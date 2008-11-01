Bitcoin (BTC) Tokenomics
Bitcoin (BTC) ຂໍ້ມູນ
Bitcoin ເປັນ cryptocurrency ໃຫມ່ທີ່ຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນໃນປີ 2008 ແລະຕໍ່ມາໄດ້ຖືກພັດທະນາເປັນເວທີຊອບແວໃນປີ 2009. Bitcoin ເປັນເຄືອຂ່າຍ peer-to-peer; ຜູ້ໃຊ້ສາມາດສົ່ງ ແລະຮັບເງິນຈາກເຄືອຂ່າຍເພື່ອນມິດ.
Bitcoin (BTC) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບBitcoin (BTC), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ Bitcoin (BTC)
ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ BTCອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.
Issuance Mechanism
Bitcoin's issuance is governed by a process called "mining," where new bitcoins are created as rewards for miners who successfully add new blocks to the blockchain. The total supply is capped at 21 million BTC. The issuance rate is programmed to halve approximately every four years (the "halving" event), reducing the number of new bitcoins created and distributed to miners over time. This mechanism ensures a predictable and decreasing supply schedule, ultimately leading to the cessation of new issuance once the cap is reached.
Allocation Mechanism
All newly issued bitcoins are allocated exclusively to miners as block rewards. There is no pre-mine, team allocation, or foundation reserve. The distribution is entirely based on the competitive process of mining, which is open to anyone with the necessary computational resources.
Allocation Table
|Allocation Description
|Allocation Recipient
|Unlock Type
|Unlock Granularity
|Unlock Start Date
|Unlock End Date
|Incentive given to miners for successfully adding new block to the bitcoin network. Distribution mechanism of 21 million BTC.
|Block Rewards
|linear
|daily
|2040-01-30
|2044-01-09
Note: The table above reflects the ongoing linear unlocking of block rewards to miners, with the final issuance expected to complete around 2140, but the sample data shows a specific period for illustration.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Usage: Bitcoin (BTC) serves as a decentralized, censorship-resistant digital currency. It is used for peer-to-peer payments, store of value, and as a settlement asset.
- Incentive: The primary incentive mechanism is the block reward, which compensates miners for securing the network and processing transactions. As block rewards decrease over time, transaction fees are expected to become the main incentive for miners.
Locking Mechanism
Bitcoin does not have a protocol-level token locking mechanism for its native issuance. All newly mined bitcoins are immediately liquid and spendable by the miner who receives them. However, Bitcoin's scripting language allows users to create custom locking scripts (e.g., time locks, multi-signature requirements) for individual transactions, but these are not part of the issuance or allocation process.
Unlocking Time
There is no vesting or delayed unlocking for newly mined bitcoins; they are available to miners as soon as a block is confirmed. The overall unlocking of the total supply is governed by the block reward schedule, which linearly releases new bitcoins to miners until the 21 million cap is reached, projected to occur around the year 2140.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Mining, block rewards, halving every ~4 years, capped at 21 million BTC
|Allocation
|100% to miners via block rewards
|Usage
|Peer-to-peer payments, store of value, settlement asset
|Incentive
|Block rewards (decreasing over time), transaction fees
|Locking
|No protocol-level locking for issuance; custom scripts possible for transactions
|Unlocking
|Immediate for miners; total supply unlocks linearly until ~2140
Bitcoin's token economics are designed for transparency, decentralization, and long-term sustainability, with all incentives and allocations governed by open protocol rules and competitive mining.
Bitcoin (BTC) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Bitcoin (BTC) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງBTC ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນBTC ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈBTC's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງBTCໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
Bitcoin (BTC) ປະຫວັດລາຄາ
ການວິເຄາະລາຄາປະຫວັດສາດຊ່ວຍBTCໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃຈເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລະດັບສະຫນັບສະຫນູນ/ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ຮູບແບບການຜັນຜວນ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານກໍາລັງຕິດຕາມລະດັບສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ ຫຼື ການກໍານົດແນວໂນ້ມຂໍ້ມູນປະຫວັດສາດແມ່ນສ່ວນຫນຶ່ງທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະດ້ານວິຊາການ.
BTC ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ
ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງBTC ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກBTCເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.
ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ
ຂໍ້ມູນ Tokenomics ໃນຫນ້ານີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກແຫຼ່ງພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບປະກັນຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງ. ກະລຸນາດໍາເນີນການຄົ້ນຄ້ວາຢ່າງລະອຽດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນ.
