ມື້ທໍາອິດຂອງເດືອນມິຖຸນາແມ່ນມື້ຂອງອາທິດ

ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທາງການ:
https://trondao.org/
ເຈ້ຍຂາວ:
https://developers.tron.network/docs
ບລັອກ Explorer:
https://tronscan.org/#/token/0/transfers

Tron (TRX) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ

ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບTron (TRX), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.

ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ:
$ 31.66B
$ 31.66B$ 31.66B
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
$ 94.66B
$ 94.66B$ 94.66B
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
$ 94.66B
$ 94.66B$ 94.66B
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
$ 31.66B
$ 31.66B$ 31.66B
ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 0.4498
$ 0.4498$ 0.4498
ຕໍ່າສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 0.001091259997338057
$ 0.001091259997338057$ 0.001091259997338057
ລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ:
$ 0.3344
$ 0.3344$ 0.3344

ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ Tron (TRX)

ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ TRXອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.

TRON (TRX) is the native token of the TRON blockchain, which operates as an EVM-compatible Layer-1 network using a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of TRON's token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Issuance: TRX was initially issued as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum and later migrated to the TRON mainnet.
  • Deflationary Shift: On April 6, 2021, TRON transitioned from an inflationary to a deflationary model following the implementation of TRON Improvement Proposal 51. This was further refined by subsequent proposals, introducing dynamic energy pricing and transaction fee adjustments.
  • No Ongoing Emissions: After the mainnet launch and initial allocations, there are no scheduled ongoing emissions; the supply is now deflationary due to token burns.

Allocation Mechanism

The initial TRX token supply was distributed as follows:

Allocation RecipientPercentage of TotalUnlock MechanismUnlock DateAmount Unlocked (TRX)Notes
ICO Investors40%Cliff2017-09-1334,486,822,448Public ICO
Tron Foundation34.3%Cliff2017-09-1329,572,450,249Incentives and rewards
Private Sales15.75%Cliff2017-09-1313,536,077,811Private investors
Peiwo Huanle Co.10%Cliff2017-09-138,621,705,612Team/Advisors
  • All allocations were unlocked at the Token Generation Event (TGE) on September 13, 2017.
  • No vesting or gradual unlocks: All major allocations were distributed instantly at TGE.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

TRX serves multiple roles within the TRON ecosystem:

  • Resource Acquisition: TRX is burned to pay for bandwidth (transaction size) and energy (computation for smart contracts). Users receive a daily quota of free bandwidth, but additional resources require staking TRX.
  • Staking and Delegation: Users can stake TRX to participate in network consensus by voting for Super Representatives (block producers). Staking also grants access to network resources and yields staking rewards.
  • Medium of Exchange: TRX is used for transaction fees, DEX trading, payments, and as collateral in DeFi protocols.
  • Incentives: Super Representatives and voters receive rewards from transaction fees and network incentives, distributed proportionally based on staked TRX.

Locking Mechanism

  • Staking Lock: When users stake TRX for bandwidth or energy, the tokens are locked for a minimum period (typically 3 days) before they can be unstaked.
  • No Vesting Locks: All initial allocations were unlocked at TGE; there are no vesting schedules for team, foundation, or investor tokens post-TGE.

Unlocking Time

  • All major allocations were unlocked instantly at TGE (September 13, 2017).
  • Staked TRX: Can be unstaked after a minimum lock period (usually 3 days), after which tokens become liquid and transferable.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceOne-time, deflationary post-2021, no ongoing emissions
AllocationICO (40%), Foundation (34.3%), Private Sales (15.75%), Team/Advisors (10%)
Usage/IncentivesResource acquisition, staking, voting, transaction fees, DeFi, DEX, payments
LockingStaking lock (min. 3 days); no vesting for initial allocations
UnlockingAll allocations unlocked at TGE; staked TRX unlocks after lock period

Additional Insights

  • Deflationary Dynamics: TRON's supply is now deflationary, with periodic token burns (e.g., mainnet launch burn, transaction fee burns).
  • Staking Participation: As of Q1 2025, 45-50% of eligible TRX supply is staked, indicating strong community engagement.
  • DeFi and TVL Trends: TRON's DeFi TVL has experienced both growth and contraction, reflecting broader market trends and user activity.

References for Further Reading

  • TRON Consensus and Resource Model: TRON Developer Docs
  • TRON Improvement Proposals: TRON Changelog
  • DeFi and TVL Analytics: Messari, DeFiLlama

This overview provides a detailed, up-to-date analysis of TRON's token economics, reflecting its evolution from an inflationary to a deflationary model, the instant unlock of all major allocations, and the central role of staking and resource management in its ecosystem.

Tron (TRX) Tokenomics: ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ວັດ​ແທກ​ທີ່​ສໍາ​ຄັນ ​ແລະ​ ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ການ​ນໍາ​ໃຊ້​

ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Tron (TRX) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.

ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:

ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:

ຈໍາ​ນວນ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງTRX ໂທເຄັນທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂື້ນ​ ຫຼື ​ຈະ​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​.

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:

ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:

ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນTRX ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.

FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):

ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.

ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:

ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?

ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.

ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.

FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.

ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈTRX's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງTRXໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!

ວິທີການຊື້ TRX

ມີຄວາມສົນໃຈໃນການເພີ່ມ Tron (TRX)ໃສ່ຫຼັກຊັບຂອງທ່ານບໍ? MEXC ສະຫນັບສະຫນູນວິທີການຊື້ຕ່າງໆTRXເຊັ່ນ: ບັດເຄຣດິດ, ການໂອນຜ່ານທະນາຄານຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ການຊື້ຂາຍແບບເພື່ອນຕໍ່ເພື່ອນ, ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະເປັນຜູ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ຫຼື ເປັນມືອາຊີບ, MEXC ເຮັດໃຫ້ການຊື້ຄຣິບໂຕເປັນເລື່ອງງ່າຍ ແລະ ປອດໄພ.

Tron (TRX) ປະຫວັດລາຄາ

ການວິເຄາະລາຄາປະຫວັດສາດຊ່ວຍTRXໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃຈເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລະດັບສະຫນັບສະຫນູນ/ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ຮູບແບບການຜັນຜວນ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານກໍາລັງຕິດຕາມລະດັບສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ ຫຼື ການກໍານົດແນວໂນ້ມຂໍ້ມູນປະຫວັດສາດແມ່ນສ່ວນຫນຶ່ງທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະດ້ານວິຊາການ.

TRX ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ

ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງTRX ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກTRXເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.

