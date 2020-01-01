ONYXCOIN (XCN) Tokenomics

ຄົ້ນພົບຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈທີ່ສໍາຄັນກ່ຽວກັບ ONYXCOIN (XCN), ລວມທັງການສະຫນອງໂທເຄັນ, ຮູບແບບການແຜ່ກະຈາຍ ແລະ ຂໍ້ມູນຕະຫຼາດໃນເວລາທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ.
ONYXCOIN (XCN) ຂໍ້ມູນ

Onyx Protocol is the backbone of web3 blockchain infrastructure powered by XCN.

ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທາງການ:
https://onyx.org
ເຈ້ຍຂາວ:
https://onyx.org/Whitepaper.pdf
ບລັອກ Explorer:
https://etherscan.io/token/0xA2cd3D43c775978A96BdBf12d733D5A1ED94fb18

ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບONYXCOIN (XCN), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.

ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ ONYXCOIN (XCN)

ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ XCNອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.

Overview

Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native utility and governance token of the Onyx Protocol, a decentralized liquidity platform supporting a wide range of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies and NFTs. The protocol is governed by the Onyx DAO, with a strong emphasis on community participation, transparency, and sustainable ecosystem growth.

Token Economics Breakdown

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • Total Supply: 48,470,523,779 XCN
  • Current Circulating Supply: ~23–26.65 billion XCN (as of early 2025)
  • Initial Distribution: Airdrops to non-US and non-sanctioned users
  • DAO-Controlled Supply: The Onyx DAO controls approximately 25 billion XCN, with 10 billion allocated to the DAO Treasury and 15 billion subject to a time-locked smart contract.
  • Burn Mechanism: 5 billion XCN were permanently burned by transferring to a dead address, reducing the total supply and increasing decentralization.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryAmount (XCN)% of Total SupplyUnlock/Lock Details
DAO Treasury10,000,000,000~20.6%Unlocked, recommended 200M/month usage
DAO Timelock Reserve15,000,000,000~30.9%Locked, unlocks 200M/month from April 2024
Circulating Supply~23–26.65 billion~47–55%In market, includes airdrops and user allocations
Burned (Team Timelock)5,000,000,000~10.3%Permanently removed from supply
  • DAO Timelock: The 15B XCN is released in 200M monthly increments, starting April 2024, with the accumulated amount from the lock period released at the first unlock.
  • DAO Reserve: Used for staking rewards, liquidity incentives, grants, payroll, and other protocol activities.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Utility: XCN is used for:
    • Governance (voting on protocol changes via the Onyx DAO)
    • Payment for premium services (Onyx Cloud, Sequence)
    • Staking (users can stake XCN to earn rewards, currently set at 12% APR, adjustable by governance)
    • Protocol fees and discounts
    • Participation in DeFi activities (lending, borrowing, liquidity provision)
  • Incentives:
    • Onyx Points System: Users earn non-transferable NFT-based points for holding eligible assets, using DeFi apps, and engaging with partner dApps. Points are distributed in seasons and can lead to future airdrops or rewards.
    • Staking Rewards: Stakers receive XCN rewards, incentivizing long-term holding and participation in governance.
    • Liquidity Incentives: XCN is distributed to liquidity providers and DeFi participants to bootstrap and sustain protocol activity.

4. Locking Mechanism

  • Time-Locked Smart Contracts: 15B XCN is locked and released monthly to ensure gradual market entry and prevent supply shocks.
  • DAO Governance: All major allocations and releases are governed by on-chain proposals and community voting, ensuring transparency and decentralization.
  • Staking Vault: Users must lock XCN to participate in governance and earn rewards, with the lock duration and reward rates subject to DAO proposals.

5. Unlocking Time

  • DAO Timelock Unlock Schedule:
    • Start: April 2024
    • Rate: 200,000,000 XCN per month
    • Initial Unlock: Includes the accumulated amount from the lock period
    • Purpose: Funds are transferred to the DAO Reserve for protocol operations, incentives, and grants

Tokenomics Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceFixed supply, initial airdrop, DAO-controlled reserves, periodic unlocks, burn events
AllocationDAO Treasury (20.6%), DAO Timelock (30.9%), Circulating (47–55%), Burned (10.3%)
UsageGovernance, staking, payments, DeFi participation, protocol fees, premium services
IncentivesStaking rewards (12% APR), Onyx Points, liquidity mining, governance participation
Locking15B XCN in time-locked smart contract, staking vaults, DAO-controlled unlocks
Unlocking200M XCN/month from April 2024, with initial accumulated release, governed by DAO

Nuanced Analysis and Implications

  • Decentralization: The Onyx DAO’s control over major allocations, with all actions subject to on-chain governance, ensures community-driven decision-making and transparency.
  • Supply Management: The gradual unlock schedule (200M/month) is designed to avoid sudden supply shocks, supporting long-term price stability and ecosystem health.
  • Incentive Alignment: Staking, governance, and the Onyx Points system align user incentives with protocol growth, encouraging active participation and long-term holding.
  • Deflationary Pressure: The burn of 5B XCN and the use of XCN for protocol fees (with potential for future burns) introduce deflationary dynamics, potentially supporting token value.
  • Ecosystem Growth: Allocations for grants, liquidity incentives, and protocol development are structured to foster innovation and attract new users and developers.

Limitations and Future Considerations

  • Unlock Risks: As with all token unlocks, there is a risk of increased sell pressure when large amounts are released, though the monthly cap mitigates this.
  • Governance Evolution: The DAO structure allows for future changes to tokenomics, including adjustments to unlock rates, reward structures, and allocation strategies.
  • Market Dynamics: The effectiveness of the tokenomics depends on sustained demand for XCN’s utility functions and continued community engagement.

Conclusion

Onyxcoin’s token economics are designed to balance decentralization, incentive alignment, and long-term ecosystem sustainability. The combination of fixed supply, controlled unlocks, robust governance, and multi-faceted utility positions XCN as a foundational asset for the Onyx Protocol’s evolving DeFi ecosystem.

References

  • Onyx Protocol Documentation
  • Onyx DAO Treasury & LDA Funding Details
  • Onyx Points System Announcement
  • KuCoin Onyxcoin Page
  • Learn with Tap: Onyx Protocol

All data current as of September 2025. For the latest details, consult the official Onyx Protocol documentation and DAO governance forums.

