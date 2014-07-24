Ethereum (ETH) Tokenomics

Ethereum (ETH) Tokenomics

ຄົ້ນພົບຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈທີ່ສໍາຄັນກ່ຽວກັບ Ethereum (ETH), ລວມທັງການສະຫນອງໂທເຄັນ, ຮູບແບບການແຜ່ກະຈາຍ ແລະ ຂໍ້ມູນຕະຫຼາດໃນເວລາທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ.
Ethereum (ETH) ຂໍ້ມູນ

Ethereum ເປັນ blockchain ໃນປະເທດອັງກິດທີ່ຊ່ວຍແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາການຜະລິດແລະການບໍາລຸງຮັກສາ: ການສ້າງ blockchain ໂດຍໃຊ້ blockchain ທົ່ວໂລກ, ເຄືອຂ່າຍທີ່ປອດໄພແລະໂປ່ງໃສ, ແລະການໂອນຂໍ້ມູນ.

ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທາງການ:
https://www.ethereum.org/
ເຈ້ຍຂາວ:
https://ethereum.org/en/whitepaper/
ບລັອກ Explorer:
https://etherscan.io/

Ethereum (ETH) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ

ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບEthereum (ETH), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.

ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ:
$ 517.47B
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
$ 120.71M
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
$ 120.71M
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
$ 517.47B
ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 4,956.74
ຕໍ່າສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 0.4208970069885254
ລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ:
$ 4,287.04

ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ Ethereum (ETH)

ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ ETHອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.

Ethereum’s token economics are a result of its evolution from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain, with mechanisms designed to balance security, utility, and long-term sustainability. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its key economic mechanisms:

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Issuance: At launch (2015), Ethereum distributed its supply through a combination of an ICO, allocations to the Ethereum Foundation, and early contributors.
  • Proof-of-Work Era: From 2015 to 2022, new ETH was issued as mining rewards, with issuance rates adjusted over time.
  • Proof-of-Stake Era: Since the Merge (September 2022), new ETH is issued as staking rewards to validators. The issuance rate is dynamic and depends on the total amount of ETH staked.
  • EIP-1559 (2021): Introduced a base fee burn mechanism, offsetting new issuance and sometimes making ETH net deflationary during periods of high network activity.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryDescription / % of Circulating Supply (as of June 2022)Unlock TypeUnlock TimingStart DateEnd Date
ICO~50% (initially ~83% or 60M ETH at TGE)CliffInstant2015-08-072015-08-07
Ethereum Foundation~7.5% (initially ~12% or ~9M ETH at TGE)CliffInstant2015-08-072015-08-07
Early Contributors~2.4% (initially ~4% or ~2.9M ETH at TGE)CliffInstant2015-08-072015-08-07
Mining Rewards~40% (distributed as rewards, balanced by EIP-1559)LinearDaily (PoW era)2015-08-072021-08-04
Mining Rewards~40% (continued)LinearDaily (PoW era)2017-08-072021-08-04
  • Note: After the Merge, mining rewards ceased and were replaced by staking rewards.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Transaction Fees: ETH is required to pay for gas (transaction fees) on the network. EIP-1559 splits fees into a base fee (burned) and a tip (paid to validators).
  • Staking: ETH holders can stake their tokens to secure the network and earn rewards. Staking is the primary incentive for validators.
  • DeFi and DApps: ETH is widely used as collateral, for liquidity provision, and as a base asset in decentralized finance and application ecosystems.
  • Security Bond: Staked ETH acts as a security bond, aligning validator incentives with network health.

Locking Mechanism

  • Staking Lock: ETH staked in the Beacon Chain (PoS) is subject to a withdrawal queue and exit period, ensuring network stability.
  • Smart Contract Locks: ETH can be locked in various DeFi protocols, DAOs, and smart contracts for purposes such as collateral, governance, or yield farming.

Unlocking Time

  • Genesis Allocations: ICO, Foundation, and Early Contributor allocations were unlocked instantly at network launch (August 7, 2015).
  • Mining Rewards: Distributed daily during the PoW era, with no lockup.
  • Staking Withdrawals: Post-Merge, staked ETH withdrawals are enabled but subject to protocol-defined exit queues and delays to prevent mass exits and maintain security.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceDynamic, PoS-based, with EIP-1559 burn offset; previously PoW mining rewards
AllocationICO, Foundation, Early Contributors (all unlocked at launch); ongoing rewards to stakers
Usage/IncentivesGas fees, staking rewards, DeFi collateral, security bond
LockingStaking lock (withdrawal queue), smart contract locks
UnlockingInstant at launch for genesis allocations; daily for mining; queued for staking

Nuances and Implications

  • Deflationary Pressure: EIP-1559’s fee burn can make ETH deflationary during high network usage, impacting long-term supply.
  • Staking Dynamics: The move to PoS aligns incentives for network security and introduces new economic risks (e.g., slashing, validator concentration).
  • Utility Expansion: ETH’s role as “programmable money” underpins DeFi, NFTs, and DAOs, making its economics central to the broader crypto ecosystem.
  • No Centralized Unlocks: Unlike many newer tokens, Ethereum’s major allocations were unlocked at genesis, with ongoing issuance now tied to network participation (staking).

Limitations and Future Considerations

  • Governance: Ethereum’s economic parameters (issuance, fees, staking) are subject to community governance and may evolve.
  • Layer 2s and Rollups: As more activity migrates to Layer 2s, the demand for ETH as a settlement asset and for gas may shift, impacting its economic model.
  • Security and Incentives: Sustaining validator incentives as fee markets and issuance change is a key challenge for Ethereum’s long-term health.

Ethereum’s token economics are designed for flexibility, security, and broad utility, with mechanisms that have evolved to meet the needs of a growing, decentralized ecosystem.

Ethereum (ETH) Tokenomics: ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ວັດ​ແທກ​ທີ່​ສໍາ​ຄັນ ​ແລະ​ ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ການ​ນໍາ​ໃຊ້​

ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Ethereum (ETH) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.

ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:

ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:

ຈໍາ​ນວນ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງETH ໂທເຄັນທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂື້ນ​ ຫຼື ​ຈະ​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​.

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:

ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:

ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນETH ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.

FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):

ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.

ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:

ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?

ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.

ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.

FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.

ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈETH's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງETHໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!

ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ

ຂໍ້ມູນ Tokenomics ໃນຫນ້ານີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກແຫຼ່ງພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບປະກັນຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງ. ກະລຸນາດໍາເນີນການຄົ້ນຄ້ວາຢ່າງລະອຽດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນ.