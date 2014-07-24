Ethereum (ETH) Tokenomics
Ethereum (ETH) ຂໍ້ມູນ
Ethereum ເປັນ blockchain ໃນປະເທດອັງກິດທີ່ຊ່ວຍແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາການຜະລິດແລະການບໍາລຸງຮັກສາ: ການສ້າງ blockchain ໂດຍໃຊ້ blockchain ທົ່ວໂລກ, ເຄືອຂ່າຍທີ່ປອດໄພແລະໂປ່ງໃສ, ແລະການໂອນຂໍ້ມູນ.
Ethereum (ETH) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບEthereum (ETH), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ Ethereum (ETH)
ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ ETHອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.
Ethereum’s token economics are a result of its evolution from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain, with mechanisms designed to balance security, utility, and long-term sustainability. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its key economic mechanisms:
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Issuance: At launch (2015), Ethereum distributed its supply through a combination of an ICO, allocations to the Ethereum Foundation, and early contributors.
- Proof-of-Work Era: From 2015 to 2022, new ETH was issued as mining rewards, with issuance rates adjusted over time.
- Proof-of-Stake Era: Since the Merge (September 2022), new ETH is issued as staking rewards to validators. The issuance rate is dynamic and depends on the total amount of ETH staked.
- EIP-1559 (2021): Introduced a base fee burn mechanism, offsetting new issuance and sometimes making ETH net deflationary during periods of high network activity.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Description / % of Circulating Supply (as of June 2022)
|Unlock Type
|Unlock Timing
|Start Date
|End Date
|ICO
|~50% (initially ~83% or 60M ETH at TGE)
|Cliff
|Instant
|2015-08-07
|2015-08-07
|Ethereum Foundation
|~7.5% (initially ~12% or ~9M ETH at TGE)
|Cliff
|Instant
|2015-08-07
|2015-08-07
|Early Contributors
|~2.4% (initially ~4% or ~2.9M ETH at TGE)
|Cliff
|Instant
|2015-08-07
|2015-08-07
|Mining Rewards
|~40% (distributed as rewards, balanced by EIP-1559)
|Linear
|Daily (PoW era)
|2015-08-07
|2021-08-04
|Mining Rewards
|~40% (continued)
|Linear
|Daily (PoW era)
|2017-08-07
|2021-08-04
- Note: After the Merge, mining rewards ceased and were replaced by staking rewards.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Transaction Fees: ETH is required to pay for gas (transaction fees) on the network. EIP-1559 splits fees into a base fee (burned) and a tip (paid to validators).
- Staking: ETH holders can stake their tokens to secure the network and earn rewards. Staking is the primary incentive for validators.
- DeFi and DApps: ETH is widely used as collateral, for liquidity provision, and as a base asset in decentralized finance and application ecosystems.
- Security Bond: Staked ETH acts as a security bond, aligning validator incentives with network health.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: ETH staked in the Beacon Chain (PoS) is subject to a withdrawal queue and exit period, ensuring network stability.
- Smart Contract Locks: ETH can be locked in various DeFi protocols, DAOs, and smart contracts for purposes such as collateral, governance, or yield farming.
Unlocking Time
- Genesis Allocations: ICO, Foundation, and Early Contributor allocations were unlocked instantly at network launch (August 7, 2015).
- Mining Rewards: Distributed daily during the PoW era, with no lockup.
- Staking Withdrawals: Post-Merge, staked ETH withdrawals are enabled but subject to protocol-defined exit queues and delays to prevent mass exits and maintain security.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Dynamic, PoS-based, with EIP-1559 burn offset; previously PoW mining rewards
|Allocation
|ICO, Foundation, Early Contributors (all unlocked at launch); ongoing rewards to stakers
|Usage/Incentives
|Gas fees, staking rewards, DeFi collateral, security bond
|Locking
|Staking lock (withdrawal queue), smart contract locks
|Unlocking
|Instant at launch for genesis allocations; daily for mining; queued for staking
Nuances and Implications
- Deflationary Pressure: EIP-1559’s fee burn can make ETH deflationary during high network usage, impacting long-term supply.
- Staking Dynamics: The move to PoS aligns incentives for network security and introduces new economic risks (e.g., slashing, validator concentration).
- Utility Expansion: ETH’s role as “programmable money” underpins DeFi, NFTs, and DAOs, making its economics central to the broader crypto ecosystem.
- No Centralized Unlocks: Unlike many newer tokens, Ethereum’s major allocations were unlocked at genesis, with ongoing issuance now tied to network participation (staking).
Limitations and Future Considerations
- Governance: Ethereum’s economic parameters (issuance, fees, staking) are subject to community governance and may evolve.
- Layer 2s and Rollups: As more activity migrates to Layer 2s, the demand for ETH as a settlement asset and for gas may shift, impacting its economic model.
- Security and Incentives: Sustaining validator incentives as fee markets and issuance change is a key challenge for Ethereum’s long-term health.
Ethereum’s token economics are designed for flexibility, security, and broad utility, with mechanisms that have evolved to meet the needs of a growing, decentralized ecosystem.
Ethereum (ETH) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Ethereum (ETH) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງETH ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນETH ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈETH's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງETHໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
ວິທີການຊື້ ETH
ມີຄວາມສົນໃຈໃນການເພີ່ມ Ethereum (ETH)ໃສ່ຫຼັກຊັບຂອງທ່ານບໍ? MEXC ສະຫນັບສະຫນູນວິທີການຊື້ຕ່າງໆETHເຊັ່ນ: ບັດເຄຣດິດ, ການໂອນຜ່ານທະນາຄານຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ການຊື້ຂາຍແບບເພື່ອນຕໍ່ເພື່ອນ, ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະເປັນຜູ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ຫຼື ເປັນມືອາຊີບ, MEXC ເຮັດໃຫ້ການຊື້ຄຣິບໂຕເປັນເລື່ອງງ່າຍ ແລະ ປອດໄພ.
Ethereum (ETH) ປະຫວັດລາຄາ
ການວິເຄາະລາຄາປະຫວັດສາດຊ່ວຍETHໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃຈເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລະດັບສະຫນັບສະຫນູນ/ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ຮູບແບບການຜັນຜວນ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານກໍາລັງຕິດຕາມລະດັບສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ ຫຼື ການກໍານົດແນວໂນ້ມຂໍ້ມູນປະຫວັດສາດແມ່ນສ່ວນຫນຶ່ງທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະດ້ານວິຊາການ.
ETH ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ
ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງETH ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກETHເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.
ເປັນຫຍັງທ່ານຄວນເລືອກ MEXC?
MEXC ແມ່ນໜຶ່ງໃນການແລກປ່ຽນຄຣິບໂຕອັນດັບໜຶ່ງຂອງໂລກ, ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຈາກຜູ້ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນທົ່ວໂລກ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະເປັນຜູ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ຫຼື ເປັນມືອາຊີບ, MEXC ແມ່ນວິທີທີ່ງ່າຍທີ່ສຸດທີ່ຈະເລີ່ມຕົ້ນການຂື້ຂາຍຄຣິບໂຕຂອງທ່ານ.
ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ
ຂໍ້ມູນ Tokenomics ໃນຫນ້ານີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກແຫຼ່ງພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບປະກັນຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງ. ກະລຸນາດໍາເນີນການຄົ້ນຄ້ວາຢ່າງລະອຽດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນ.
ຊື້ Ethereum (ETH)
ຈໍານວນ
1 ETH = 4,287.04 USD