Overview

Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native utility and governance token of the Onyx Protocol, a decentralized liquidity platform supporting a wide range of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies and NFTs. The protocol is governed by the Onyx DAO, with a strong emphasis on community participation, transparency, and sustainable ecosystem growth.

Token Economics Breakdown

1. Issuance Mechanism

Total Supply : 48,470,523,779 XCN

: 48,470,523,779 XCN Current Circulating Supply : ~23–26.65 billion XCN (as of early 2025)

: ~23–26.65 billion XCN (as of early 2025) Initial Distribution : Airdrops to non-US and non-sanctioned users

: Airdrops to non-US and non-sanctioned users DAO-Controlled Supply : The Onyx DAO controls approximately 25 billion XCN, with 10 billion allocated to the DAO Treasury and 15 billion subject to a time-locked smart contract.

: The Onyx DAO controls approximately 25 billion XCN, with 10 billion allocated to the DAO Treasury and 15 billion subject to a time-locked smart contract. Burn Mechanism: 5 billion XCN were permanently burned by transferring to a dead address, reducing the total supply and increasing decentralization.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category Amount (XCN) % of Total Supply Unlock/Lock Details DAO Treasury 10,000,000,000 ~20.6% Unlocked, recommended 200M/month usage DAO Timelock Reserve 15,000,000,000 ~30.9% Locked, unlocks 200M/month from April 2024 Circulating Supply ~23–26.65 billion ~47–55% In market, includes airdrops and user allocations Burned (Team Timelock) 5,000,000,000 ~10.3% Permanently removed from supply

DAO Timelock : The 15B XCN is released in 200M monthly increments, starting April 2024, with the accumulated amount from the lock period released at the first unlock.

: The 15B XCN is released in 200M monthly increments, starting April 2024, with the accumulated amount from the lock period released at the first unlock. DAO Reserve: Used for staking rewards, liquidity incentives, grants, payroll, and other protocol activities.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Utility : XCN is used for: Governance (voting on protocol changes via the Onyx DAO) Payment for premium services (Onyx Cloud, Sequence) Staking (users can stake XCN to earn rewards, currently set at 12% APR, adjustable by governance) Protocol fees and discounts Participation in DeFi activities (lending, borrowing, liquidity provision)

: XCN is used for: Incentives : Onyx Points System : Users earn non-transferable NFT-based points for holding eligible assets, using DeFi apps, and engaging with partner dApps. Points are distributed in seasons and can lead to future airdrops or rewards. Staking Rewards : Stakers receive XCN rewards, incentivizing long-term holding and participation in governance. Liquidity Incentives : XCN is distributed to liquidity providers and DeFi participants to bootstrap and sustain protocol activity.

4. Locking Mechanism

Time-Locked Smart Contracts : 15B XCN is locked and released monthly to ensure gradual market entry and prevent supply shocks.

: 15B XCN is locked and released monthly to ensure gradual market entry and prevent supply shocks. DAO Governance : All major allocations and releases are governed by on-chain proposals and community voting, ensuring transparency and decentralization.

: All major allocations and releases are governed by on-chain proposals and community voting, ensuring transparency and decentralization. Staking Vault: Users must lock XCN to participate in governance and earn rewards, with the lock duration and reward rates subject to DAO proposals.

5. Unlocking Time

DAO Timelock Unlock Schedule : Start : April 2024 Rate : 200,000,000 XCN per month Initial Unlock : Includes the accumulated amount from the lock period Purpose : Funds are transferred to the DAO Reserve for protocol operations, incentives, and grants

Tokenomics Table

Mechanism Details Issuance Fixed supply, initial airdrop, DAO-controlled reserves, periodic unlocks, burn events Allocation DAO Treasury (20.6%), DAO Timelock (30.9%), Circulating (47–55%), Burned (10.3%) Usage Governance, staking, payments, DeFi participation, protocol fees, premium services Incentives Staking rewards (12% APR), Onyx Points, liquidity mining, governance participation Locking 15B XCN in time-locked smart contract, staking vaults, DAO-controlled unlocks Unlocking 200M XCN/month from April 2024, with initial accumulated release, governed by DAO

Nuanced Analysis and Implications

Decentralization : The Onyx DAO’s control over major allocations, with all actions subject to on-chain governance, ensures community-driven decision-making and transparency.

: The Onyx DAO’s control over major allocations, with all actions subject to on-chain governance, ensures community-driven decision-making and transparency. Supply Management : The gradual unlock schedule (200M/month) is designed to avoid sudden supply shocks, supporting long-term price stability and ecosystem health.

: The gradual unlock schedule (200M/month) is designed to avoid sudden supply shocks, supporting long-term price stability and ecosystem health. Incentive Alignment : Staking, governance, and the Onyx Points system align user incentives with protocol growth, encouraging active participation and long-term holding.

: Staking, governance, and the Onyx Points system align user incentives with protocol growth, encouraging active participation and long-term holding. Deflationary Pressure : The burn of 5B XCN and the use of XCN for protocol fees (with potential for future burns) introduce deflationary dynamics, potentially supporting token value.

: The burn of 5B XCN and the use of XCN for protocol fees (with potential for future burns) introduce deflationary dynamics, potentially supporting token value. Ecosystem Growth: Allocations for grants, liquidity incentives, and protocol development are structured to foster innovation and attract new users and developers.

Limitations and Future Considerations

Unlock Risks : As with all token unlocks, there is a risk of increased sell pressure when large amounts are released, though the monthly cap mitigates this.

: As with all token unlocks, there is a risk of increased sell pressure when large amounts are released, though the monthly cap mitigates this. Governance Evolution : The DAO structure allows for future changes to tokenomics, including adjustments to unlock rates, reward structures, and allocation strategies.

: The DAO structure allows for future changes to tokenomics, including adjustments to unlock rates, reward structures, and allocation strategies. Market Dynamics: The effectiveness of the tokenomics depends on sustained demand for XCN’s utility functions and continued community engagement.

Conclusion

Onyxcoin’s token economics are designed to balance decentralization, incentive alignment, and long-term ecosystem sustainability. The combination of fixed supply, controlled unlocks, robust governance, and multi-faceted utility positions XCN as a foundational asset for the Onyx Protocol’s evolving DeFi ecosystem.

All data current as of September 2025. For the latest details, consult the official Onyx Protocol documentation and DAO governance forums.