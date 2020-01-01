ONYXCOIN (XCN) Tokenomics
ONYXCOIN (XCN) ຂໍ້ມູນ
Onyx Protocol is the backbone of web3 blockchain infrastructure powered by XCN.
ONYXCOIN (XCN) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບONYXCOIN (XCN), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ ONYXCOIN (XCN)
ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ XCNອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.
Overview
Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native utility and governance token of the Onyx Protocol, a decentralized liquidity platform supporting a wide range of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies and NFTs. The protocol is governed by the Onyx DAO, with a strong emphasis on community participation, transparency, and sustainable ecosystem growth.
Token Economics Breakdown
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 48,470,523,779 XCN
- Current Circulating Supply: ~23–26.65 billion XCN (as of early 2025)
- Initial Distribution: Airdrops to non-US and non-sanctioned users
- DAO-Controlled Supply: The Onyx DAO controls approximately 25 billion XCN, with 10 billion allocated to the DAO Treasury and 15 billion subject to a time-locked smart contract.
- Burn Mechanism: 5 billion XCN were permanently burned by transferring to a dead address, reducing the total supply and increasing decentralization.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (XCN)
|% of Total Supply
|Unlock/Lock Details
|DAO Treasury
|10,000,000,000
|~20.6%
|Unlocked, recommended 200M/month usage
|DAO Timelock Reserve
|15,000,000,000
|~30.9%
|Locked, unlocks 200M/month from April 2024
|Circulating Supply
|~23–26.65 billion
|~47–55%
|In market, includes airdrops and user allocations
|Burned (Team Timelock)
|5,000,000,000
|~10.3%
|Permanently removed from supply
- DAO Timelock: The 15B XCN is released in 200M monthly increments, starting April 2024, with the accumulated amount from the lock period released at the first unlock.
- DAO Reserve: Used for staking rewards, liquidity incentives, grants, payroll, and other protocol activities.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility: XCN is used for:
- Governance (voting on protocol changes via the Onyx DAO)
- Payment for premium services (Onyx Cloud, Sequence)
- Staking (users can stake XCN to earn rewards, currently set at 12% APR, adjustable by governance)
- Protocol fees and discounts
- Participation in DeFi activities (lending, borrowing, liquidity provision)
- Incentives:
- Onyx Points System: Users earn non-transferable NFT-based points for holding eligible assets, using DeFi apps, and engaging with partner dApps. Points are distributed in seasons and can lead to future airdrops or rewards.
- Staking Rewards: Stakers receive XCN rewards, incentivizing long-term holding and participation in governance.
- Liquidity Incentives: XCN is distributed to liquidity providers and DeFi participants to bootstrap and sustain protocol activity.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Time-Locked Smart Contracts: 15B XCN is locked and released monthly to ensure gradual market entry and prevent supply shocks.
- DAO Governance: All major allocations and releases are governed by on-chain proposals and community voting, ensuring transparency and decentralization.
- Staking Vault: Users must lock XCN to participate in governance and earn rewards, with the lock duration and reward rates subject to DAO proposals.
5. Unlocking Time
- DAO Timelock Unlock Schedule:
- Start: April 2024
- Rate: 200,000,000 XCN per month
- Initial Unlock: Includes the accumulated amount from the lock period
- Purpose: Funds are transferred to the DAO Reserve for protocol operations, incentives, and grants
Tokenomics Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply, initial airdrop, DAO-controlled reserves, periodic unlocks, burn events
|Allocation
|DAO Treasury (20.6%), DAO Timelock (30.9%), Circulating (47–55%), Burned (10.3%)
|Usage
|Governance, staking, payments, DeFi participation, protocol fees, premium services
|Incentives
|Staking rewards (12% APR), Onyx Points, liquidity mining, governance participation
|Locking
|15B XCN in time-locked smart contract, staking vaults, DAO-controlled unlocks
|Unlocking
|200M XCN/month from April 2024, with initial accumulated release, governed by DAO
Nuanced Analysis and Implications
- Decentralization: The Onyx DAO’s control over major allocations, with all actions subject to on-chain governance, ensures community-driven decision-making and transparency.
- Supply Management: The gradual unlock schedule (200M/month) is designed to avoid sudden supply shocks, supporting long-term price stability and ecosystem health.
- Incentive Alignment: Staking, governance, and the Onyx Points system align user incentives with protocol growth, encouraging active participation and long-term holding.
- Deflationary Pressure: The burn of 5B XCN and the use of XCN for protocol fees (with potential for future burns) introduce deflationary dynamics, potentially supporting token value.
- Ecosystem Growth: Allocations for grants, liquidity incentives, and protocol development are structured to foster innovation and attract new users and developers.
Limitations and Future Considerations
- Unlock Risks: As with all token unlocks, there is a risk of increased sell pressure when large amounts are released, though the monthly cap mitigates this.
- Governance Evolution: The DAO structure allows for future changes to tokenomics, including adjustments to unlock rates, reward structures, and allocation strategies.
- Market Dynamics: The effectiveness of the tokenomics depends on sustained demand for XCN’s utility functions and continued community engagement.
Conclusion
Onyxcoin’s token economics are designed to balance decentralization, incentive alignment, and long-term ecosystem sustainability. The combination of fixed supply, controlled unlocks, robust governance, and multi-faceted utility positions XCN as a foundational asset for the Onyx Protocol’s evolving DeFi ecosystem.
References
- Onyx Protocol Documentation
- Onyx DAO Treasury & LDA Funding Details
- Onyx Points System Announcement
- KuCoin Onyxcoin Page
- Learn with Tap: Onyx Protocol
All data current as of September 2025. For the latest details, consult the official Onyx Protocol documentation and DAO governance forums.
ONYXCOIN (XCN) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ ONYXCOIN (XCN) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງXCN ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນXCN ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈXCN's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງXCNໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
